Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Thrillist
The Ultimate Guide to LaGuardia Airport in NYC
With the help of a billion dollar renovation initiative, it’s safe to say that LaGuardia Airport has gone through a major glow-up since its previous punchline status. And this holiday season, travelers can count on flying through a dependable and modernized transportation hub for domestic flights in and out of the Big Apple.
Thrillist
Iconic NYC Club the Jane Hotel Is Officially Closing This November
It's the end of an era in the NYC nightclub scene. The Jane Hotel is officially closing its doors, or rather, it is only keeping them open for a select few. After being sold to hotelier and owner of Monkey Bar and City Club Jeff Klein back in February, The Jane is now set to become a members-only hotspot under the new ownership. The venue will become one of Klein's San Vicente Bungalows club locations, which are membership-based clubs that originally opened in West Hollywood.
designboom.com
glimpse inside new york's ultra-thin skyscraper at 111 west 57th street
Following the completion of its exterior architecture earlier this year, the ultra-thin 111 West 57th Street offers a first look inside its living and amenity spaces. The interiors — at once luxurious and livable — are designed by Studio Sofield to harmonize with the elegance and craftsmanship of the SHoP Architects-designed skyscraper, which rises from the landmarked Steinway Hall Building.
Hamptons.com
East End Restaurant Old Stove Pub Opened in New York City
The iconic Hamptons dining staple Old Stove Pub has opened in New York City with the distinguished restaurant opening its doors at 1076 First Avenue in Midtown Manhattan at 59th Street. Whilst in many cases the trend has been for New York Restaurants to open an outpost in the Hamptons Old Stove Pub, which has been the local go-to dining destination for over 50 years in the Hamptons, is sure to establish itself as a new hotspot cocktails and dining destination in the neighborhood.
NBC New York
Trevor Noah Lists NYC Penthouse – Take a Look Inside
Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars. The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving The Daily Show on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.
Thrillist
Johnny Cirillo of @watchingnewyork's Day Off in Greenpoint, Brooklyn Includes Sorbet with Gummy Bears and 'Ms. Pac-Man'
“Every person that I talk to is another person to be inspired by.”. Johnny Cirillo is a New York-native artist and photographer, who has gained a following of over 800K on Instagram with his popular street style page @watchingnewyork, which he has been running since 2016. Capturing candid photos of well-dressed New Yorkers with a wide range of taste in fashion, he's gained a reputation as the "people's paparazzi" and also gone on to shoot New York Fashion Week and various campaigns.
Thrillist
This Brooklyn Ferry Stop Is Finally Reopening After Nearly 2 Years
Tickets might be a little more expensive than the last time they boarded, but ferry riders in Greenpoint, Brooklyn will be happy to know that their stop is officially reopening after nearly two years. The NYC Ferry system announced today that its Greenpoint landing would officially reopen to passengers next...
Thrillist
NYC's Strict New Airbnb Regulations Could Affect Your Next Trip
Airbnb hosts in New York City will likely have a new set of rules to contend with starting in 2023. As The New York Post reports, the Mayor's Office of Special Enforcement recently released a new set of proposed rules that will further crackdown on Airbnb in a city where it already faces some of the nation's most stringent regulations. The 30-page document, which lays out proposed guidelines for a law first passed under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, outlines new rules and further underscores that renting out an entire apartment or other dwelling unit without the host present remains illegal.
NYCPlugged
The Best Holiday Markets to Shop in NYC This Winter
And just like that, the holiday season is here! To help you get into the spirit, we’ve rounded up the best holiday markets to shop in NYC this winter. From wellness and beauty items to home goods, jewelry and accessories, artisan foods, art, and more! Don’t forget to also indulge in delicious seasonal bites while you shop local makers and artisans for that unique gift. Bookmark this Guide and check back for new additions!
Best global eats on S.I. with Cantonese food and dim sum
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A full complement of dim sum is a rarity on Staten Island menus at the moment. But East Pacific at the Mall fills that void. Carts featuring 45 styles of the steamed bites come a-rolling each Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — and fans come from all over the region to dine at Helen and Peter Lau’s Cantonese eatery.
