WFMZ-TV Online
No. Lehigh wins a D11 Class A football crown while lower seeds prevail in 6A
Northern Lehigh won a District 11 Class A championship and Freedom, Parkland, North Schuylkill and Northwestern all advanced to title games next weekend as scholastic football action got a jump on Tropical Storm Nicole on Thursday evening. You can see full highlights from many of these games and more on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northern Lehigh v. Tri-Valley District XI-A football championship
Northern Lehigh goes back-to-back in the District XI-A title game. Northern Lehigh and Tri-Valley going head-to-head for the District XI-A title. The Bulldogs going back-to-back with a 40-15 win.
WFMZ-TV Online
Friday night lights turn on early for area high schools, as remnants of Nicole threaten to soak football fields
EMMAUS, Pa. - It's Friday Night Football! On a Thursday. High school playoffs in the area were moved to Thursday, since the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole may likely soak us on Friday. Parents, students and student-athletes around our area were forced to change their schedules on relatively short notice....
WFMZ-TV Online
Parkland, Northwestern advance to PIAA quarterfinals
PIAA boys soccer tournament taking place across the Lehigh Valley. Parkland and Northwestern both earning their spot in the quarterfinal rounds. In Orefield, the Trojans played host to CB East in the 4A opening round. These two squads needing more than even overtime to determine a winner, the Trojans coming out on top in penalty kicks, 1-0.
Multiple District 11 playoff football games moved to Thursday
Tropical Storm Nicole is rearranging the playoff football schedule. The following District 11 contests have been moved from Friday to Thursday night:. Class A final: Northern Lehigh (10-1) vs. Tri-Valley (10-1) at Lehighton. Class 3A semifinals: Notre Dame (9-2) at Northwestern Lehigh (9-2); Palmerton (7-4) at North Schuylkill (9-2). Class...
Modified 358 car racing returning to Williams Grove Speedway next season
MECHANICSBURG -- The return of modified 358 car racing following many years of its absence will highlight the early portion of the 2023 season at Williams Grove Speedway. Modified 358 spec small blocks and 410 sprint cars will share the program spotlight on the half-mile oval Friday, March 31, according to a release from the speedway. Details on this event will be released in the future, the release said.
Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley
Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
WFMZ-TV Online
Japanese dining concept opening 3 more locations in Lehigh Valley, Berks
A popular Japanese dining concept is continuing to increase its presence along the East Coast, including a few regional outposts with robotic servers and hosts. Takkii Ramen, a fast-casual modern restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort food, is planning to open five more locations — one in Easton, another in Kutztown, another in Muhlenberg Township and three in other states — in the coming months.
WFMZ-TV Online
Chicken and biscuits chain Bojangles opens 2nd Pa. restaurant in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A quick-service chain dishing out biscuits, fried chicken and Southern sides has doubled its footprint in Pennsylvania. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based restaurant operator and franchisor specializing in "craveable Southern food made by hand," on Wednesday opened its newly constructed eatery at 85 S. West End Blvd. (Route 309) in Quakertown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley
EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
Pennsylvania man says he ate a rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days; Hundreds watch the achievement
A man in Pennsylvania went viral after he said he consequently ate a whole rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days. Alexander Tominsky, 31 has been documenting his rotisserie chicken adventure on his Twitter account and decided for his 40th day he was going to invite the city of Philadelphia. Tominsky posted flyers around the city […]
Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing
The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lights, camera, action! Film begins shooting in Reading
READING, Pa. — It was a chilly fall morning in Reading on Wednesday, but a new film production was heating up at a playground on the city's south side. A boom mic, monitors and more tangible tip-offs of film production could be seen scattered about under a pavilion at the 10th & South Playground, as the drama "Nico" began its journey from the page to the screen.
Retiring Pottstown UPS Driver: Local GOAT of All Package Deliverers?
Retiring UPS driver Chuck Gazillo once had his driver's seat temporarily usurped by a hungry goat. When Chuck Gazillo parks his brown UPS delivery truck for the last time on Nov. 18, it will be the end of a 32-year career of Pottstown service. Gazillo has logged more than eight...
WFMZ-TV Online
Sale to guarantee preservation of historic mill in Berks
COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — The Boyertown Area Historical Society is preparing to add a large piece of history to its collection. The historical society announced Wednesday that it is under contract to buy Bahr's Mill, a 19th-century stone mill that is located just west of the borough, on Sawmill Road in Colebrokdale Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Barton claims 124th District seat in Schuylkill, Berks; Burns says she will be back
Jamie Barton is gearing up for his new job in Harrisburg. The 57-year-old fuel company executive won Tuesday’s election to represent Pennsylvania’s 124th Legislative District. Barton, an East Brunswick Twp. Republican, earned 18,198 votes to Tamaqua Democrat Tina Burns’ 8,304 — or 68.66% to 31.33%. “I...
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United States
OK, so they may not have Rudolph, but I mean, just the name; Bethlehem, brings a certain amount of charm and magical holiday vibes to it. Bethlehem, PA, was recently named one of the top most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States by the travel website Trips To Discover.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Take a Ride on The Jim Thorpe Train in Pennsylvania
The Jim Thorpe train runs every day of the year. You'll enjoy a 70-minute trip between Reading and Jim Thorpe, with a 45-minute ride in October. The journey is scenic, and you'll get a glimpse of some of the area's most historic buildings. The trip lasts about an hour and a half, but it's worth taking the train for a ride and seeing the sights.
WFMZ-TV Online
Stores in Northampton, Montgomery counties sell Powerball tickets worth $100K
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Several winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania ahead of Monday's drawing, including one at a Wawa in Bethlehem. The Wawa at 3300 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem sold a ticket worth $100,000, as did the Giant at 2450 Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County. Both stores get a $500 bonus for selling the tickets.
