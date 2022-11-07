Read full article on original website
Gene Johnsrud, 62, Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Eugene “Gene” Martin Johnsrud, 62, Rock Valley, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Carmel Reformed Church. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/carmelreformedchurch/live_videos/?ref=page_internal. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Rock Valley. Visitation with the family present will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley.
Mayo “Pete” McCarthy, 78, Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Mayo “Pete” McCarthy, 78, Rock Rapids, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids. There will be a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Faith Baptist Church. Family will be available at 9:30 a.m. for visitors. Arrangements are under the direction of Jurrens Funeral Home in Rock Rapids.
Ireton woman hurt in Sioux Center crash
SIOUX CENTER—One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash about 6:25 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, on Harrison Avenue, on the southeast edge of Sioux Center. Twenty-one-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a south when she lost control of her 2012 Ford Focus, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux Center man cited for eluding, more
SIOUX CENTER—An 27-year Sioux Center man was arrested about 11.20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, on charges of eluding, providing false identification information and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Gregorio Francisco Morales Perez stemmed from an attempt to stop a 2011 Toyota RAV4 for not having its...
Two arrested after joy ride on tractor
PRIMGHAR—Two residents of the Pride Group facility near Primghar were arrested about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, after taking a small tractor for a joy ride the previous day. The arrests of 59-year-old Neal Quinn Lynch and 23-year-old Michael James Fondell stemmed from them entering a Pride Group shed, taking a 2001 John Deere 2305 tractor and driving it off the property west of Primghar about 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Tablescapes fundraiser back for third year
SHELDON—The Sheldon Orab Music Boosters third annual Holiday Tablescapes Gala on Friday, Nov. 18, will be mostly similar to last year’s event — except for the tables. The nearly all-day event, which features a viewing during the day and the gala in the evening, has become a way for Sheldon School District residents to show off their creative side with the many ways a table can be set.
Three injured in accident east of Ashton
ASHTON—Three people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash about 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, east of Ashton. Thirty-five-year-old Donald James Hobbs of Moville was driving a 2002 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup east on 230th Street and failed to realize there was a curve at the intersection of 230th Street and Olive Avenue about a mile east of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
WOW
Women’s Okoboji Weekend, also known as WOW, is an annual vendor fair set to take place Nov. 11-12. The event will be held at the Dickinson County Expo Building in Spirit Lake from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Women’s Okoboji Weekend is...
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
The early 1980s were both difficult and exceptional years for the family and the business. Strong competition from The Sheldon Mail-Sun and the devastating farm crisis brought new challenges daily. As mentioned before, we were forced to close the Sibley office and combine everything in Sheldon to reduce overhead. In the process, we lost some of our most dedicated Sibley-based ad designers, including Leanne Van Kley, Kathy Kellen and Mary Ellen Smidt.
Daryl Vander Kooi, 82, Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Daryl Vander Kooi, 82, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Crown Point Estates in Sioux Center, Iowa. A visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Memorial Funeral Home of Sioux Center. A funeral service will be 10...
Sioux Center woman cited for overbilling
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on charges of second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Blanca Castro Ramos stemmed from her overbilling a Sioux Center business for services, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. On Aug. 12,...
Hull man injured when semi goes in ditch
HULL—One person received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 5:05 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at, investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Ironwood Avenue, two miles east of Hull. Twenty-seven-year-old Paul Dale Meyer of Hull was driving a 2014 Peterbilt 389 semitruck pulling a 2013 Wilson trailer...
Rock Valley man jailed for OWI in Ashton
ASHTON—A 21-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested shortly before midnight Saturday, Nov. 5, in Ashton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Eri Wilder Cuellar Argueta stemmed from the stop of a 2022 Toyota RAV4 on 230th Street...
Take a Hike
Trees of all shapes and sizes grow around the Iowa Great Lakes. During the next installment of Nature Tots at the Dickinson County Nature Center, young explorers and their family members will learn all about some of them, right up close and personal. Set for 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m....
Woman arrested for meth, pipe in Calumet
CALUMET—A 28-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 10:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in Calumet on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jordaen Rochelle Duhn stemmed from her being found hiding in a car that had...
Couple charged for debit card theft, use
PAULLINA—A Paullina couple was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, on a charge of fifth-degree theft and O’Brien County warrants for unauthorized use of a credit card. The arrests of 45-year-old Jennifer Larie Jones and 43-year-old Joshua Jay Mahler stemmed from a report from the Palo Alto...
Orange City man arrested for meth, pipes
ORANGE CITY—A 44-year-old Orange City man was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on Sioux County warrants for second-degree possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of James Russell Ellis stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence at 334...
Alton man charged for burglary, mischief
ALTON—A 35-year-old Alton man was arrested about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, trespassing resulting in injury or damage more than $300, second-degree theft, third-degree burglary, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Brian...
New hours set for Christmas Cash program
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Center Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to its Christmas Cash program this year, which includes some alterations based on community feedback. Through the Christmas Cash program, the chamber sells $100,000 in Chamber Gift Cards at a 15 percent discount due to generous sponsors. That means a community member pays $255 and receives $300 in chamber gifts cards for use at Sioux Center Chamber businesses.
Sutherland man cited for hitting woman
SUTHERLAND—A 52-year-old Sutherland man was cited Friday, Nov. 4, on a charge of assault. The citing of Casey Grady stemmed from him allegedly striking a woman on her knees with his fist on Oct. 30, according to the Sutherland Police Department.
