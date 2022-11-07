ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

WWE SmackDown back over two million viewers for return to Fox

By Paul Fontaine
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11oqnu_0j2CKydj00

The episode, which was taped in advance, was the go-home show for Crown Jewel.

WWE

After airing on FS1 the previous week, SmackDown was back over two million viewers on Friday night.

The November 4 episode of SmackDown averaged 2.138 million viewers on Fox, up big from last week but down 4.2 percent from when the show last aired on Fox two weeks ago. It's the lowest audience for a Fox airing of SmackDown since September 2.

SmackDown led all English-language network programming with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demo, down 7.7 percent from two weeks ago. The show averaged 835,000 viewers and drew a 0.23 in 18-49 when it aired on FS1 last week.

This matches SmackDown's lowest 18-49 rating on Fox since August 17.

As compared to the same week in 2021, SmackDown was up 2.2 percent in overall viewers but down 15.8 percent in 18-49.

The other WWE-related programming on network TV, Young Rock on NBC, averaged 1.811 million viewers and drew a 0.26 in 18-49. In the previous season, the show averaged 2.159 million viewers and a 0.38 rating in 18-49 on Tuesday nights.

Listed below are the last 11 weeks of overall viewership and 18-49 demo ratings for Fox airings of SmackDown. This week's show was down 3.8 percent in overall viewers and down 9.4 percent in 18-49 as compared to the recent averages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ontAG_0j2CKydj00

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Reportedly Returning Soon

The Bloodline have been dominating the WWE landscape for some time now, and the group recently set their sights on Sheamus when they assaulted him with a steel chair on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Following the show WWE announced a storyline injury for Sheamus when it was revealed that...
ringsidenews.com

Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Superstar Set For Television Return This Week

WWE has a roster full of Superstars who work very hard, but sometimes they need a break. The company crafted a storyline injury for Sheamus so he could get married, but his return is coming very soon. Sheamus was putting on banger after banger until The Bloodline put a stop...
ewrestlingnews.com

Nikki Cross Reacts To Botched WWE 24/7 Title Trash Can Segment On RAW

Nikki Cross isn’t letting her botched segment during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW get to her. On the show, Cross won the WWE 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke, marking the Scot’s 10th reign with the title. Backstage, Cross attempted to throw the title in the...
wrestlinginc.com

Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
wrestlinginc.com

Natalya Believes Stephanie McMahon Could Bring Back Beloved WWE PLE

The future of all-women's wrestling pay-per-views has been a hot topic this week due to Billy Corgan's comments about a possible NWA EmPowerrr 2 happening. However, WWE fans are also eagerly awaiting the possibility of another WWE Evolution show. When speaking to "Faction 919" Natalya said, "I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women's wrestling," when asked about the possibility of it happening again. Natalya was in a six-woman tag team match on that show, teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad, and ever since, those on the roster have made it clear they want Evolution to be a regular event, and Natalya is confident women's wrestling will keep growing.
wrestletalk.com

Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager

Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
wrestlinginc.com

William Regal's Son Gets His First Win On WWE NXT

The son of the legendary William Regal has scored his first victory on "WWE NXT" television. Charlie Dempsey, the second of Regal's three sons, defeated Andre Chase on the 11/8 episode of "NXT," but not without controversy. Although Dempsey seemed to have the match won with an Ankle Lock, Chase never tapped out, and the match ended with Duke Hudson throwing in a white towel on behalf of the leader of Chase U.
stillrealtous.com

Bray Wyatt Reportedly Wants Triple H To Bring Two Former WWE Stars Back

When Bray Wyatt was released last year fans were shocked, and the wrestling world patiently waited to see what was next for the former Universal Champion. Wyatt returned to WWE last month at the Extreme Rules premium live event and he has quickly become one of the WWE’s top stars once again.
wrestletalk.com

Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV

A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns

2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Opens Up About Recent 'Humbling' WWE Experience

Bayley's recent time off from the WWE taught her a valuable lesson, the three-time World Champion acknowledged this week. In a new interview with The National News on Friday, the Damage CTRL leader said her long-term absence from in-ring competition was a "humbling experience" because it showed the human body's limitations.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Former WWE and Impact Star to Debut for AEW Tonight, Thirteen Matches Set for AEW Dark

Thirteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. The undefeated tag team of Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will be back in action tonight, going against AR Fox and Caleb Konley. Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will also be in action as they face The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi.
ringsidenews.com

John Cena Has Spoken To WWE Higher-Ups About WrestleMania 39 Appearance

John Cena’s star continues climbing in Hollywood, but he hasn’t shut the door on a WWE return. With the road to WrestleMania starting soon, John Cena’s name is popping up once again. A tenured member of the WWE creative team confirmed to Ringside News that, “Cena is...
Yardbarker

John Cena returning to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 39?

John Cena returned to WWE TV to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company this past June on Raw and was introduced by Vince McMahon. Although there was speculation that Cena was there also to announce his SummerSlam match with Theory, that didn’t happen, instead, Cena stated he wasn’t sure when he would wrestle again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wrestletalk.com

Logan Paul Teases Match With Major WWE Star

YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul has teased a potential match with former WWE World Champion-turned-actor John Cena. In a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of Givemesport, WrestleVotes said that John Cena should be making an appearance at the next WrestleMania, and that he “should be wrestling” at the event. In...
Yardbarker

Daily Update: Roman Reigns record, Asuka & IYO SKY, Jim Ross

NWA's Billy Corgan confused by Nick Aldis' actions, thinks he's 'working an angle'. The Young Bucks file trademark for 'The Wayward Sons'. WWE announces 'The Search for Africa's Next Superstar'. Latest Audio:. Latest Free YouTube Video:. INLINE. This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. *Match and performer of the week. *WWE business...
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Compares Himself To The Rock And John Cena On AEW Dynamite

MJF loves to toot his own horn, and the AEW star did so again on the 11/9 episode of "AEW Dynamite," comparing himself to WWE legends such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock and John Cena. Less than 10 days away from his potential coronation as AEW World Champion, MJF appeared...
wrestlinginc.com

Major Update On Status Of WWE 24/7 Championship

Introduced by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley in 2019, the company's 24/7 Championship has brought a bevy of intentional and unintentional comedy to WWE programming. Held by celebrities, professional athletes, WWE broadcast staff, Old Spice pitchmen, as well as numerous underutilized WWE Superstars, the title became something of a niche gem in the company's lineup of championship gold.
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
21
Followers
480
Post
558
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy