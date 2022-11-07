ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Early voting measure passes in Connecticut

Connecticut voters have given the General Assembly the green light to put early voting in the state's constitution. The result prompts the General Assembly to vote to amend the state’s constitution to allow for early in-person and early mail-in voting. Governor Lamont said the new rule could be in...
What's on the ballot?

We’ll take a closer look at both referendums and how each state gets these questions on the ballot. Candidates are not the only reason to go vote this November. Both Connecticut and New York have statewide referendums voters will consider. In Connecticut, there’s a measure to change the state’s...
The early birds set a record

New Yorkers set records with millions of votes being cast early before Tuesday’s midterm election. A hearing was held Monday on punitive damages Alex Jones will pay to Sandy Hook families, a former Fairfield official pleads guilty to environmental fraud, and Republicans look to weaken the Democratic hold on the Connecticut General Assembly.
Democrat Ned Lamont wins reelection as Connecticut's governor

Connecticut Democratic Governor Ned Lamont wins reelection to a second term, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski. It’s a rematch of their 2018 contest in which Lamont won by about 40,000 votes, representing only a three-percentage point advantage. Independent Robert Hotaling and write-in candidate Michelle Louise Bicking were also on...
Jim Himes wins reelection in Connecticut's 4th District

Incumbent Jim Himes (D-CT4) has defeated Republican Jayme Stevenson in the race to represent Connecticut's 4th congressional district. The district spans the southwest corner of the state and includes Bridgeport, Stamford, Fairfield, Milford, Norwalk and Greenwich. Himes has been elected to his eighth term in the 4th District. He serves...
New Yorkers vote in favor of the Environmental Bond Act

The $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act received majority support across the state of New York on Tuesday's midterm election. 60% of New York voters supported the legislation. Lawmakers have promised that the act will not result in a tax increase. “I think New York is really on the forefront of...
Hochul becomes first woman elected New York governor

Incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul becomes New York’s first woman elected head of state, defeating Republican candidate Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY1). Hochul became the state’s first woman to hold the office in August 2021 when then-Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid impeachment hearings into sexual misconduct allegations and his handling of the pandemic. Republicans had hoped to oust Democrats from “single-party rule” in the governor’s office and state Legislature.
Republican Garbarino reelected to represent New York's 2nd District

Republican incumbent Andrew Garbarino (R-NY2) is elected to a second term representing the 2nd District. The race was a rematch against his 2020 opponent, Democrat Jackie Gordon, who is a veteran and educator for nearly 30 years. Garbarino serves on the House Small Business and the House Homeland Security Committees....
Garbarino reelected as GOP sweeps Long Island

Republican incumbent Andrew Garbarino (R-NY2) has been reelected to a second term representing New York's 2nd District. In the 2020 race, the 2nd District leaned Conservative, but redistricting earlier this year changed Garbarino’s district to cover even more of Suffolk County. Now, it spans into Republican strongholds on Long Island’s south shore.
Zeldin doesn't concede despite Hochul claiming victory in New York governor's race

With a 10-point lead, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has been elected as the first female governor of New York. Even though the Associated Press has called the race, Hochul's opponent Congressman Lee Zeldin of Long Island, has not yet conceded. Hocul's margin of victory wasn't as wide as her...

