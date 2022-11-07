Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynewsla.com
City Officials Celebrate Opening of $27 Million Veterans Housing Development
City and community leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of the $27 million veterans housing development in Cathedral City. The grand opening ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the new Veteran’s Village, at 30600 Landau Blvd., according to city officials. Stakeholders Mayor Ernesto Gutierrez, Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez, John Bigley of Urban Housing Communities and others spoke at the ceremony.
Riverside County approves $279K to move 12 families living in Oasis Mobile Home Park
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to allocate funding to move 12 families from the troubled Oasis Mobile Home Park into better living conditions by early next year. The Oasis Mobile Home Park has been plagued by issues with clean water for more than three years. The Environmental Protection Agency found high levels The post Riverside County approves $279K to move 12 families living in Oasis Mobile Home Park appeared first on KESQ.
Helen Tran set to become first Asian American Mayor of the City of San Bernardino as heavy rain, winds keep voters away
Voter turnout was low in both Inland Empire counties on Tuesday, November 8. Although this is not usual for a midterm election, it is possible this year’s winds and heavy rain may have added to the abysmal participation. By mid-day Wednesday, Registrar of Voters Offices in Riverside and San...
thepalmspringspost.com
Latest vote count shows little change. New City Council majority likely, supermajority possible
Residents frustrated with the direction the city is headed should see a new majority on the Palm Springs City Council if results from Tuesday’s vote count hold up. The chances of one candidate making history still appear unlikely. With new totals released Thursday morning, Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner...
thepalmspringspost.com
District 1 race draws tighter and tighter with county still needing to tally more than 200,000 ballots
With roughly 231,000 votes from Tuesday’s election still left to count in Riverside County as of Thursday evening, one of three Palm Springs City Council elections appears far from decided. After all ballots cast in person on the day of the election had been counted early Wednesday morning, challenger...
Measure A has the city of La Quinta divided
La Quinta's Measure A is leaning towards a Yes vote. A "Yes" on Measure A would put specific limits on short-term vacation rentals in the city. "Approximately $8 million in tax revenue to the City would be lost annually," said Marcie Graham, La Quinta's Marketing, Brandshaper & Communications. A "No" on Measure A will keep The post Measure A has the city of La Quinta divided appeared first on KESQ.
Roads closed after several vehicles were trapped by flooding on N. Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs
Three major traffic arteries in and out of Palm Springs remained closed to traffic Wednesday morning due to flooding, according to police. Gene Autry Trail, Indian Canyon Drive, and Vista Chino Road were all closed as of 6:00 a.m. Motorists can use Highway 111, Ramon Road, or Dinah Shore to get in or out of The post Roads closed after several vehicles were trapped by flooding on N. Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Confusion over Indian Canyon Drive wash closure and reopening
During yesterday's First Alert Weather Alert Day parts of the valley experienced dangerous flooding brought about by the storm. Three vehicles were caught in the moving water at the wash area off of Indian Canyon Drive. You can read the full story here. One of the drivers whose vehicle was trapped in the moving water The post Confusion over Indian Canyon Drive wash closure and reopening appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Supervisors Approve Project to Repair Solar Field Ripped Up By Thieves
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a $1.84 million project to repair a solar power generation site operated by Riverside County officials just east of Jurupa Valley, where thieves ripped out wiring and stole components in photovoltaic cells. In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board authorized the Department of...
LA, Riverside county measure votes are in
Yes – 255,056 68.50%. A ballot measure that would give the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause was being strongly supported by voters Tuesday evening. Early returns showed Measure A with the support of more than 71%...
mynewsla.com
Swift-Water Rescue Underway For Multiple Vehicles in Palm Springs
A swift-water rescue was launched Tuesday after multiple occupied vehicles became stuck in moving water in Palm Springs. Palm Springs Fire Department crews arrived to North Indian Canyon Drive just south of Interstate 10 at around 12:30 p.m., and were working to rescue the occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water, according to fire officials.
ukenreport.com
Canyon Trail Regularly Used as Trade Highway
Native Americans found Canyon Trail an easy route to move between the high and low deserts. Day hikers can head through a rare, lush spot in a canyon bridging the Mojave and Colorado deserts near Desert Hot Springs. The 9.76 miles round trip Canyon Trail sits in the Big Morongo...
Former prosecutor declares victory in assembly district race
Republican Bill Essayli declared victory Thursday in the election to represent constituents of a newly reconfigured Assembly district in western Riverside County. The latest election returns released by the Office of the Registrar of Voters showed Essayli expanding his lead over Democrat Fauzia Rizvi for the 63rd Assembly District seat, where Essayli is ahead 36,038 votes to Rizvi’s 24,958 votes.
Missing 94-year-old man found in Palm Springs
Update 1:55 PM Mr. Blackford has been safely located, police announced. Original Article The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in the search for a 94-year-old man missing in the city. William "Mike" Blackford was last seen leaving his residence on the 2100 block of E Palm Canyon in Palm Springs The post Missing 94-year-old man found in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
NBC Palm Springs Weather WARNING Tuesday, November 8
A Flash Flood Warning (until 3:45p) has just been posted for the High Desert and includes Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Hwy-62 in Southern San Bernardino County. There have been reports of flooded roads.
knewsradio.com
Work On I-10 Expands Starting November 7th 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) begins work on the $2.5 million project to place new pavement markings and striping at the on and off ramps on Interstate 10 (I-10) and upgrading sign panels, in and near the cities of Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Weather permitting.
Sandbags offered to Riverside County residents ahead of storm
With heavy downpours and the possibility of flooding in some locations predicted Tuesday, the Riverside County Fire Department today offered free empty sandbags to residents at most fire stations countywide. The National Weather Service posted a Flash Flood Watch from noon Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday for the Riverside metropolitan area, which is expected to The post Sandbags offered to Riverside County residents ahead of storm appeared first on KESQ.
Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade
The 'Say Gay' themed Pride parade brought thousands of people together, celebrating individuality, self-expression, and being comfortable with who they are. Local organizations, activists, and business representatives marched and drove down Palm Canyon Dr., supporting the LGBTQ-plus community. "There's everybody in anybody LGBTQ plus, we love it all, and our straight allies as well," said The post Say Gay Palm Springs pride parade appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Lane Closures to Start on 91 Freeway, I-15 in Corona This Weekend
Beginning Saturday night, auxiliary lanes on the westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona will be closed, and lane reductions will occur on a connector ramp from Interstate 15 to the 91, as part of an ongoing improvement project, officials said Tuesday. According to the Riverside County Transportation Commission, the...
newsmirror.net
EVACUATION ORDER for Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and Northeast Yucaipa
There is a potential for mud and debris flow which may affect the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scars. The communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and Northeast Yucaipa are now subject to an evacuation order. This order was released by the Yucaipa Police...
Comments / 0