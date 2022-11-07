ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 11

Scdall
3d ago

nobody has a stance on immigration even the Republicans don't they say they do but then they waffle and change, we need to make some serious rules and laws according to this and starting forcing them

Reply
4
AP_001571.b3e6b32ebdcf4a25b119d7aa5776964d.0117
3d ago

I Immigration is okay IF YOU COME IN LEGALLY !! otherwise your an Invader.

Reply
6
lindon@painter
3d ago

Mike Lee for senate Why would anyone write about McMullimMcMullin is a rino plant by the progressives Vote Mike -I called his representives here to ask a few questions! I got everything resolved

Reply
2
