SFGate
Algonquin Power & Utilities: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) _ Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Friday reported a loss of $195.2 million in its third quarter. The Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share. The results fell short...
SFGate
Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy
NEW YORK (AP) — It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, its affiliated hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning.
