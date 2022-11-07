Read full article on original website
Gamespot
A Little to the Left - Launch Trailer
Sort, stack and organize household objects into just the right spot in A Little to the Left, a tidy puzzle game with a mischievous cat who likes to shake things up! Come enjoy a calming world with an observational puzzle game with surprises around every corner. With charming illustrations and surprising scenarios, A Little to the Left is satisfying and curious with 75+ delightful puzzles to discover.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok: Mystical Heirloom And Troll Locations
With so many relics to choose from in God of War Ragnarok, you may accidentally overlook one particularly unique one: the Mystical Heirloom. This strange heirloom merely states that it "awakens something dormant, deep down inside of the bearer." If you're confused, don't worry--we'll tell you where to find the Mystical Heirloom, where and how to use it, and why you should.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok: Hel Tear Locations
Somewhat late in God of War Ragnarok, a series of chaotic events will occur that unleashes mayhem across the nine realms in the way of Hel Tears. These realm tears have allowed Hel-walkers to begin flowing into places they shouldn't be, and you'll receive a side-quest (known here as a Favor) sending you across the realms to close all six of the Hel Tears that have been opened. Each one you complete earns you one of six Frozen Sparks, which will all be combined into a Frozen Flame at the end of the quest. You can use this material at a forge to upgrade your Leviathan Axe.
Gamespot
DMZ Gameplay Revealed, Gamers React | GameSpot News
Call of Duty fans were pleasantly surprised yesterday when Infinity Ward held an invite only Warzone 2.0 event. Call of Duty creators like CouRage, ModernWarzone, NoisyButters and more played the game for their audiences and showed off a lot of what was detailed in the most recent Call of Duty blog post. This includes loadouts, various points of interest, and 3rd person mode.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Guides Hub: Crafting, Combat, Armor, And More
Ragnarok is coming, or so it's been said. In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos and Atreus find themselves in a colder, more dangerous version of the nine realms we saw in 2018's soft reboot. The game is, as expected, massive in size and scope, and it'll take any player a long time to experience it all. That also means it may very well be a daunting, sometimes difficult game to overcome, but it doesn't have to be. With our God of War Ragnarok guides all in one place--right here!--you can not just get off to a strong start, but find the guidance you need every step of the way. Who's ready for another father-son bonding experience?
Gamespot
PS Plus November Game Catalog Revealed | GameSpot News
This month the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog is gaining some big additions. Members at the Extra and Premium tiers can look forward to playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and The Division 2. But that's not all because also...
Gamespot
Lost Ark's Reaper Class Joins The Fray On November 16
The latest addition to Lost Ark's roster of playable classes is coming November 16 in the form of the dagger-wielding Reaper, joining the Deathblade and Shadowhunter as the third Assassin advanced class. As detailed in a new Lost Ark Academy blog post, Reapers are masters of stealth that bounce between...
Gamespot
WORLD OF HORROR - Nintendo Announcement Trailer
WORLD OF HORROR follows the rural residents of a seaside Japanese town facing inhuman terrors, as reality frays and tears at the edges. Investigate the eldritch mysteries striking your town, and seek the truth behind the depredations of man and monster. Solve puzzles to collect precious items and arcane spells. Struggle against malevolent legends of Japanese folklore while trying to hold onto your sanity and survive in this horrific 1-bit roguelite RPG.
Gamespot
WrestleQuest - Nintendo Announcement Trailer
Pro wrestling and RPG fantasy collide in the ultimate pixel powered adventure. “Macho Man” Randy Savage and tons of other icons offer guidance as you powerbomb your way to glory beyond the ring. This hero’s journey ain’t just an epic quest, it’s WRESTLEQUEST!
Gamespot
Venba - Announcement Trailer
Play as an Indian mother, Venba, who immigrates to Canada with her family in the 1980s. Players will cook various dishes and decipher long lost family recipes. Through branching conversations, explore a story about family, love, and loss.
