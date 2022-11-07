Airbnb hosts in New York City will likely have a new set of rules to contend with starting in 2023. As The New York Post reports, the Mayor's Office of Special Enforcement recently released a new set of proposed rules that will further crackdown on Airbnb in a city where it already faces some of the nation's most stringent regulations. The 30-page document, which lays out proposed guidelines for a law first passed under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, outlines new rules and further underscores that renting out an entire apartment or other dwelling unit without the host present remains illegal.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO