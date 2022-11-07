Read full article on original website
COVID Hospitalizations Upswing in LA County
Los Angeles County is continuing to experience increases in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates, the public health director said Thursday, warning that two newly emerging variants of the virus are threatening to fuel a fall and winter surge in cases. Barbara Ferrer said the county had an average of about...
Los Angeles County, State See Spike in COVID Hospitalizations
The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals increased by 52 people to 492, according to the latest state figures released Wednesday, continuing a recent uptick that has health officials concerned about another possible cold-weather surge in transmission. Of those patients, 43 were being treated in intensive care,...
Luna Maintains Lead in Battle for LA County Sheriff
Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna maintained and even slightly extended his lead Thursday over incumbent Alex Villanueva in the race for Los Angeles County sheriff. Updated totals from the Tuesday election showed Luna with nearly 58% of the vote, and Villanueva with just over 42%. Semi-official results released early Wednesday morning had Luna with 57% and Villanueva with 43%.
Luna Leads in Battle for LA County Sheriff, but Vote Counting Continues
Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna held a solid lead Wednesday in his bid to unseat Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, but the incumbent maintained confidence he would crawl back into the contest as vote-counting continues in the coming days. Luna jumped out front quickly when early ballot...
Victim in Freeway Crash in Rosemead Identified
A man who was killed in a crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles was identified by authorities Thursday. The crash occurred at about 5:10 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound freeway at Rosemead...
LA County Seeks Dismissal of Claims in Firefighter Widow’s Lawsuit
While acknowledging the tragedy of the shooting of a Los Angeles County Fire Department engineer by a colleague at the Agua Dulce station in 2021, a lawyer for the county says in new court papers that her client does not have liability due to governmental immunity and workers’ compensation rules.
Third Suspect in Deadly Covina Area Halloween Shooting Surrenders
The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
Health Officials Warn Against Ocean Activities Following Rain Storm
Los Angeles County health officials Wednesday issued their standard warning for people to avoid swimming in the ocean due to the possibility of contaminated stormwater runoff carried to the coast following Tuesday’s rain storm. The Department of Public Health issued a beach water use advisory that will be in...
Woman Reported Missing in Santa Clarita Found
A woman with schizophrenia who went missing in Santa Clarita has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Dayan Eishoo, 32, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Tuesday afternoon, the Los...
Torrance Police Department Receives Traffic Safety Grant
The Torrance Police Department has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, the department announced Thursday. The $90,500 grant will be used for a traffics record improvement project that the department says will improve the timeliness of reporting crash and citation data. “Accurate and timely data is...
Eviction Notice Leads to Standoff at Hollywood Apartment Building
An attempt by authorities to serve an eviction notice on at least one tenant at a Hollywood apartment complex led to a standoff Thursday that included a report of a shot being fired, prompting a shutdown of streets and the Hollywood (101) Freeway. The standoff began at about 8 a.m....
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Gate
A young man who was shot and killed in South Gate was identified Wednesday. Deputies responded at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of Firestone Boulevard, between State Street and Long Beach Boulevard, where they found the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Javier Alvarez,...
Parolee in Custody After Leading Authorities on Wild Chase
A parolee who led authorities on a wild chase involving multiple vehicles, one of which he used to repeatedly ram a Fullerton police cruiser that was being used in an unsuccessful attempt to pin him in place, was in custody Thursday following his arrest in Hacienda Heights. Johnny Anchondo, 32,...
LACo Registrar: Last-Minute Ballot Dropoffs Extend Vote-Counting Process
With several critical races from Tuesday’s election still undecided and resolution possibly days or weeks away, Los Angeles County officials said Wednesday the extended timeline is necessary due to the standard surge of last-minute vote-by-mail ballots received on Election Day. Following the release of the semi-official vote tally early...
Ex-Sheriff’s Deputy Convicted of False Report in Shooting Hoax
A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted Tuesday of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud. Angel Raul Reinosa —...
Man, 61, Reported Missing in Westmont Area of South Los Angeles
A 61-year-old man was reported missing in the Westmont area of South Los Angeles Wednesday. Dennis Chavez was last seen in the area of Denker Avenue and West 102nd Street, near Jesse Owens Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Chavez is Hispanic, 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs 135...
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Crash on Hollywood Freeway Connector Road
Authorities Thursday identified a woman who died when a vehicle crashed on a freeway connector road in North Hollywood. The crash occurred about 10 p.m. Wednesday at the transition from the Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Lianna Nazaryan, 21, of...
Man Killed on Valencia Freeway in Santa Clarita Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified a 27-year-old man who was killed when a vehicle that was disabled with no lights in lanes of the Valencia (5) Freeway in Santa Clarita was struck by another vehicle. The crash was reported at 3:13 a.m. Monday on the southbound Valencia Freeway south of Highway 126...
Motorcyclist Killed in Pre-Dawn Collision on San Diego Freeway in Seal Beach
A 36-year-old motorcyclist was killed before sunrise Thursday in a collision with a Caltrans attenuator truck on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Seal Beach. The crash was reported about 4:45 a.m. near Seal Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, the motorcyclist and...
Man Arrested in Mexico in Fatal Shooting in North Hollywood
A man was arrested in Mexico and was in custody in Los Angeles Wednesday for allegedly killing a man and injuring another in a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Hollywood. The crime occurred around 12:15 a.m. Oct. 25 in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
