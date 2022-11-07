Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Trimper Rides’ Christmas Carnival kicks off Nov. 19th
47ABC – Trimper Rides is hosting a Christmas Carnival fundraiser for the Ocean City Development Corporation. The event is full of fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. Jessica Bauer with Trimper Rides and Glenn Irwin with OCDC joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us more...
WMDT.com
Winterfest of Lights returns for 30th season on November 17th
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Town of Ocean City will celebrate the 30th annual Winterfest of Lights on Thursday, November 17th. The opening ceremony will return with a magical display and tree lighting starting at 5:30 p.m. and is free to the public for this one night only. The Winterfest of Lights is returning as a walking tour that takes you through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays located along a paved path in Northside Park.
Find Bay Gifts at Eastern Shore Sea Glass Festival’s Holiday Edition
When Kim Hannon, creator and host of the Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival, moved to the Eastern Shore 15 years ago she began to see a lot of seaglass. “When I opened [the boutique] Ophiuroidea in St. Michaels, people would bring it in and we would sell their art. That’s what sparked my interest.”
coastalstylemag.com
A Memorable Home for the Holidays
Nostalgia and tradition cascades through interior designer Jeffrey Parker’s Georgian residence in Easton, Boxwood Hall. Written by Kristen Hampshire | Photography by Grant L. Gursky. Embellished “decorator trees” that are highly curated and coordinated certainly have a place and are admired for their designer appeal. But Jeffrey Parker takes...
WMDT.com
Portion of Glen Avenue to close for Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows
SALISBURY, Md. – A portion of Glen Avenue will be closed this weekend for the Eastern Shore Classic Dog Shows. Glen Avenue will be closed from St. Albans Drive to Civic Avenue beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, November 11th. The road is scheduled to remain closed through 5 p.m. Sunday, November 13th.
Cape Gazette
Zava Café coming to Milton
Milton has been without a regular coffee spot for a few years now, but that is all about to change, as Zava Café is set to open in December at 102 Federal St. Danio Somoza and Thaina Bittencourt opened their first Zava Café in Rehoboth Beach, but they were looking to expand services to a larger space. They found the ideal spot in downtown Milton at the former Fox Hole location.
WMDT.com
North Dorchester students host food drive
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Students from Ms. Lomax and Ms. Irby’s 6th grade classes at North Dorchester Middle School organized a food drive to help families in need this Thanksgiving. They collected over 1,000 food items that will be delivered to local families thanks to help from the Washington...
talbotspy.org
In Memoriam: Portrait Unveiling Event Honors Dr. Mickey Foxwell and Ida Jane Baker
Milford Mace “Mickey” Foxwell, MD, and Ida Jane Baker, distinguished lifelong residents of Dorchester County, were honored in memoriam at a reception on October 27, 2022 at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Cambridge. Led by University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Board President David Milligan and...
Bay Net
‘The Little Guy’ Comes Up Big With A $50,000 Powerball Prize In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “The Little Guy” is banking a big $50,000 prize, thanks to his third-tier Powerball win in the Nov. 2 drawing. Huntingtown resident plans to take his wife on an island vacation. A Calvert County resident is on his way to a dream vacation with...
WMDT.com
UMES Extension 4H STEM Festival set to return, exposing youth to world of science
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Are you the parent of a student interested in learning more about the world of science?. If so, University of Maryland Eastern Shore Extension’s 4H STEM Festival is making a return this weekend. K-12 students will be exposed to everything from robotics to health and nutrition.
WMDT.com
The Brightside: Project Read
SALISBURY, Md. – Learning to read at a young age is a skill most people have, but to others, it’s a luxury some never learned. That’s why a local program is working to help those adults who never got the chance. Project Read is a program with...
WBOC
Move-In Into The Salisbury Tiny Homes Delayed
SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury tiny homes received a fresh second coat of paint Tuesday afternoon. But, move-in might not be as soon as they hoped. The manager of homeless services, Brett Sanders says the infrastructure, and getting a main power connected to all the homes, still needs some work. "We've been planning to open up in the beginning of the winter. We're having issues getting parts out of the supply chain, like some of the electrical components we need to finish connecting. So hopefully by the end of December, or it might be somewhere in January, if delivery on some of those pieces are still delayed," says Sanders.
WBOC
Wicomico Public Schools Showcase at the Centre at Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD - After a four-year hiatus, Wicomico Public Schools’ Showcase is returning to The Centre at Salisbury Mall on Saturday Nov 12. It starts at 10 a.m. runs until 1 p.m. The Centre will be filled with the sights and holiday sounds of students, teachers and staff of Wicomico County Public Schools for the "Showcase of Programs."
WMDT.com
UMES Golf Team wins Mason Dixon Line Challenge
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – The UMES Golf Team won the Mason Dixon Line Challenge. The team beat Penn State to take home the trophy. Way to go Hawks, and congrats to everyone on the team. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cape Gazette
Thursday Nights Dinner Special Buy One Entrée Get Second 1/2 OFF
Thursday nights Dinner Special Buy one Entrée Get Second Entrée 1/2 OFF. Half Priced Select Bottles of Wine. Fish of the Day Halibut, Soup of the day, Potato Leek, truffle oil drizzle. Specials; NZ Lollipop Lamb Chops. Open 4pm for Happy hour and Dinner. www.shorebreaklodge.com 10 Wilmington Ave...
WMDT.com
Plastic bag ban hearing set to happen in Salisbury Monday night
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury will soon do away with plastic bags as the city considers a potential ban. 47 ABC spoke with the city council who says this will be beneficial to the environment. Plastic bags do not disintegrate and are often left in waterways or you’ll see them flying on bushes. To help this ban go into effect, there would be a 10-cent surcharge on bags if it goes into effect in July 2023.
Cape Gazette
Fire damages home in Angola by the Bay
A fire Nov. 8 damaged a home in Angola. Firefighters from Rehoboth Beach, Lewes and Indian River responded to the blaze at 11:40 p.m. on Marina Drive in the Angola by the Bay development, where they found the rear of the home consumed by heavy fire, said Ken Swarts of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
WMDT.com
Delaware NAACP calls out Georgetown Town Council at Return Day
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Not all were in the mood to celebrate at Return Day – the Central Delaware NAACP was there protesting town government over the confederate flag in Georgetown. This comes on the heels of months of controversy over the confederate flags that flies at the marvel...
WMDT.com
Kent Island suffers heartbreaking end to season
FAIRLAND, Md — Manchester Valley defeats Kent Island on strokes in the Class 2A State Semifinal. Both teams had scored one goal a piece to head into overtime. Neither team could score in two overtime periods before it shifted to penalty strokes. Manchester Valley scored two goals in the penalty strokes and Kent Island could only score one. Kent Island finished the season 13-5 on the season.
WMDT.com
“Treating people with compassion:” Delmarva first responders receive training on developmental disabilities
MILFORD, Del. – People with disabilities are disproportionately impacted by violence and crime, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. To help change that narrative, The Delaware Network for Excellence in Autism hosted training sessions Wednesday at the Milford Wellness Village. The goal was to give first responders the...
