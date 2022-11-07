ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Washington Examiner

It looks like the Republican wave is coming in

When you look around at the political scene, less than one week from the 2022 midterms, what do you see?. You see poll numbers trending toward a wave victory for Republicans. They now lead by three points in the generic vote for the House among likely voters, while fivethirtyeight.com has flipped to show them with a 53% chance for a Senate majority.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. National and state-level Republicans are engaged in a coordinated legal effort to disqualify thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots in key battleground states ahead of Election Day, a mass voter suppression campaign that—if successful—could swing the results of close races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: If you’re worried New York is about to elect a Republican, here’s what you need to know

Logically, a state like New York shouldn’t vote Republican. The 6.5 million registered Democratic voters in the state dwarf the 2.9 million Republicans. Even if you throw in the 3 million independent voters here, Republicans still wouldn’t surpass the massive built-in lead Democrats have.With that in mind, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul should be resting comfortably. And her opponent, Republican Representative Lee Zeldin, should be flailing about somewhere in rural upstate, surrounded by true believers but ignored by everybody else as more competitive elections around the country suck up all the attention. But that’s not what’s happening now.Over the past...
MARYLAND STATE
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Is Kari Lake Building a Huge Lead?

Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Twelve days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
ARIZONA STATE
WGME

Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election

(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
MAINE STATE
HuffPost

The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started

Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Atlantic

Democrats’ Long Goodbye to the Working Class

As we move into the endgame of the 2022 election, the Democrats face a familiar problem. America’s historical party of the working class keeps losing working-class support. And not just among white voters. Not only has the emerging Democratic majority I once predicted failed to materialize, but many of the nonwhite voters who were supposed to deliver it are instead voting for Republicans.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Ex-GOP strategist suggests Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election based on midterm election results

An ex-GOP strategist suggested that former President Donald Trump has no chance of winning the 2024 presidential election. Scott Jennings made his prediction based on the early results of the 2022 midterm elections. Many Trump-backed Republican candidates underperformed in Tuesday's midterm elections. A conservative political commentator and ex-GOP strategist suggested...
GEORGIA STATE
Indy100

Here’s what happened in the US Midterm elections while you were sleeping

Well, if you’re a Democrat, you can breathe a (small) sigh of relief. The Republican “red wave” that many predicted to wash over these midterm elections is turning out to be more of a ripple.Americans took to the ballot boxes on Tuesday to decide whether Joe Biden's Democrats should keep control of the US Senate, in what’s largely considered an acid test of the president’s first two years in office. At the heart of this vote is the question of whether Biden should continue to get his way via a Democrat-led Congress, or whether the Republicans should seize control and...
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

Here are the results of all races for secretary of state in 2022

Twenty-seven states this year have elections for secretary of state, a role that's emerged from relative obscurity amid baseless claims of widespread election fraud. Several prominent election deniers are Republican nominees for secretary of state, including in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Nevada. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see...
ARIZONA STATE

