ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Midterms reinforce Christian voter trends on abortion, GOP

In the midterm elections, evangelical Christians across the nation reconfirmed their allegiance to conservative candidates and causes, while Catholic voters once again showed how closely divided they are -- even on abortion. On a successful, high-profile ballot measure in the battleground state of Michigan, proposing to enshrine abortion rights in...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy