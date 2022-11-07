WWE SmackDown back over two million viewers for return to Fox

The episode, which was taped in advance, was the go-home show for Crown Jewel.

WWE

After airing on FS1 the previous week, SmackDown was back over two million viewers on Friday night.

The November 4 episode of SmackDown averaged 2.138 million viewers on Fox, up big from last week but down 4.2 percent from when the show last aired on Fox two weeks ago. It's the lowest audience for a Fox airing of SmackDown since September 2.

SmackDown led all English-language network programming with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demo, down 7.7 percent from two weeks ago. The show averaged 835,000 viewers and drew a 0.23 in 18-49 when it aired on FS1 last week.

This matches SmackDown's lowest 18-49 rating on Fox since August 17.

As compared to the same week in 2021, SmackDown was up 2.2 percent in overall viewers but down 15.8 percent in 18-49.

The other WWE-related programming on network TV, Young Rock on NBC, averaged 1.811 million viewers and drew a 0.26 in 18-49. In the previous season, the show averaged 2.159 million viewers and a 0.38 rating in 18-49 on Tuesday nights.

Listed below are the last 11 weeks of overall viewership and 18-49 demo ratings for Fox airings of SmackDown. This week's show was down 3.8 percent in overall viewers and down 9.4 percent in 18-49 as compared to the recent averages.