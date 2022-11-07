Source of illnesses at Lehigh Valley charter school remains a mystery. How doctors tried to solve the puzzle

It was still unclear Monday what caused 48 people at Lehigh Valley Academy Charter School to feel sick enough they needed to be taken to a hospital last week, but it wasn’t carbon monoxide or any other poison, according to a toxicologist with Lehigh Valley Health Network.

Dr. Kenneth Katz, an emergency room toxicologist, said though he and other toxicologists were on call and available to help colleagues who treated the patients from the school, there was never any indication any were suffering from poisoning. None of the patients treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg showed any signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, nor was there any measurable carbon monoxide in their bodies.

He said health care providers don’t know what caused people to feel ill, but do know what were not the causes.

“They’re trained to pick up on very sinister exposures pretty quickly on the scene. That doesn’t mean they can detect all, but they would have a fairly good idea if people were very critically ill,” Katz said. “None of that transpired, so that automatically told us it doesn’t seem to be something deadly at this point. We run blood tests on patients, we examine them, we look at their vital signs, etc. And then we talked to them, and then you try to put that all together.”

The fire department was called around noon Friday to the school in Hanover Township, Northampton County, for a potential mass casualty incident at the academy’s 7-12 grade building because students were feeling ill. A total of 48 children and adults were taken to local hospitals.

Officials with the Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department over the weekend confirmed they were unable to detect any unusual gasses.

In an emailed statement Monday, Susan Mauser, CEO of Lehigh Valley Academy, said the school and PennCap Properties, which owns the property the school is on, have arranged for a lab to test for 67 volatile organic compounds was well as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, relative humidity and airborne mold spores.

She said the charter school already planned to be closed for classes part of this week because of parent-teacher conferences, but the 7-12 grade building will be closed for the rest of the week while testing occurs. Normal operations will resume for students in the unaffected grades K-3 and 4-6 buildings Wednesday.

Shea Ace, community engagement coordinator for the charter school, said the grade 7-12 building has carbon monoxide detectors. Detectors were not at Happy Smiles Learning Center where 32 people were hospitalized last month because of carbon monoxide poisoning.

All 48 people taken to either Lehigh Valley Health Network or St. Luke’s University Health Network-operated hospitals were released Friday. Brian Downs, spokesperson for LVHN, said none of the patients the network saw needed to be admitted for inpatient treatment.

Katz said when he and other health care professionals had to respond to mass carbon monoxide poisoning at Happy Smiles, it was clear from the beginning what patients were experiencing and what kind of treatment they needed. However, in this situation, emergency medical providers and health care providers had to figure out the best way to help based on the symptoms and whatever information could be gleaned from objective tests and examinations.

Katz said patients reported nondescript symptoms like headache, nausea, lightheadedness and dizziness, with one patient reporting chest pain. However, he said no oxygen treatment, antidotes or anything to counteract poisoning was provided to his knowledge.

“I think some treatment were provided to help lessen some anxiety-type symptoms, that was the message I received,” Katz said.

Katz said he was told by colleagues that some patients reported smelling an odd odor, which could indicate a gas leak — chemical additives in natural gases like propane make leaks detectable. However, he said there would have to be a large amount of gas for people to start feeling very ill and experiencing asphyxiation. Additionally, officials with the school and the fire department have not reported any gas leaks.

He said at least some symptoms reported by people from the school could be psychosomatic, meaning that instead of having a medical or physiological cause, the symptoms are caused by an emotional or psychological root such as stress, fear or anxiety.

“That’s human nature, ‘This person has x, maybe I’m feeling a little unwell,’ ” Katz said. “So that’s always a possibility. But an exclusionary possibility.”

In the wake of the mass carbon monoxide poisoning at Happy Smiles less than one month ago, Katz said carbon monoxide and the threat it poses are on many people’s minds. He said it is better that people take the risks of carbon monoxide seriously rather than brushing off potential early warning signs.

“I think people were very in tune, they were immediately aware, they were immediately thinking carbon monoxide, looking for certain signs and symptoms. There is a kind of multilayered awareness, which I think is actually a good thing. I’m hoping that these schools had carbon monoxide sensors and they were operational and did their job,” Katz said.

The incident at Lehigh Valley Academy was the second one in less than a week where a school was evacuated after students reported feeling ill. On Oct. 31, students at Lehigh Christian Academy reported suddenly feeling ill, resulting in the building being evacuated and emergency medical care and other first responders being called. That incident wrapped up shortly after it unfolded when no gases or any other potential causes for illness were found. No student or staff were taken to nearby hospitals.

