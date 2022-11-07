ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Woman’s Old Cabinet Restoration Is the Stuff of DIY Dreams

By Kourtney Borman
 3 days ago

We wish all our fails turned out this awesome.

Sometimes things don’t turn out exactly the way they had planned. In fact, the journey can look a lot different from our original intended purpose, and that includes little things like furniture flips.

So let’s follow one woman’s journey when it comes to totally refurbing her gorgeous glass cabinet, all the mistakes she made along the way, and the little tips she has so that we don’t follow similar mistakes!

The creator behind the LandB_Home channel doesn’t shy away from showing off the somewhat uglier side of refurbing things like the vintage cabinet that she was recently working on for her own home. Now let us start off by saying that this piece is already gorgeous, and huge, but it has obviously seen some better days. It screams of elegance and times long gone by, but it also is a little bit… outdated.

But this creator has a vision and, unfortunately, that vision has a few… stumbles, along the way. In one video she is showing off that she had wanted to paint the entire piece, but doing so had proved quite the challenge due to not only the size of the glass cabinet but also all of that glass itself!

She has to sand, prime, and paint everything but that leads to quite a few messes, including getting the tape stuck in some rather hard-to-reach places. There was obviously an attempt to get the stuck-on tape out of where it was shoved in between the glass pane and wood, but that only resulted in some severe scratching of pieces she’d already painted!

But then… the final piece… Shown in all its glory, the entire cabinet, now refinished and with a fresh coat of paint, seems to glow with pride and you can see the hours of painstaking work that went into bringing it back to life. Truly what we mean by a work of art!


