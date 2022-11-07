Read full article on original website
wshu.org
Connecticut GOP chair says Republicans lost statewide races because of Lamont’s popularity
Connecticut Republicans failed to win congressional and statewide seats in the midterm elections because of strong voter approval for Democratic Governor Ned Lamont, according to state GOP Chair Ben Proto. He said the governor’s coattails were responsible for more straight-party-line voters in this election than usual for Connecticut. “Once...
wshu.org
Early voting measure passes in Connecticut
Connecticut voters have given the General Assembly the green light to put early voting in the state's constitution. The result prompts the General Assembly to vote to amend the state’s constitution to allow for early in-person and early mail-in voting. Governor Lamont said the new rule could be in...
wshu.org
What's on the ballot?
We’ll take a closer look at both referendums and how each state gets these questions on the ballot. Candidates are not the only reason to go vote this November. Both Connecticut and New York have statewide referendums voters will consider. In Connecticut, there’s a measure to change the state’s...
wshu.org
The early birds set a record
New Yorkers set records with millions of votes being cast early before Tuesday’s midterm election. A hearing was held Monday on punitive damages Alex Jones will pay to Sandy Hook families, a former Fairfield official pleads guilty to environmental fraud, and Republicans look to weaken the Democratic hold on the Connecticut General Assembly.
wshu.org
Results: New England reelects known leaders and welcomes historic newcomers to public office
Across New England on Tuesday, people voted in school gyms, town halls and firehouses, many with kids in tow. They reelected some well-known leaders and put others in office for the first time. And they had a chance to weigh in on some of the major issues shaping politics across the nation.
wshu.org
Democrat Ned Lamont wins reelection as Connecticut's governor
Connecticut Democratic Governor Ned Lamont wins reelection to a second term, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski. It’s a rematch of their 2018 contest in which Lamont won by about 40,000 votes, representing only a three-percentage point advantage. Independent Robert Hotaling and write-in candidate Michelle Louise Bicking were also on...
wshu.org
Jim Himes wins reelection in Connecticut's 4th District
Incumbent Jim Himes (D-CT4) has defeated Republican Jayme Stevenson in the race to represent Connecticut's 4th congressional district. The district spans the southwest corner of the state and includes Bridgeport, Stamford, Fairfield, Milford, Norwalk and Greenwich. Himes has been elected to his eighth term in the 4th District. He serves...
wshu.org
New Yorkers vote in favor of the Environmental Bond Act
The $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act received majority support across the state of New York on Tuesday's midterm election. 60% of New York voters supported the legislation. Lawmakers have promised that the act will not result in a tax increase. “I think New York is really on the forefront of...
wshu.org
CT hasn't allowed early voting, but Tuesday's election paves the way to start changing that
Connecticut voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure that gives the General Assembly the go-ahead to consider legislation that would create an in-person early voting system. The Associated Press reported that the ballot measure passed at around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Currently, the state constitution has several provisions that dictate the...
wshu.org
Gov. Kathy Hochul, elected to a full term, has four years to make her mark on New York
Now that Kathy Hochul has won the governor’s seat in her own right, what will her full term in office look like? The governor has offered some hints, but not a lot of details. In her campaign, Hochul emphasized protecting abortion rights and highlighted how her opponent, Republican Rep....
wshu.org
Hochul becomes first woman elected New York governor
Incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul becomes New York’s first woman elected head of state, defeating Republican candidate Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY1). Hochul became the state’s first woman to hold the office in August 2021 when then-Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid impeachment hearings into sexual misconduct allegations and his handling of the pandemic. Republicans had hoped to oust Democrats from “single-party rule” in the governor’s office and state Legislature.
wshu.org
Republican Garbarino reelected to represent New York's 2nd District
Republican incumbent Andrew Garbarino (R-NY2) is elected to a second term representing the 2nd District. The race was a rematch against his 2020 opponent, Democrat Jackie Gordon, who is a veteran and educator for nearly 30 years. Garbarino serves on the House Small Business and the House Homeland Security Committees....
wshu.org
Hochul becomes New York’s first elected female governor; Zeldin concedes race
New York has elected its first female governor, with Gov. Kathy Hochul winning a full term, defeating Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin in what was a closer race than many had expected. Zeldin refused to concede until Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve had the honor of a lifetime, becoming the first woman...
wshu.org
LaLota replaces Zeldin in the race to represent New York's 1st District
Republican Nick LaLota defeats Democrat Bridget Fleming in the race to represent the 1st District. The seat was left vacant by Rep. Lee Zeldin’s run for governor. LaLota’s campaign pushed a national Republican agenda. He wants to reduce inflation and curb COVID-19 vaccination requirements, which he blames on...
wshu.org
Garbarino reelected as GOP sweeps Long Island
Republican incumbent Andrew Garbarino (R-NY2) has been reelected to a second term representing New York's 2nd District. In the 2020 race, the 2nd District leaned Conservative, but redistricting earlier this year changed Garbarino’s district to cover even more of Suffolk County. Now, it spans into Republican strongholds on Long Island’s south shore.
wshu.org
Zeldin doesn't concede despite Hochul claiming victory in New York governor's race
With a 10-point lead, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has been elected as the first female governor of New York. Even though the Associated Press has called the race, Hochul's opponent Congressman Lee Zeldin of Long Island, has not yet conceded. Hocul's margin of victory wasn't as wide as her...
