, Two Hughes Springs residents were recently arrested and booked in the Bi-State Detention Center on Narcotics charges. Jerry Jones, 41, and Christina Jones, 40, were arrested by Dekalb Narcotics officers arrested the two individuals after a traffic stop reveled methamphetamine, pills, and drug paraphernalia. Jerry Jones was charged with possession of less than one gram of controlled substance, penalty group 1/1B. He was booked into the Bi-State Detention Center and later released on $5,000 surety bond. Christina Jones was charged with possession of less than one gram of controlled substance, penalty group 1/1B, as well as possession of a controlled substance, penalty group three ( less than 28 grams). She was booked and issued a $5,000 surety bond on both charges. She was released Nov. 2.

HUGHES SPRINGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO