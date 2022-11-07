Ragnarok is coming, or so it's been said. In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos and Atreus find themselves in a colder, more dangerous version of the nine realms we saw in 2018's soft reboot. The game is, as expected, massive in size and scope, and it'll take any player a long time to experience it all. That also means it may very well be a daunting, sometimes difficult game to overcome, but it doesn't have to be. With our God of War Ragnarok guides all in one place--right here!--you can not just get off to a strong start, but find the guidance you need every step of the way. Who's ready for another father-son bonding experience?

2 DAYS AGO