Food Beast
'Most Romantic' NYC Restaurant Accused of Being Discriminatory to Asian Customers
@rokug4n My review of a popular dinner restaurant in NYC - One if by Land Two if by Sea #greenscreen #nyc #nyceats #foodie #asian #nycrestaurants #nycdinner ♬ original sound - annie. On a recent date at restaurant One If By Land, Two If By Sea, considered one of the...
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, closed on Friday in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Veterans Day, which falls on Friday, honors the end of World War I and pays tribute to military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Across the nation, there will be parades to honor all U.S. veterans. The NYC Veterans Day Parade will see over 20,000 marchers on Fifth Avenue.
Curbed
What Neighborhoods Went for Lee Zeldin?
The unofficial results from Tuesday night’s New York gubernatorial election are in and Kathy Hochul secured her spot (albeit by a relatively slim margin compared to past Democrats), capturing 52.6 percent of the vote to Lee Zeldin’s 47.4 percent. Hochul carried New York City with the exception of Staten Island (naturally), but some neighborhoods elsewhere in the city were splashes of red in what was otherwise a sea of blue. A micro-level rundown, according to preliminary data from the City’s handy neighborhood tracker:
Thrillist
Take a Look Inside the Museum of Broadway Opening in NYC Next Week
Broadway fans are about to get the behind-the-scenes tour of their dreams. The Museum of Broadway is set to open in NYC, and it will start welcoming guests this November. On November 15, the Museum of Broadway will open its doors in the heart of Times Square, at 145 West 45th Street. Visitors will be catapulted into an immersive and interactive theatrical experience, and will get the chance to learn all about Broadway's most iconic plays, musicals, and the people behind all of them.
Thrillist
The MTA Is Releasing 50,000 Limited-Edition Dolly Parton MetroCards
Country music fans, this one's for you. After blessing New Yorkers with Biggie MetroCards earlier this year, the MTA is now releasing another set of limited-edition travel cards, this time dedicated to icon Dolly Parton. To celebrate the release of the singer's new album, Dolly Parton - Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection, which is coming out on November 18, the MTA partnered with Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, and Dolly Records to release 50,000 Dolly Parton MetroCards.
Eater
A 200-Seat Dim Sum Parlor That Stays Open Until 4 A.M. Is Opening in Chinatown
Dim Sum Palace, a small chain of Manhattan dim sum parlors, will bring a massive 200-seat restaurant to Chinatown later this year. The company announced the new location — opening at 27 Division Street, between Market and Catherine streets, on December 18 — in an email to Eater, saying the space would “operate as traditional dim sum destinations in the past” and stay open until 4 a.m. The new restaurant, Dim Sum Palace’s seventh in the city according to its website, will become one of the borough’s largest dim sum parlors, rivaled by Golden Unicorn, located less than a block away.
Many in NYC’s Orthodox neighborhoods flipped for Zeldin as yeshiva school oversight strengthens
Voters at at a poll site in South Williamsburg. Data shows that Orthodox Jewish voters were swayed to vote for the Republican candidate as yeshiva school face more oversight. [ more › ]
MAP: See how every NYC neighborhood voted in the governor’s race
The Statue of Liberty in front of the Lower Manhattan skyline. More than half a million New York City voters supported Republican Lee Zeldin all across the city. [ more › ]
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen County
If there is one thing that New Jersey is great at, it's Italian food. Our state has one of the richest histories of Italian-American cuisine, and if you ask me, it's home to the best pizza in America. (Sorry, New York.)
Looking to host a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 without paying more than $30? Lidl has you covered.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Lidl, the German discount food market well known for its low-cost markdowns, is trying to make Thanksgiving more affordable for NYC shoppers. According to its holiday circular, which is full of deeply discounted holiday staples, local residents will be able to assemble a traditional Thanksgiving meal from store shelves that feeds up to 10 people for less than $30.