Gamespot
New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Has It All: Tera Raids, Special Events, And Ed Sheeran
With the dulcet tones of Ed Sheeran serving as a backdrop, the latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has revealed more about the game's unique Tera Raids, special in-game events, and even the mysteries of the Paldea region. The trailer introduces Black Crystal Tera Raids, which are limited-time raids...
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok: Where To Get Frozen Flame And Chaos Flame
In God of War Ragnarok, crafting Kratos' more expansive arsenal takes a dizzying number of different materials as the game goes on, but Frozen Flame and Chaos Flame are thankfully much more consistent, even if it's a bit tricky as to how you can find more of them. Frozen Flame upgrades Kratos' Leviathan Axe, while Chaos Flame upgrades his signature Blades of Chaos, and though these upgrade opportunities are crucial, it's not immediately obvious how or where to get more of them. Here's an explainer to help you keep Kratos hacking and slashing at peak performance.
Gamespot
Tales of Symphonia Remastered — Release Date Trailer
Follow Lloyd and friends on their journey through the world of Sylvarant in HD! Tales of Symphonia Remastered will officially release February 17th, 2023 with improved graphics and gameplay for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Gamespot
Need for Speed Unbound - Takeover Event Gameplay Trailer
Start at the bottom and race to the top in Need for Speed Unbound, coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC on December 2, 2022. Race against time, outsmart the cops, and take on weekly qualifiers to reach The Grand, Lakeshore's ultimate street racing challenge. Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides and light up the streets with your style, exclusive fits, and a vibrant global soundtrack that bumps in every corner of the world.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok: All Berserker Gravestone Locations
You'll have quite a lot of side quests to complete as you explore the nine realms found in God of War Ragnarok. Known as Favors, these optional objectives can sometimes actually be an extremely important part of your gear and weapon progression. One such Favor is "Fit for a King," which you'll start during the Main Quest "The Word of Fate." This Favor requires you to seek out Berserker Gravestones across the nine realms and defeat the Berserker bosses within. There are 10 total Berserker Gravestones, but some of them feature multiple bosses at one time, so be prepared for a serious showdown.
Gamespot
Aka - Nintendo Announcement Trailer
Aka is a top-down single-player game where you help a retired warrior to find inner peace. In this small open world, player can farm, craft and solve various quests to relax. On these carefully handcrafted islands, you can take a nap on a giant Capybara, feed baby dragons, take care of the fauna and flora … but demons from your past might come back to remind you what you want to forget.
Gamespot
New Cyberpunk 2077 Patch Gives Everyone In Night City An Umbrella
Cyberpunk 2077 received some substantial upgrades this year, but CD Projekt Red isn't done patching up its massive sandbox just yet. Patch 1.61 has been announced for PC, console, and Stadia, and will see the game tweaked in numerous departments. Several fixes for multiple missions will be added, as a number of these "Gigs" had issues where elements weren't being properly triggered inside of the game.
Gamespot
Fortnite Dial-A-Drop Debuts: Where To Find It And How It Works
Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4 has introduced some fresh guns and items thus far, such as the explosive Goo Gun, the powerful Cobra DMR, and the Halloween event's deadly Howler Claws. They've all been cool, of course, but if you've ever wanted a bit more control over when you get some helpful stuff in the game, Epic's brand-new Dial-A-Drop is perfect for you. Using this utility item lets you choose a supply drop type to aid you and your squad, so read on to learn more about it.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Devs Thought The Game Was "Not Good" Just Three Months Ago, Director Says
God of War Ragnarok's director has come forward to say the game's developers thought the title was "not good" only three months ago. Speaking to GQ UK, Eric Williams talked about how the development team wasn't exactly feeling very positive about Ragnarok during the final stages of development, but things worked out in the end, as Ragnarok has gotten rave reviews.
Gamespot
Fake Gaming "Blue Tick" Accounts Are Making Twitter Even More Chaotic
A verified Twitter account used to be proof that your identity was genuine, but since Elon Musk purchased the social media platform, things have changed for the worse. Anyone with $8 to spare can unlock the desirable blue tick icon next to their account name, which has led to a series of fake verified accounts popping up online.
