Colorado State

Not Just Cannabis — Psychedelic Mushrooms Are on Midterm Ballots

 3 days ago

Cannabis isn't the only drug on the ballot in the midterm elections. Colorado could become the second state after Oregon to legalize psychedelic mushrooms — even as Oregon counties move to ban it. Colorado's proposition 122 would establish "healing centers" where people 21 and older can purchase and consume certain psychedelics on-site under the watch of trained facilitators. It would also legalize the manufacture, cultivation, transfer, delivery, sale, and purchase of psychedelic substances — but only for consumption at those sites. The initiative would legalize only psilocybin — or psychedelic mushrooms —  through 2026, but then DMT, ibogaine or mescaline (but not peyote) could be added in the following years if recommended by an advisory board. The proposition would also legalize personal use and possession of the substances. Here's how the
language of the proposition will appear on the ballot: "Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning legal regulated access to natural medicine for persons 21 years of age or older, and, in connection therewith, defining natural medicine as certain plants or fungi that affect a person's mental health and are controlled substances under state law; establishing a natural medicine regulated access program for supervised care, and requiring the department of regulatory agencies to implement the program and comprehensively regulate natural medicine to protect public health and safety; creating an advisory board to advise the department as to the implementation of the program; granting a local government limited authority to regulate the time, place, and manner of providing natural medicine services; allowing limited personal possession, use, and uncompensated sharing of natural medicine; providing specified protections under state law, including criminal and civil immunity, for authorized providers and users of natural medicine; and, in limited circumstances, allowing the retroactive removal and reduction of criminal penalties related to the possession, use, and sale of natural medicine?"
Polling from Fox31, Channel 2, Emerson College Polling and The Hill , shows growing support for the measure. Of voters polled between Oct. 26 and 29, 43 percent said they would support the measure, compared with just 36.3 percent who supported it when polling was conducted in September. Still, the measure faces some stiff opposition. A group of 30 current and former Colorado officials penned a letter urging voters to oppose the measure, citing lack of research into the plants, among other concerns. "In a medically supervised setting, the use of psilocybin (mushrooms) for some mental health issues, shows early promise," the letter says, according to the Daily Camera . "However, this ballot measure is not based on science and will prematurely unleash a new commercial industry, driven by out-of-state funders that are seeking to capitalize on increasing recreational drug use in Colorado." Much of the enthusiasm for psychedelics, especially psilocybin, stems from early research showing promise in treating conditions like depression and addiction.
The Food and Drug Administration even granted Compass Pathways breakthrough therapy designation for its psilocybin therapy to target treatment-resistant depression. And a recent study , funded by Compass Pathways and published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that just a single dose of synthetic mushrooms can reduce depression in patients, but was associated with adverse effects. But as promising as this drug could potentially be, it hasn't yet received approval. And some early pioneer states may be backpedaling. Oregon was the first U.S. state to legalize use of psychedelic mushrooms in 2020. Supervised dosing centers, similar to what is being proposed in Colorado are set to open in January, but they may not get the chance to. Dozens of cities and counties have initiatives on the ballot that let voters decide whether to opt out,
according to local CBS affiliate KOIN . A statewide initiative in California that would have decriminalized psilocybin use, cultivation and possession, and created protocols for assisted therapy, failed to gain enough signatures to make it to the November ballot. "

