Meet Jujyfruit and Solana — two dogs that are looking to be adopted out of Waldo’s Rescue Pen and into North Jersey or New York City homes. Jujyfruit is an energetic and social Pitbull mix, while Solana is an Austrian Black/Brown Hound + Beagle mix who loves to cuddle and take naps. Both pups are very social, love being around other dogs, and would do best in a home that already has one (or more). Read on to learn more about these pups and how to adopt them from Waldo’s Rescue Pen.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO