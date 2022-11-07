ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
mynewsla.com

Torrance Police Department Receives Traffic Safety Grant

The Torrance Police Department has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, the department announced Thursday. The $90,500 grant will be used for a traffics record improvement project that the department says will improve the timeliness of reporting crash and citation data. “Accurate and timely data is...
TORRANCE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Papini serving prison sentence in San Bernardino County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta County mother Sherri Papini is serving her prison sentence for lying to investigators about faking her kidnapping. Papini is now held at a medium security federal prison in Victorville, in San Bernardino County. The facility has about 1,800 inmates there. She was sentenced to 18...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Luna Maintains Lead in Battle for LA County Sheriff

Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna maintained and even slightly extended his lead Thursday over incumbent Alex Villanueva in the race for Los Angeles County sheriff. Updated totals from the Tuesday election showed Luna with nearly 58% of the vote, and Villanueva with just over 42%. Semi-official results released early Wednesday morning had Luna with 57% and Villanueva with 43%.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Live LA County Sheriff Election Results

Los Angeles County will soon find out who will be the next Sheriff. Will incumbent Alex Villanueva keep his seat as the LA County Sheriff? Or will we have a new Sheriff in town with retired Long Beach police chief Robert Luna?. The morning after Election Day, Luna held onto...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Parolee in Custody After Leading Authorities on Wild Chase

A parolee who led authorities on a wild chase involving multiple vehicles, one of which he used to repeatedly ram a Fullerton police cruiser that was being used in an unsuccessful attempt to pin him in place, was in custody Thursday following his arrest in Hacienda Heights. Johnny Anchondo, 32,...
FULLERTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Victim in Freeway Crash in Rosemead Identified

A man who was killed in a crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles was identified by authorities Thursday. The crash occurred at about 5:10 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound freeway at Rosemead...
ROSEMEAD, CA
KTLA

More than 500 criminal cases dropped in Riverside County amid judge shortage

More than 500 criminal court cases have been dismissed in Riverside County over the past month amid a judge shortage, the District Attorney’s Office said Monday. The dismissed cases include 50 felonies such as attempted murder, assault, stalking, arson vandalism and a hate crime, officials detailed in a news release, which called the dismissals a […]
mynewsla.com

Man Sentenced for Gunning Down Estranged Wife in Kohl’s Store

An ex-con who gunned down his estranged wife inside a Kohl’s store in Whittier as their 8-year-old son waited just outside three days before Christmas 2020 was sentenced Thursday to just over 100 years to life in state prison. Superior Court Judge Debra Cole-Hall called the Dec. 22, 2020,...
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Beverly Hills After Allegedly Robbing Two People at Gunpoint

A man was arrested in Beverly Hills Thursday after he allegedly rear-ended two vehicle occupants with his car, then robbed them at gunpoint. Culver City Police Department units were called about 1:45 p.m. to the area of Washington and Sepulveda boulevards on reports of a robbery and found a victim who said she was inside her car when the suspect rear-ended her with his vehicle, according to a department statement.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested

An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Incumbent Supervisor Behind in Race Pitting Him Against MoVal Mayor

Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt was trailing Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez in early election returns Tuesday evening for the Fifth Supervisorial District — the only seat in contention on the Board of Supervisors. In the June primary election, the two candidates were in a dead heat, separated by...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

COVID Hospitalizations Upswing in LA County

Los Angeles County is continuing to experience increases in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates, the public health director said Thursday, warning that two newly emerging variants of the virus are threatening to fuel a fall and winter surge in cases. Barbara Ferrer said the county had an average of about...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy