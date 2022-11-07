SHELDON—The Sheldon Orab Music Boosters third annual Holiday Tablescapes Gala on Friday, Nov. 18, will be mostly similar to last year’s event — except for the tables. The nearly all-day event, which features a viewing during the day and the gala in the evening, has become a way for Sheldon School District residents to show off their creative side with the many ways a table can be set.

SHELDON, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO