Congressman Henry Cuellar wins reelection in South Texas despite shadow of FBI raid
LAREDO — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Laredo Democrat, won reelection in South Texas’ 28th District after knocking off Republican challenger Cassy Garcia, according to Decision Desk HQ. Cuellar secured his 10th term in office amid the most politically challenging year of his career, which saw his home and office raided by the FBI in the weeks before his primary election. He has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.
De La Cruz wins US House seat; Cuellar, Gonzalez reelected
AUSTIN, Texas — Border Democrats in Texas held the line in two key House races on Tuesday night, but Republicans didn't come away empty handed, gaining one seat after an aggressive play to remake the U.S.-Mexico border into a midterm battleground. The lone GOP victory in South Texas by...
Midterm Elections: Democrats on defense to keep US House seats on Texas border
A trio of U.S. House races in south Texas carried high stakes Tuesday as Republicans made the heavily Hispanic region a priority in their pursuit of retaking control of Congress.
Gonzales wins Texas border district, eyes holding White House accountable on immigration
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – One of the harshest critics of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies was elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday. The Associated Press projects U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, as the winner in the Texas 23rd Congressional District race over Democratic challenger John Lira.
LaMantia edges out Hinojosa: District 27 state Senate race was a squeaker
According to unofficial results Wednesday morning from the Texas Secretary of State, Democrat Morgan LaMantia won the Texas Senate District 27 against Republican candidate Adam Hinojosa — but not by much. The total from District 27’s eight counties with 100 percent of precincts reporting was 87,860 votes (50.2 percent)...
"The RED WAVE did not happen": Texas Republican Mayra Flores projected to lose House seat
Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez is projected to defeat GOP Rep. Mayra Flores in her reelection bid for Texas' 34th congressional district. Flores, who previously won the district seat earlier this year in a special election, reacted to her projected loss on Twitter and appeared to cast blame on voter turnout Tuesday.
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas Governor
" I wanted to send a message but, instead, the state of Texas sent me a message: my daughter’s murder wasn’t enough. Just know, you f**ked with the wrong mom. It doesn’t end tonight. I’ll fight until I have nothing left to give. Lexi’s legacy will be change." Kimberley Mata-Rubio, mother of Lexi.
Abbott to ‘ratchet back’ Operation Lone Star if GOP takes Congress
n a one-on-one interview with KXAN's Monica Madden on Monday, the Republican incumbent said Texas will "no longer have to be doing what we're doing," if the GOP wins back Congress.
O'Rourke hopes to upset Texas Gov. Abbott's bid for 3rd term
AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sought a record-tying third term Tuesday while Democrat Beto O'Rourke reached for an upset in America's biggest red state in one of the most expensive midterm races in the U.S.More than 5 million early votes had already been cast ahead of Election Day in Texas, where anger over the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May intensified an already heated contest in which both candidates' campaigns combined spent more than $200 million.Five months later, Texas state police still face pressure for failing to confront the gunman...
Abbott: If Republicans in Congress don’t secure border as promised, Texas will
After winning his third term in office on Tuesday night, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reiterated a promise he made earlier in the week that the Lone Star state would ratchet back its border security operations if Republicans control Congress and implement immigration reforms.
Beto O’Rourke to supporters in impassioned concession speech: ‘I’m in this fight for life’
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke delivered an impassioned concession speech in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, marking the third time he’s addressed a crowd of supporters in a losing bid for elected office in the past four years.Early in the night on Tuesday, the Associated Press projected that the former three-term congressman would lose to Republican incumbent Governor Greg Abbott. Gov Abbott just secured his third four-year term in the Texas governor’s office.Shortly after it was clear that this would be his third state-wide failed race, Mr O’Rourke, who was once championed as the next great hope for the...
Nevada Senate race: Laxalt lead over Cortez Masto shrinks after latest vote count update
Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt seeks to unseat incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., in a race that is currently too close to call.
Governor Abbott Travels to Where He Declared His Re-election Campaign
On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott didn’t attend any rallies or campaign for his re-election. Governor Abbott is in a race with Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Then on Tuesday, Abbott is in McAllen where he launched his campaign for re-election.
Lopez’s state rep victory to open vacancy at SBCISD
SAN BENITO — San Benito’s split school board is in for a shake-up that could shift its balance of power. After two years on the board, Vice President Janie Lopez’s election to a new state House of Representatives seat gives board members the option of appointing a replacement or keeping her position open until the May election, when her term expires, officials said Wednesday.
