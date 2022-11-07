ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mynewsla.com

COVID Hospitalizations Upswing in LA County

Los Angeles County is continuing to experience increases in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates, the public health director said Thursday, warning that two newly emerging variants of the virus are threatening to fuel a fall and winter surge in cases. Barbara Ferrer said the county had an average of about...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles County, State See Spike in COVID Hospitalizations

The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals increased by 52 people to 492, according to the latest state figures released Wednesday, continuing a recent uptick that has health officials concerned about another possible cold-weather surge in transmission. Of those patients, 43 were being treated in intensive care,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Luna Maintains Lead in Battle for LA County Sheriff

Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna maintained and even slightly extended his lead Thursday over incumbent Alex Villanueva in the race for Los Angeles County sheriff. Updated totals from the Tuesday election showed Luna with nearly 58% of the vote, and Villanueva with just over 42%. Semi-official results released early Wednesday morning had Luna with 57% and Villanueva with 43%.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Victim in Freeway Crash in Rosemead Identified

A man who was killed in a crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles was identified by authorities Thursday. The crash occurred at about 5:10 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound freeway at Rosemead...
ROSEMEAD, CA
mynewsla.com

Third Suspect in Deadly Covina Area Halloween Shooting Surrenders

The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Reported Missing in Santa Clarita Found

A woman with schizophrenia who went missing in Santa Clarita has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Dayan Eishoo, 32, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday afternoon, the Los...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Torrance Police Department Receives Traffic Safety Grant

The Torrance Police Department has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, the department announced Thursday. The $90,500 grant will be used for a traffics record improvement project that the department says will improve the timeliness of reporting crash and citation data. “Accurate and timely data is...
TORRANCE, CA
mynewsla.com

Eviction Notice Leads to Standoff at Hollywood Apartment Building

An attempt by authorities to serve an eviction notice on at least one tenant at a Hollywood apartment complex led to a standoff Thursday that included a report of a shot being fired, prompting a shutdown of streets and the Hollywood (101) Freeway. The standoff began at about 8 a.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Gate

A young man who was shot and killed in South Gate was identified Wednesday. Deputies responded at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of Firestone Boulevard, between State Street and Long Beach Boulevard, where they found the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Javier Alvarez,...
SOUTH GATE, CA
mynewsla.com

Parolee in Custody After Leading Authorities on Wild Chase

A parolee who led authorities on a wild chase involving multiple vehicles, one of which he used to repeatedly ram a Fullerton police cruiser that was being used in an unsuccessful attempt to pin him in place, was in custody Thursday following his arrest in Hacienda Heights. Johnny Anchondo, 32,...
FULLERTON, CA
mynewsla.com

LACo Registrar: Last-Minute Ballot Dropoffs Extend Vote-Counting Process

With several critical races from Tuesday’s election still undecided and resolution possibly days or weeks away, Los Angeles County officials said Wednesday the extended timeline is necessary due to the standard surge of last-minute vote-by-mail ballots received on Election Day. Following the release of the semi-official vote tally early...
mynewsla.com

Man, 61, Reported Missing in Westmont Area of South Los Angeles

A 61-year-old man was reported missing in the Westmont area of South Los Angeles Wednesday. Dennis Chavez was last seen in the area of Denker Avenue and West 102nd Street, near Jesse Owens Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Chavez is Hispanic, 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs 135...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Woman Killed in Crash on Hollywood Freeway Connector Road

Authorities Thursday identified a woman who died when a vehicle crashed on a freeway connector road in North Hollywood. The crash occurred about 10 p.m. Wednesday at the transition from the Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Lianna Nazaryan, 21, of...
GLENDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed on Valencia Freeway in Santa Clarita Identified

Authorities Wednesday identified a 27-year-old man who was killed when a vehicle that was disabled with no lights in lanes of the Valencia (5) Freeway in Santa Clarita was struck by another vehicle. The crash was reported at 3:13 a.m. Monday on the southbound Valencia Freeway south of Highway 126...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Pre-Dawn Collision on San Diego Freeway in Seal Beach

A 36-year-old motorcyclist was killed before sunrise Thursday in a collision with a Caltrans attenuator truck on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Seal Beach. The crash was reported about 4:45 a.m. near Seal Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, the motorcyclist and...
SEAL BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Mexico in Fatal Shooting in North Hollywood

A man was arrested in Mexico and was in custody in Los Angeles Wednesday for allegedly killing a man and injuring another in a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Hollywood. The crime occurred around 12:15 a.m. Oct. 25 in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy