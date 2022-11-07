Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Home prices rose almost everywhere in the US this summer
In case you needed more evidence of how much home prices have skyrocketed: Even as the housing market was cooling over the summer, prices still rose in 98% of US markets, according to a new report. From July through September, home prices increased in 181 out of 185 cities tracked...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Rivian has both good and bad news at end of tough day for EV stocks
Electric truckmaker Rivian delivered a mixed bag for investors in its third-quarter earnings report, after a brutal day for its shares and those of other electric vehicle makers. On the one hand, Rivian reported a smaller than expected adjusted loss of $1.4 billion, less than the $1.7 billion loss forecast...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Crypto giant Binance drops bid to save rival, stoking chaos in digital assets
In an abrupt reversal, cryptocurrency exchange Binance pulled out of a deal to acquire its embattled rival FTX, saying the company's problems were "beyond our control or ability to help." Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said it reviewed FTX's finances as part of the due diligence process, and it...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Mortgage rates rise back above 7%
Mortgage rates have jumped back above 7%, after dropping last week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% in the week ending November 10, up from 6.95% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 2.98%. Mortgage rates have risen throughout most of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Energy security trumps the climate? London's biggest IPO of the year is an oil company
The world may be losing the fight against the climate crisis, but investors are still willing to throw money at oil and gas companies. That's one lesson from the initial public offering on Wednesday of Ithaca Energy, a North Sea oil and gas producer — which went ahead as world leaders gathered for the UN climate summit in Egypt.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Stocks surging again as Americans head to the polls
#RedWave? #VoteBlue? Wall Street only saw green on this midterm Election Day. Stocks surged Tuesday, marking their third straight day of solid gains. The Dow was up more than 350 points, or 1% in midday trading Tuesday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both rose roughly 1%. The Dow has now rallied nearly 1,200 points since Friday.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Some relief for consumers: Prices on a few grocery items are actually coming down
Is there anything at your local grocery store (besides avocados) that's getting less — not more — expensive as families plan their upcoming Thanksgiving Day meals? Well, yes, but you have to look carefully. While 90% of grocery items right now cost more than they did last year...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Credit card rates hit a record high as Fed fights inflation
It's never a great time to carry credit card debt. But right now is arguably the worst time. The Federal Reserve's war on inflation has driven up the average credit card APR (annual percentage rate) to 19.04% as of November 9, according to Bankrate.com. That's the highest rate since Bankrate.com's...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Crypto giant files for bankruptcy as CEO resigns in a stunning downfall
FTX Group said Friday it has filed for bankruptcy in the United States and that its CEO has resigned, marking a stunning downfall for one of the biggest and most powerful players in the crypto industry. FTX said Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of the exchange, will remain to assist...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Inflation cools much more than expected in October
Americans and the Federal Reserve got some welcome news Thursday on inflation. The Consumer Price Index rose 7.7% for the year ending in October, a much slower pace of increase than the 8% economists had expected and the lowest annual inflation reading since January. The stock market skyrocketed on the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
China's Singles Day sales could top 1 trillion yuan even as the economy cools
China's Singles Day, the world's biggest annual shopping event, is known for regularly smashing sales records. This year's bonanza, which wraps up on Friday and is led by internet titans Alibaba and JD.com, will likely be no exception: Analysts expect it to rack up 1 trillion yuan ($140.8 billion) in sales for the first time.
Comments / 0