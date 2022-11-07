Read full article on original website
New Mexico Launches Environmental Crimes Task Force
ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have convened New Mexico’s first Environmental Crimes Task Force. The goal of the Environmental Crimes Task Force is to increase federal, tribal and state cooperation in investigating and prosecuting criminal violations of federal,...
newmexiconewsport.com
Facing the Northern NM resource problems
Grace Calderon looked out over the 18-acre property in Montezuma, New Mexico where she and her husband had been renovating a small house for their retirement. The fire had licked at the house but destroyed the shed in which they had been storing all the materials needed to finish the home.
KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial book, Second Congressional district race, Colder temperatures, Therapy dog, Magic show
Thursday’s Top Stories Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in downtown Albuquerque APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold Hobbs adopts new abortion ordinance Lawsuit sheds light on 2018 rape case involving child How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed? Signing day – where New Mexico’s top athletes are going When will […]
desertexposure.com
Vasquez wins race for Congress; Democrats sweep county, state races
Visit https://electionresults.sos.state.nm.us/default.aspx. Incumbent Democrat Hector Balderas was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Tim Eichenberg was term limited. Incumbent Democrat Brian Colon did not seek re-election, running instead for attorney general. Land Commissioner. Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard (I): 372,565. Republican Jefferson Byrd: 307,424. State constitutional amendment No. 1: State land grant allocations...
krwg.org
Second Congressional district too early to call in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two Democratic congresswomen won reelection to. seats in New Mexico on Tuesday while it was too early to call the winner. in the state’s only other district. Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell is. vying for a second term in the 2nd congressional district that...
krwg.org
John Block is the representative-elect for New Mexico's 51st District
According to unofficial results from the Secretary of State, John Block is set to be the new representative for District 51 in New Mexico. He spoke with Jonny Coker on election night. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for...
krwg.org
A Republican voter weighs in on election night in New Mexico
At a Republican watch party in Las Cruces, KRWG Public Media's Jonny Coker talked with a GOP voter who shared his thoughts on the election and the Republican effort to connect with voters in southern New Mexico. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived...
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico or wish to travel there soon and you also happen to love burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico.
krwg.org
New Mexico election officials working with counties, law enforcement to ensure safety at polls
With rising reports of threats against election officials and politicians in recent years, New Mexico officials have taken steps to prepare for safety on election day. Alex Curtas, Director of Communications for the Office of the Secretary of State in New Mexico shares what voters should do if they experience intimidation at the polls.
krwg.org
It’s time for New Mexico to offer Paid Family and Medical Leave
I had just given birth to a boy. And like any mother, I expected him to be healthy, beautiful, and thriving. Instead, my new son was having trouble breathing. He was immediately taken to the NICU to undergo testing and support his breathing, for a total of 23 days. After that he would be discharged and sent home on oxygen support until he was three months old. His life revolved around a 25 foot cord for his oxygen and he wore a monitor on his foot that would beep at all hours of the day and night if his oxygen saturation would go below 95 percent.
KRQE News 13
Strong winds return to New Mexico this week
Quiet weather to start the week, but another storm will make its way towards New Mexico later this week. Moisture will be lacking, but expect windy weather to return Wednesday. A nice, fall day Monday across New Mexico. Temperatures will cooler today across southern New Mexico thanks to cloud cover...
KFDA
11th annual Hiring Red, White and You Job Fair being hosted this Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Workforce Solutions Panhandle, Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Workforce Commission are hosting the Eleventh annual Hiring Red, White and You job fair. The event will be on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Panhandle. Veterans are given...
KOAT 7
New Mexico County-By-County Election Results
The polls have closed in New Mexico. Here are the results for races contested in your county during the 2022 election. For full coverage of the 2022 election, click here.
kunm.org
Voting on Election Day — What you need to know in New Mexico
If you’re heading to the polls in New Mexico to vote on Election Day today, Nov. 8, 2022, they are open until 7 p.m. and you just have to be in line at that time to cast your ballot. Do be aware that voting locations are expected to be...
KOAT 7
New Mexico State House of Representatives Election Results
Here are the results for the 2022 election of New Mexico State House of Representatives. For full election coverage, click here.
How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you might be wondering how the results change the balance of power within the New Mexico Legislature. Many seats in the House of Representatives remain unchanged, but there will be a few new legislators taking seats. Overall, the balance of power hasn’t shifted significantly in favor of one […]
KRQE News 13
Strong winds, snow returns to parts of New Mexico Wednesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A very warm day Tuesday ahead of another storm system. Strong winds will return to New Mexico Wednesday, with some areas seeing chances for rain and snow. Temperatures climbed well-above average for the beginning of November across New Mexico Tuesday afternoon as winds started picking...
yournewsnm.com
2022 MIDTERM ELECTION RESULTS FOR NEW MEXICO
Preliminary results are in as voters have cast their ballots in several key races, including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House districts and more. Democratic incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will serve another term in office after she became the projected winner in the 2022 midterm election. Two Congresswomen have retained...
New Mexico: How to check your absentee ballot status online
How do you check an absentee ballot status?
KRQE News 13
Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday
Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday. Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday. Albuquerque veteran gets unexpected Christmas gift …. Albuquerque veteran gets unexpected Christmas gift from community. Navajo Nation elects new president. Navajo Nation elects new president. New therapy dog joins Rio Rancho Police Department. New...
