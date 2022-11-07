Read full article on original website
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Detroit deli, but jackpot swells to just under $2 billion
While no one struck it big and the Powerball jackpot moved to $1.9 billion, someone in Detroit is $1 million richer after buying a ticket with all five white balls.
wkzo.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Detroit; Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 28-45-53-56-69 – to win a $1 million prize....
WTOL-TV
New roller coaster under construction at Cedar Point for 2023: Park shares first photos of Wild Mouse
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point may be closed for the season, but the Sandusky amusement park is already gearing up for 2023 as crews begin construction on their new Wild Mouse roller coaster. Park spokesperson Tony Clark shared several photos from the construction site in a new Cedar Point...
WTOL-TV
A special place for pups: Jake & Cooper's Bark Park opening in spring, honoring Oregon man
Jake Schaffer lost his battle with addiction and mental health last year. His family is honoring his memory with a dog park, set to open on his 28th birthday.
toledocitypaper.com
Placing Bets with Ramona Collins
Female jazz vocalist Ramona Col- lins has been performing in Toledo for 54 years. Collins joined the music scene through her mother, Alice (Collins) Carter’s influence. Her mother was a jazz singer and pianist who encouraged her daughter to sing to overcome her. shyness. Although recently retired from her...
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
13abc.com
Toledoans express how they’d spend the $1.9 billion Powerball
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After the Powerball drawing, some lucky person could have just become the world’s newest billionaire. The $1.9 billion dollar jackpot is more money than a lot of people could ever imagine having, let alone spending. Many people around the city of Toledo say they would...
Food truck owner brings community together with free meals on Thanksgiving Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — Keith Henry, the owner of O'Henrys Kitchen OnWheels in Toledo, said when he was younger, unemployment became an ongoing burden for him. He started working at a factory, but for 11 years, he was missing out on his passion. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed him to become...
Perrysburg resident says city forced him to install 'sidewalk to nowhere,' but neighbors didn't have to
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Aaron Hutton, his wife, and two children have lived in Perrysburg for three years. He says they like living there. He also says he doesn't feel like he's being treated fairly by the city after they forced him to install a concrete sidewalk on his driveway - what he calls a "sidewalk to nowhere".
Look Inside This Creepy Abandoned Home In Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you're looking for your next haunt, this abandoned home in Monroe, Michigan, maybe the next stop on your list. The home looks almost as if the...
laprensanewspaper.com
CareNet provide’s Northwest Ohioans with free assistance with Marketplace and Medicaid enrollment
Toledo/Lucas County CareNet’s licensed and certified navigators can provide free assistance to any northwest Ohioan enrolling in federal Health Insurance Marketplace or Medicaid health plans. Marketplace open enrollment for 2023 plans is from November 1, 2022 through January 15, 2023 and residents need to enroll by December 15, 2022 for coverage to start January 1, 2023.
RESULTS: Toledo charter changes measure fails
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city voters faced a ballot measure Tuesday that would make a long list of changes to the city charter, including increasing the number of terms a mayor can serve and also increasing the amount of money city officials could spend without city council approval. Issue...
Oregon dog park to honor son who passed away last year
OREGON, Ohio — The city of Oregon announced a new dog park Thursday expected to open on May 23, 2023 on what would be Jacob Schaffer's 28th birthday, after he passed away due to struggles with addiction and mental illness in August of 2021, his parents said. "We want...
WTOL-TV
Toledo city councilmember Grim leaving for Ohio House of Representatives
Michele Grim has served on Toledo City Council since January 2022, so why leave so early into her council term? Here's what she had to say.
Fremont teacher Gregg Gallagher lands biggest smallmouth bass ever from Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A great fishing guide can make all the difference when chasing trophy smallmouth bass on Lake Erie, and Gregg Gallagher says he had one of the best when he went fishing on Lake Erie on Nov. 6. His son, Grant, has been his fishing partner since...
Rollover truck in west Toledo roundabout
TOLEDO, Ohio — A truck rolled over onto its side in west Toledo Monday morning. This took place on eastbound on Dorr Street at a roundabout near the entrance to south 475. An Ohio State Trooper says a Klumm Bros. Excavating and Demolition truck was driving around the roundabout when a tire got caught on the curb, causing the truck to tip onto its side.
52-year-old shot in south Toledo, hospitalized early Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 28, 2022. Toledo police responded to a report of a person shot early Saturday at the Norwich apartment complex in south Toledo. According to a police report, crews arrived at the apartment...
13abc.com
Family celebrates the life of a 6-year-old organ donor who was hit and killed on Heatherdowns
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Monny and Kelly Yakumithis, along with friends and family, celebrate the life of their daughter Elena each year. In 2010, Elena was 6 years old when she was hit and killed on Heatherdowns Blvd. “Kelly’s car broke down and traffic had stopped so they could cross...
TPD: Two killed in central Toledo late Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were found dead inside a home in the 2700 block of Albion Street in central Toledo Thursday night. Both victims, a 28-year-old female and a 36-year-old male, were found shot to death inside the home and pronounced dead on scene, Toledo police said. Their relation is unknown.
13abc.com
ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica on Monday announced that it has exited its skilled nursing joint venture and entered into definitive agreements with Welltower. According to a statement released by ProMedica, under the terms of the agreement, a new Welltower venture will own the real estate interest for ProMedica’s skilled nursing facilities. In addition, operations for the skilled nursing facilities will also transition to new operators.
