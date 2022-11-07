ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels News: Pitching Coach Set to Return to Halos for 2023

By Noah Camras
 3 days ago

He will be getting a new assistant, though.

Matt Wise is officially returning as the Angels pitching coach in 2023.

While the team hired a new hitting coach, Marcus Thames , they felt that Wise was the right man for the job to lead the pitching staff.

Wise led an Angels starting staff that was actually among one of the better in all of baseball during the 2022 season. Their 3.67 ERA ranked 6th in all of baseball, while their 3.72 FIP ranked 10th. Here is where some of their other numbers ranked in the MLB:

Wise did a tremendous job helping guys like Patrick Sandoval have career years in 2022, and will get another chance at improving the team's pitching staff. However, he is getting some help.

The team also announced that they hired Bill Hezel as an assistant pitching coach. Hezel has been the Director of Pitching at Driveline , the "premier data-driven baseball player development organization in the world." Sandoval and Shohei Ohtani have trained there in the past.

Here are the rest of the coaching staff changes:

The Angels are building a strong coaching staff around Phil Nevin . It'll now be up to GM Perry Minasian and the front office to put the right players on the field to get this team back to the postseason.

