Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Torrance Police Department Receives Traffic Safety Grant
The Torrance Police Department has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, the department announced Thursday. The $90,500 grant will be used for a traffics record improvement project that the department says will improve the timeliness of reporting crash and citation data. “Accurate and timely data is...
actionnewsnow.com
Papini serving prison sentence in San Bernardino County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta County mother Sherri Papini is serving her prison sentence for lying to investigators about faking her kidnapping. Papini is now held at a medium security federal prison in Victorville, in San Bernardino County. The facility has about 1,800 inmates there. She was sentenced to 18...
mynewsla.com
LA County Seeks Dismissal of Claims in Firefighter Widow’s Lawsuit
While acknowledging the tragedy of the shooting of a Los Angeles County Fire Department engineer by a colleague at the Agua Dulce station in 2021, a lawyer for the county says in new court papers that her client does not have liability due to governmental immunity and workers’ compensation rules.
mynewsla.com
Luna Maintains Lead in Battle for LA County Sheriff
Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna maintained and even slightly extended his lead Thursday over incumbent Alex Villanueva in the race for Los Angeles County sheriff. Updated totals from the Tuesday election showed Luna with nearly 58% of the vote, and Villanueva with just over 42%. Semi-official results released early Wednesday morning had Luna with 57% and Villanueva with 43%.
Chase: Suspect behind violent pursuit through LA, OC identified
The man behind Wednesday night's wild and dangerous chase through the streets of Los Angeles and Orange counties has been identified.
Jeff Hewitt trails Yxstian Gutierrez for Riverside County Supervisor
Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt was trailing Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez Wednesday in the race for the Fifth Supervisorial District — the only seat in contention on the Board of Supervisors. In the June primary, the two candidates were separated by a fraction of a percent after Beaumont...
mynewsla.com
Luna Leads in Battle for LA County Sheriff, but Vote Counting Continues
Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna held a solid lead Wednesday in his bid to unseat Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, but the incumbent maintained confidence he would crawl back into the contest as vote-counting continues in the coming days. Luna jumped out front quickly when early ballot...
foxla.com
Live LA County Sheriff Election Results
Los Angeles County will soon find out who will be the next Sheriff. Will incumbent Alex Villanueva keep his seat as the LA County Sheriff? Or will we have a new Sheriff in town with retired Long Beach police chief Robert Luna?. The morning after Election Day, Luna held onto...
mynewsla.com
Ex-Sheriff’s Deputy Convicted of False Report in Shooting Hoax
A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted Tuesday of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud. Angel Raul Reinosa —...
mynewsla.com
Parolee in Custody After Leading Authorities on Wild Chase
A parolee who led authorities on a wild chase involving multiple vehicles, one of which he used to repeatedly ram a Fullerton police cruiser that was being used in an unsuccessful attempt to pin him in place, was in custody Thursday following his arrest in Hacienda Heights. Johnny Anchondo, 32,...
HVAC company owner offers extra work van to family who had theirs stolen during OC chase
The owner of a Southern California HVAC company is going the extra mile to help an innocent family whose work truck was stolen during a wild and dangerous chase on Wednesday.
mynewsla.com
Victim in Freeway Crash in Rosemead Identified
A man who was killed in a crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles was identified by authorities Thursday. The crash occurred at about 5:10 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound freeway at Rosemead...
More than 500 criminal cases dropped in Riverside County amid judge shortage
More than 500 criminal court cases have been dismissed in Riverside County over the past month amid a judge shortage, the District Attorney’s Office said Monday. The dismissed cases include 50 felonies such as attempted murder, assault, stalking, arson vandalism and a hate crime, officials detailed in a news release, which called the dismissals a […]
mynewsla.com
Man Sentenced for Gunning Down Estranged Wife in Kohl’s Store
An ex-con who gunned down his estranged wife inside a Kohl’s store in Whittier as their 8-year-old son waited just outside three days before Christmas 2020 was sentenced Thursday to just over 100 years to life in state prison. Superior Court Judge Debra Cole-Hall called the Dec. 22, 2020,...
Off-duty San Bernardino police officer arrested for allegedly firing gun into air outside bar
An off-duty San Bernardino police officer was arrested for allegedly firing his gun into the air multiple times outside a bar while out drinking with friends.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Beverly Hills After Allegedly Robbing Two People at Gunpoint
A man was arrested in Beverly Hills Thursday after he allegedly rear-ended two vehicle occupants with his car, then robbed them at gunpoint. Culver City Police Department units were called about 1:45 p.m. to the area of Washington and Sepulveda boulevards on reports of a robbery and found a victim who said she was inside her car when the suspect rear-ended her with his vehicle, according to a department statement.
Fontana Herald News
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
mynewsla.com
Incumbent Supervisor Behind in Race Pitting Him Against MoVal Mayor
Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt was trailing Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez in early election returns Tuesday evening for the Fifth Supervisorial District — the only seat in contention on the Board of Supervisors. In the June primary election, the two candidates were in a dead heat, separated by...
mynewsla.com
COVID Hospitalizations Upswing in LA County
Los Angeles County is continuing to experience increases in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates, the public health director said Thursday, warning that two newly emerging variants of the virus are threatening to fuel a fall and winter surge in cases. Barbara Ferrer said the county had an average of about...
mynewsla.com
Supervisors Approve Project to Repair Solar Field Ripped Up By Thieves
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a $1.84 million project to repair a solar power generation site operated by Riverside County officials just east of Jurupa Valley, where thieves ripped out wiring and stole components in photovoltaic cells. In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board authorized the Department of...
Comments / 2