ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Source of illnesses at Lehigh Valley charter school remains a mystery. How doctors tried to solve the puzzle

By Leif Greiss, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

It was still unclear Monday what caused 48 people at Lehigh Valley Academy Charter School to feel sick enough they needed to be taken to a hospital last week, but it wasn’t carbon monoxide or any other poison, according to a toxicologist with Lehigh Valley Health Network.

Dr. Kenneth Katz, an emergency room toxicologist, said though he and other toxicologists were on call and available to help colleagues who treated the patients from the school, there was never any indication any were suffering from poisoning. None of the patients treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg showed any signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, nor was there any measurable carbon monoxide in their bodies.

He said health care providers don’t know what caused people to feel ill, but do know what were not the causes.

“They’re trained to pick up on very sinister exposures pretty quickly on the scene. That doesn’t mean they can detect all, but they would have a fairly good idea if people were very critically ill,” Katz said. “None of that transpired, so that automatically told us it doesn’t seem to be something deadly at this point. We run blood tests on patients, we examine them, we look at their vital signs, etc. And then we talked to them, and then you try to put that all together.”

The fire department was called around noon Friday to the school in Hanover Township, Northampton County, for a potential mass casualty incident at the academy’s 7-12 grade building because students were feeling ill. A total of 48 children and adults were taken to local hospitals.

Officials with the Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department over the weekend confirmed they were unable to detect any unusual gasses.

In an emailed statement Monday, Susan Mauser, CEO of Lehigh Valley Academy, said the school and PennCap Properties, which owns the property the school is on, have arranged for a lab to test for 67 volatile organic compounds was well as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, relative humidity and airborne mold spores.

She said the charter school already planned to be closed for classes part of this week because of parent-teacher conferences, but the 7-12 grade building will be closed for the rest of the week while testing occurs. Normal operations will resume for students in the unaffected grades K-3 and 4-6 buildings Wednesday.

Shea Ace, community engagement coordinator for the charter school, said the grade 7-12 building has carbon monoxide detectors. Detectors were not at Happy Smiles Learning Center where 32 people were hospitalized last month because of carbon monoxide poisoning.

All 48 people taken to either Lehigh Valley Health Network or St. Luke’s University Health Network-operated hospitals were released Friday. Brian Downs, spokesperson for LVHN, said none of the patients the network saw needed to be admitted for inpatient treatment.

Katz said when he and other health care professionals had to respond to mass carbon monoxide poisoning at Happy Smiles, it was clear from the beginning what patients were experiencing and what kind of treatment they needed. However, in this situation, emergency medical providers and health care providers had to figure out the best way to help based on the symptoms and whatever information could be gleaned from objective tests and examinations.

Katz said patients reported nondescript symptoms like headache, nausea, lightheadedness and dizziness, with one patient reporting chest pain. However, he said no oxygen treatment, antidotes or anything to counteract poisoning was provided to his knowledge.

“I think some treatment were provided to help lessen some anxiety-type symptoms, that was the message I received,” Katz said.

Katz said he was told by colleagues that some patients reported smelling an odd odor, which could indicate a gas leak — chemical additives in natural gases like propane make leaks detectable. However, he said there would have to be a large amount of gas for people to start feeling very ill and experiencing asphyxiation. Additionally, officials with the school and the fire department have not reported any gas leaks.

He said at least some symptoms reported by people from the school could be psychosomatic, meaning that instead of having a medical or physiological cause, the symptoms are caused by an emotional or psychological root such as stress, fear or anxiety.

“That’s human nature, ‘This person has x, maybe I’m feeling a little unwell,’ ” Katz said. “So that’s always a possibility. But an exclusionary possibility.”

In the wake of the mass carbon monoxide poisoning at Happy Smiles less than one month ago, Katz said carbon monoxide and the threat it poses are on many people’s minds. He said it is better that people take the risks of carbon monoxide seriously rather than brushing off potential early warning signs.

“I think people were very in tune, they were immediately aware, they were immediately thinking carbon monoxide, looking for certain signs and symptoms. There is a kind of multilayered awareness, which I think is actually a good thing. I’m hoping that these schools had carbon monoxide sensors and they were operational and did their job,” Katz said.

