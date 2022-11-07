Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
Taylor Parker sentenced to death on capital murder conviction
NEW BOSTON, Texas - A Bowie County jury Wednesday returned a sentence of death for convicted murderer Taylor Parker. The jury in New Boston deliberated just over 90 minutes before returning her sentence. In her closing statement, prosecutor Kelley Crisp brought tears to many eyes sitting in the gallery. Parker,...
easttexasradio.com
Northeast Texas Killer Gets Death Sentence
A Bowie County jury of six women and six men has reached its decision in the penalty phase of the Capital Murder trial of Taylor Parker. The jury sentenced her to death by lethal injection. They convicted Parker of murdering 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock and cutting her unborn child, Braxlynn Sage, out of the womb. The kidnapping of the baby eventually led to the baby’s death.
KSLA
Teen found dead in front yard of house in Cass Co.; arrest made
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Cass County. The Atlanta Police Department says on Nov. 7 around 5 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old male lying in the yard dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Brandon Sprayberry.
ktoy1047.com
Jury gives Parker death penalty
After a trial that lasted over 40 days, the jury has heard testimony from numerous witness and psychological experts before making their decision today. Both the defense and prosecution presented their closing arguments this morning before the jury went into deliberation shortly after 10 a.m. The group of six men and six women returned to the courtroom only 90 minutes later with their unanimous decision. Parker will still be able to file appeals until her sentence is carried out.
southwestarkansasradio.com
De Queen PD searching for murder suspect
The De Queen Police Dept is seeking the public’s help in locating a De Queen man suspected of shooting two men earlier this evening, one of whom has since passed away from his injuries. The suspect has been identified as 66-year-old Armando Arce. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested for shooting another man while hunting
CASS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested after reportedly shooting another man while they were hunting at Black Point in Cass County. Texas Game Wardens responded to a call on Nov. 5 around 10:30 a.m. about a hunting accident where three people were on the land. The victim...
73 Total Arrests For Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report Oct 31 – Nov 6
It was nice while it lasted but arrests in Bowie County jumped back up for the first week of November. There were 32 people arrested by your Sheriff's Office last week, 41 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County deputies. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report as prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Hughes Springs residents arrested on narcotics charges
, Two Hughes Springs residents were recently arrested and booked in the Bi-State Detention Center on Narcotics charges. Jerry Jones, 41, and Christina Jones, 40, were arrested by Dekalb Narcotics officers arrested the two individuals after a traffic stop reveled methamphetamine, pills, and drug paraphernalia. Jerry Jones was charged with possession of less than one gram of controlled substance, penalty group 1/1B. He was booked into the Bi-State Detention Center and later released on $5,000 surety bond. Christina Jones was charged with possession of less than one gram of controlled substance, penalty group 1/1B, as well as possession of a controlled substance, penalty group three ( less than 28 grams). She was booked and issued a $5,000 surety bond on both charges. She was released Nov. 2.
easttexasradio.com
Five Departments Chase Female
The Pittsburg Police Department assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Harrison County on Sunday morning. Around 11:15 am, the chase took place on Hwy 11 E. At the request of DPS, patrol officers deployed stop sticks. It ended after the suspect hit a Pittsburg Police unmarked unit in the 600-block of S. Greer Blvd. They took a 15-year-old female suspect into custody. The DPS, Lonestar PD, Upshur County, Gregg County, and Harrison County participated in the pursuit.
easttexasradio.com
Man Charged After Accidental Hunting Shooting
On Saturday, officials arrested a Morris County man after shooting a member of his hunting party on public hunting land in Cass County. They charged 57-year-old Daniel Abston with deadly conduct, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana. Game wardens report Abston fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the direction of a sound and movement in the woods without identifying his target. They airlifted the victim, 49-year-old Jason Clint Mills of Naples, to LSU medical center in Shreveport in undisclosed condition.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County Deputies responded to a verbal disturbance in Como involving a man, his common-law-wife, and his adult daughter. The man had reportedly threatened to beat his spouse and have another woman come and beat her. The 37-year-old man was charged with Assault by Threat, a misdemeanor. Hopkins County Deputies...
ktalnews.com
Texarkana Mayor Allen Brown
Congratulations to Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office (BPSO) Deputy Lane Tuggle who was recently promoted to rank of lieutenant. Two Zwolle police officers went above and beyond the call of duty last week by delivering a baby boy. Fire investigation at home of Shreveport City Council …. Shreveport Fire Department is...
ktoy1047.com
Pine Street school catches fire
The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Fire fighters were able to combat the blaze effectively. There’s been no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to the Center for Tech and Civil Life (CTCL) as part of an investigation to determine whether the nonprofit solicited donations under the pretext of protecting voters from Covid-19 while instead using the funds to support partisan electioneering efforts or election oversight roles normally left to state and local officials.
OFFICIALS: 15-year-old girl leads East Texas authorities on multi-county chase in stolen Jeep
PITTSBURG, Texas — A 15-year-old girl was taken into custody after leading officials on a multi-county chase. According to the Pittsburg Police Dept., around 11:15 a.m., officers assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety on a stolen Jeep out of Harrison County. "At the request of DPS, patrol officers...
28 Grams Suspect Marijuana Extract Found During I-30 Traffic Stop
Yantis Woman Allegedly Approached Officers While Intoxicated, In Possession of Methamphetamine. Two women were arrested over the weekend on controlled substance charges. Officers reported finding more than 28 grams of suspected marijuana extract during and I-30 traffic stop Sunday night. A 35-year-old Yantis woman was caught with a bag of methamphetamine in her purse, according to sheriff’s reports.
KTBS
Search for new church building ends with a "Miracle in Marshall"
MARSHALL, Texas - They're calling it the “Miracle in Marshall. A church congregation that was shopping for a new and bigger home is instead gifted a church building. Hill Crest Church on George Gregg Road has been shuttered since Mother’s Day of 2018. The congregation dwindled until they ultimately had to close the doors of the church.
ktoy1047.com
Saratoga woman arrested for burglaries, possession
37-year-old Savannah Richardson of Saratoga was arrested Friday after investigators located several pieces of drug paraphernalia, as well as suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. Richardson was booked into the Hempstead County Detention Center on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property, and several residential...
Wiley College confirms 2 people shot on campus
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College announced two people were shot early Sunday morning after an altercation became violent on the 700 block of Wylie Avenue. According to Marshall Police, a person, who wasn’t a Wiley College student, took a weapon from their car and shot into a crowd. Around 1:40 a.m., Marshall Emergency Telecommunications […]
ktoy1047.com
Man indicted for crash that left one dead, boy injured
42-year-old Christopher Telles was arrested by police on September 2 after authorities responded to the scene of the accident. According to police, Telles’ 2015 Dodge Ram and another vehicle were both facing opposite directions in the southbound lane of Stateline Avenue. Marolin Gardner, the driver of the other vehicle,...
Pittsburg Police: 15-year-old in custody after allegedly stealing car, leading officials on chase
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – Pittsburg Police Department said Sunday that a vehicle pursuit ended after a 15-year-old female allegedly stole a Jeep Wrangler in Harrison County and crashed into an unmarked Pittsburg Police car. Pittsburg Police said that they were asked by DPS to deploy stop sticks in order to stop the chase that had […]
Comments / 0