Shake Shack Unwraps Festive Milkshakes for the Holidays
It’s the most wonderful time of the year...for a festive milkshake!
Shake Shack is launching their seasonal flavors to delight your taste buds just in time for the holidays.
“Our trio of returning fan-favorite holiday shakes, now available at Shacks nationwide, includes seasonal flavors sure to get even the grinchiest in the holiday spirit,” a press release sent to Parade revealed.
Here are the holiday-themed Shake Shack milkshakes to unwrap in 2022:
- Christmas Cookie Shake: Sugar cookie frozen custard topped with whipped cream and holiday sprinkles
- Chocolate Milk & Cookies Shake: Chocolate cookies hand-spun with malted chocolate frozen custard, topped with whipped cream and chocolate cookie crumbles
- Chocolate Peppermint Shake: Peppermint fudge and chocolate frozen custard hand-spun and topped with whipped cream and candy cane sprinkles
Prices start at $5.99 for the shakes nationwide, which will be available for a limited time only.
Don’t wait—get yours today!
