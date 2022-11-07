ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shake Shack Unwraps Festive Milkshakes for the Holidays

By Lizzy Buczak
 3 days ago
Shake Shack

It’s the most wonderful time of the year...for a festive milkshake!

Shake Shack is launching their seasonal flavors to delight your taste buds just in time for the holidays.

“Our trio of returning fan-favorite holiday shakes, now available at Shacks nationwide, includes seasonal flavors sure to get even the grinchiest in the holiday spirit,” a press release sent to Parade revealed.

Here are the holiday-themed Shake Shack milkshakes to unwrap in 2022:

  • Christmas Cookie Shake: Sugar cookie frozen custard topped with whipped cream and holiday sprinkles
  • Chocolate Milk & Cookies Shake: Chocolate cookies hand-spun with malted chocolate frozen custard, topped with whipped cream and chocolate cookie crumbles
  • Chocolate Peppermint Shake: Peppermint fudge and chocolate frozen custard hand-spun and topped with whipped cream and candy cane sprinkles

Prices start at $5.99 for the shakes nationwide, which will be available for a limited time only.

Don’t wait—get yours today!

You can also indulge in seasonal menu items from Dunkin’, Starbucks, and IHOP.

