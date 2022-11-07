ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

toledocitypaper.com

Placing Bets with Ramona Collins

Female jazz vocalist Ramona Col- lins has been performing in Toledo for 54 years. Collins joined the music scene through her mother, Alice (Collins) Carter’s influence. Her mother was a jazz singer and pianist who encouraged her daughter to sing to overcome her. shyness. Although recently retired from her...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledoans express how they’d spend the $1.9 billion Powerball

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After the Powerball drawing, some lucky person could have just become the world’s newest billionaire. The $1.9 billion dollar jackpot is more money than a lot of people could ever imagine having, let alone spending. Many people around the city of Toledo say they would...
TOLEDO, OH
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Creepy Abandoned Home In Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you're looking for your next haunt, this abandoned home in Monroe, Michigan, maybe the next stop on your list. The home looks almost as if the...
MONROE, MI
laprensanewspaper.com

CareNet provide’s Northwest Ohioans with free assistance with Marketplace and Medicaid enrollment

Toledo/Lucas County CareNet’s licensed and certified navigators can provide free assistance to any northwest Ohioan enrolling in federal Health Insurance Marketplace or Medicaid health plans. Marketplace open enrollment for 2023 plans is from November 1, 2022 through January 15, 2023 and residents need to enroll by December 15, 2022 for coverage to start January 1, 2023.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

RESULTS: Toledo charter changes measure fails

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city voters faced a ballot measure Tuesday that would make a long list of changes to the city charter, including increasing the number of terms a mayor can serve and also increasing the amount of money city officials could spend without city council approval. Issue...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Oregon dog park to honor son who passed away last year

OREGON, Ohio — The city of Oregon announced a new dog park Thursday expected to open on May 23, 2023 on what would be Jacob Schaffer's 28th birthday, after he passed away due to struggles with addiction and mental illness in August of 2021, his parents said. "We want...
OREGON, OH
WTOL 11

Rollover truck in west Toledo roundabout

TOLEDO, Ohio — A truck rolled over onto its side in west Toledo Monday morning. This took place on eastbound on Dorr Street at a roundabout near the entrance to south 475. An Ohio State Trooper says a Klumm Bros. Excavating and Demolition truck was driving around the roundabout when a tire got caught on the curb, causing the truck to tip onto its side.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Two killed in central Toledo late Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were found dead inside a home in the 2700 block of Albion Street in central Toledo Thursday night. Both victims, a 28-year-old female and a 36-year-old male, were found shot to death inside the home and pronounced dead on scene, Toledo police said. Their relation is unknown.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica on Monday announced that it has exited its skilled nursing joint venture and entered into definitive agreements with Welltower. According to a statement released by ProMedica, under the terms of the agreement, a new Welltower venture will own the real estate interest for ProMedica’s skilled nursing facilities. In addition, operations for the skilled nursing facilities will also transition to new operators.
TOLEDO, OH

