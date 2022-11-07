ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Parkland, Northwestern advance to PIAA quarterfinals

PIAA boys soccer tournament taking place across the Lehigh Valley. Parkland and Northwestern both earning their spot in the quarterfinal rounds. In Orefield, the Trojans played host to CB East in the 4A opening round. These two squads needing more than even overtime to determine a winner, the Trojans coming out on top in penalty kicks, 1-0.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Modified 358 car racing returning to Williams Grove Speedway next season

MECHANICSBURG -- The return of modified 358 car racing following many years of its absence will highlight the early portion of the 2023 season at Williams Grove Speedway. Modified 358 spec small blocks and 410 sprint cars will share the program spotlight on the half-mile oval Friday, March 31, according to a release from the speedway. Details on this event will be released in the future, the release said.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley

Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Japanese dining concept opening 3 more locations in Lehigh Valley, Berks

A popular Japanese dining concept is continuing to increase its presence along the East Coast, including a few regional outposts with robotic servers and hosts. Takkii Ramen, a fast-casual modern restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort food, is planning to open five more locations — one in Easton, another in Kutztown, another in Muhlenberg Township and three in other states — in the coming months.
KUTZTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Chicken and biscuits chain Bojangles opens 2nd Pa. restaurant in Quakertown

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A quick-service chain dishing out biscuits, fried chicken and Southern sides has doubled its footprint in Pennsylvania. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based restaurant operator and franchisor specializing in "craveable Southern food made by hand," on Wednesday opened its newly constructed eatery at 85 S. West End Blvd. (Route 309) in Quakertown.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley

EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
EASTON, PA
abc27 News

Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing

The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lights, camera, action! Film begins shooting in Reading

READING, Pa. — It was a chilly fall morning in Reading on Wednesday, but a new film production was heating up at a playground on the city's south side. A boom mic, monitors and more tangible tip-offs of film production could be seen scattered about under a pavilion at the 10th & South Playground, as the drama "Nico" began its journey from the page to the screen.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sale to guarantee preservation of historic mill in Berks

COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — The Boyertown Area Historical Society is preparing to add a large piece of history to its collection. The historical society announced Wednesday that it is under contract to buy Bahr's Mill, a 19th-century stone mill that is located just west of the borough, on Sawmill Road in Colebrokdale Township.
BOYERTOWN, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Take a Ride on The Jim Thorpe Train in Pennsylvania

The Jim Thorpe train runs every day of the year. You'll enjoy a 70-minute trip between Reading and Jim Thorpe, with a 45-minute ride in October. The journey is scenic, and you'll get a glimpse of some of the area's most historic buildings. The trip lasts about an hour and a half, but it's worth taking the train for a ride and seeing the sights.
JIM THORPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Stores in Northampton, Montgomery counties sell Powerball tickets worth $100K

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Several winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania ahead of Monday's drawing, including one at a Wawa in Bethlehem. The Wawa at 3300 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem sold a ticket worth $100,000, as did the Giant at 2450 Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County. Both stores get a $500 bonus for selling the tickets.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