The incident at Lehigh Valley Academy was the second one in less than a week where a school was evacuated after students reported feeling ill. On Oct. 31, students at Lehigh Christian Academy reported suddenly feeling ill, resulting in the building being evacuated and emergency medical care and other first responders being called. That incident wrapped up shortly after it unfolded when no gases or any other potential causes for illness were found. No student or staff were taken to nearby hospitals.

Morning Call reporter Leif Greiss can be reached at 610-679-4028 or lgreiss@mcall.com .

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Smoke in Palmer Township hotel leaves investigators searching for fire

Firefighters from the eastern edge of the Lehigh Valley responded Thursday morning to a suspicious incident at a Palmer Township hotel, an official reports. Palmer firefighters initially were called at 8:12 a.m. for a fire alarm at the Red Roof Inn at the 25th Street Shopping Center, police officer and municipal fire department Deputy Chief Jim Alercia told lehighvalleylive.com.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: No evidence tip about potential shooting at Dieruff High school was credible

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown say there is no evidence that multiple tips about potential violence at Dieruff High School were credible. The Allentown Police Department and the Allentown School District received an anonymous tip Thursday through the Safe2Say Something program that a potential shooting would occur at the school, according to a news release from city police.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Bird Flu Detected At 5 Lehigh County Turkey Farms: Report

The highly contagious bird flu has been detected among turkeys on poultry farms in Lehigh County, officials say. The state Department of Agriculture found the illness in five separate flocks on farms in North Whitehall Township between Thursday, Nov. 3 and Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to a report by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, a private lobbying association.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man, paralyzed by teen he kidnapped, sentenced to decades in prison

A Pa. man has been sentenced on Wednesday to decades in prison for stalking, kidnapping, robbing and threatening to kill a teenager last year, according to reports. The Northeast Philadelphia man named Pavel Belous, 39, stalked a then 18-year-old Jarred Peglow from Bucks County for 40 minutes. Belous then approached him in a McDonald’s parking lot in Upper Southampton. The man then forced the teen to drive at knifepoint to an atm to withdraw hundreds of dollars, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Doctors concerned holidays gatherings could spike flu, RSV cases

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Respiratory illnesses are making the rounds just in time for the holiday season. RSV and flu are now widely circulating in the tri-state region. That has doctors concerns about a big holiday spike of illnesses.It's a twin-demic right now of RSV and influenza, but doctors are also worried COVID-19 could make a comeback.State health departments in the Philly area have launched new dashboards tracking the illnesses and urge people to get vaccinated now before the holidays.Delaware has launched its flu data dashboard to help fight the flu and RSV – a double whammy hitting early.The respiratory virus...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling heroin/fentanyl in Monroe County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man has been sentenced on charges of intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Keith Parson, 50, of Stroudsburg, distributed street-level quantities of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl, including from his residence, from November 2020-2021. Police say a search […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pottstown man apparent victim of fatal shooting in Reading

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the man who died after a shooting in Reading over the weekend. Jefferson Etienne, 38, of Pottstown, was one of two people who were reportedly wounded by gunfire in the 400 block of South 16th Street early Saturday morning.
POTTSTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Area School District is investigating allegation made against its superintendent. He remains on the job.

The Bethlehem Area School District is investigating an unspecified allegation made against its superintendent, according to the school board president. Superintendent Joseph Roy said he’s working with the school district solicitor to “address this unfounded allegation.”. School board President Michael Faccinetto said the board was made aware of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Pedestrian struck and killed in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 56-year-old woman from Hanover Township is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Luzerne County. The Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township was shut down between Fellows Ave and Oxford Street after the late afternoon wreck. The coroner was called to the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Gregory Vellner

Rare Birds Seen Locally

CHURCHVILLE, Pa. -- A number of rare birds ---a Greater White fronted Goose, Long-billed Dowitcher and Eared Grebe, among them -- were spotted in Bucks County, Pa., in the first week of November, an ornithology organization has confirmed.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

LCCF inmate escapes from treatment custody on Turnpike

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County, according to a release issued Sunday from the county’s Division of Corrections. Michael MacDonald, 21, last known address in...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Son stabs mother at Pa. motel: report

A Pennsylvania woman is recovering after state police say her son stabbed her, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred Saturday evening at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, according to the news outlet. Citing a press release, the site said Michelle Sacerdote,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy