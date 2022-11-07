(Harlan) On KS95.7 FM Saturday afternoon the Harlan Cyclones will oppose the ADM Tigers in a Class 3A State Semifinal. Harlan was a 42-7 winner when these teams met in the regular season. ADM’s offense is led by running back Brevin Doll and quarterback Aiden Flora. The duo has combined for 2,816 rushing yards. Doll has carried to the end zone 27 times and Flora has 14 rushing scores. “We are going to have to try and keep those guys contained as well as possible. You’re not going to stop them completely, but we’ll give it our best effort.”

HARLAN, IA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO