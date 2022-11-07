Read full article on original website
WGAL
Preparations underway in York County for potential heavy rain
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring rain to the Susquehanna Valley, and preparations are underway in some areas. Crews in York were clearing fallen leaves so storm drains aren't blocked. PennDOT has similar concerns throughout York County. Crews have been clearing inlets that are...
local21news.com
Planned lane restriction Wednesday for Route 22 westbound in Susquehanna Township
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, November 9, PennDOT says there will be a lane restriction on Route 22 in Susquehanna Township due to a bridge inspection. PennDOT says the lane restriction will cause only one lane to operate from about 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. While driving through...
Coroner called to crash on Interstate 83 in York County
The York County Coroner has been called to a crash on Interstate 83 that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The crash was reported around 4:48 a.m. in the southbound lanes, near exit 28: PA297-Zions View/Strinestown in Conewago Township, according to PennDOT. York County’s online dispatch logs show the crash was considered a...
WGAL
Fatal crash slows traffic on Interstate 83 in York County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash on Interstate 83 in York County. Emergency dispatchers said the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes near Exit 28 for Route 297 (Zions View/Strinestown). As of 9:30 p.m., the crash was cleared. Traffic...
local21news.com
Vehicle crashes into building in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On November 8, Union Fire Company No.1 posted on Facebook regarding a vehicle crashing into a building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. When crews arrived on scene they were able to confirm the vehicle crashed into the building and provide patient care....
Veterans Day 2022: Are Giant, Weis and Wegmans open? Do my kids have school?
CAT – Capital Area Transit will operate on a normal schedule. County government - Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties, closed. Federal government – The Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Harrisburg will be closed. Grocery stores – Most grocery stores will be...
WGAL
Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash involving tractor-trailer
LANCASTER, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 30 in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash. The eastbound lanes of Route 30 were shut down near Greenfield Road, creating major backups. Dispatchers said there was a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer. The crash happened shortly before noon Thursday. There is no...
PennDOT Driver License, Photo Centers Closed for Veterans Day Holiday
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and...
abc27.com
Small aircraft crashes in York County
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A small aircraft crashed in York County on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near an airfield along Ebaugh Road in Hopewell Township. It’s not believed that the pilot suffered any serious injuries. The National Traffic Safety Board says they are not investigating the...
WGAL
Crews respond to garage fire in Lancaster County
MARIETTA, Pa. — A fire damaged a garage in Lancaster County. Crews responded Wednesday morning to the structure on Hazel Avenue in Marietta. Firefighters said it took some time to extinguish the fire because of hoarding conditions. The fire chief said a space heater may be to blame for...
sanatogapost.com
Oley Man Victim of Road Rage in Brecknock Twp.
BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP PA – A 21-year-old Oley man who was the victim of a Monday night (Nov. 7, 2022) road rage incident, while driving northbound on Lancaster Pike in Brecknock Township, Berks County, escaped injury. However, the 2016-model Kia Optima he was driving sustained rear-end damage, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said.
City of York prepares for possible flooding Friday
YORK, Pa. — With Friday's forecast calling for heavy rain and localized flooding in south central Pennsylvania, the City of York is asking residents to keep up-to-date on changing weather conditions and prepare for potential flooding. "Rainfall in some areas may exceed two inches," the city's communications office said...
Central Pa. driver to pay fine, lose license for crash that killed motorcyclist
Family members of Willie Barnes believe his life was worth more than $741.50, and a six-month suspension of driving privileges. But that was the sentence handed out Thursday in a Silver Spring Township magisterial district judge’s courtroom for Jack Witter, 68, who turned his truck left in front of Barnes’ motorcycle earlier this year, causing a fatal crash.
Missing central Pa. man found safe: police
A 75-year-old man with dementia reported missing Thursday from his York County home has been found safe, police said. York County Regional police said Ronald Reichard was found safe around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, several hours after he was reported missing. Reichard walked away from his York Township home sometime between...
WGAL
Man threatens tellers, robs bank in West Manchester Township
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man robbed a bank Monday morning in West Manchester Township, York County, according to police. The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. at the York Traditions Bank on White Street. - Watch the video above to see the surveillance images. "The pictured suspect entered...
Missing central Pa. man has dementia, could be in danger
York County police are looking for a 75-year-old man with dementia who walked away from home and has not been seen since Wednesday night. Ronald Reichard was reported missing around 9 a.m. Thursday after his family discovered he’d left his home on the 200 block of Palomino Way in York Township, according to York County Regional police.
WGAL
Vehicle fire leads traffic delays on I-83 northbound in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire caused traffic delays and ramp restrictions along Interstate 83 northbound in Dauphin County on Monday evening. According to PA511, the vehicle fire was located on I-83 northbound at Exit 51A: I-81 South/US 322 West-Carlisle/Lewistown. According to the Colonial Park Fire Company, a...
Will Hurricane Nicole bring major rainfall to central Pa.?
The storm system that is currently Hurricane Nicole will reach Pennsylvania this week, but according to the National Weather Service, it will not bring hurricane-strength conditions with it. Meteorologist Greg DeVoir said by the time Nicole arrives, it should be significantly weakened. There will be some rain moving in on...
November, December holiday parades in the Midstate
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With November comes the arrival of the winter holiday season and the holiday parades that go with it. Here’s a list of holiday parades happening around the Midstate in 2022. CarlisleCarlisle’s holiday parade will be “making spirits bright” on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 7-8:30 p.m. The route includes E. North Street and […]
abc27.com
York City urges residents to clear leaves for possible heavy rainfall
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York is urging residents to clear fallen leaves to prepare for possible heavy rain. According to a press release, heavy rain may fall across the region on Friday. City officials are urging residents to monitor the forecast for updates. The city also...
