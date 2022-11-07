Read full article on original website
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
‘Dumped & Tied to Porch’ New York Animal Shelter Looking for Info on Dog
A local animal shelter is asking the Hudson Valley if anyone might have any information on a dog that was left chained to the front door of their shelter. The Adopt-a-Dog animal shelter in Armonk, New York is hoping that someone might have more information on a dog that was left at the shelter this week. Adopt-a-Dog took to Facebook to share a story about a dog that was left outside of the shelter in hopes of finding its owner or maybe a new home.
stamfordplus.com
Charming romantic musical comedy to play five weeks in Stamford
“You’ve got mail” has become such a ubiquitous phrase that it was used as the title of a popular 1998 Tom Hanks / Meg Ryan movie. But the story of two people…seemingly appalled by each other yet falling in love as pen pals…has been around a very long time; 1937 to be exact.
Popular Pie Shop's New Rye Location Praised For 'Amazing Selection'
A beloved Hudson Valley pie shop's second location in Westchester County has earned much praise from visitors. Noble Pies, which opened a location in Rye at 22 Purdy Ave. on Dec. 15, 2021, is known for making both savory and sweet pies from scratch using their own local ingredients, according to the pie shop's website.
'Everybody is a little shocked.' Yorktown Heights restaurant owner stunned after vehicle crashes into store
Surveillance video shows an employee sitting in a chair when a Jeep comes crashing through the restaurant.
Pomeranians, Poodles, and Other Purebred Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill and Moved to N.Y. Shelter
North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) is looking after a pack of over 50 purebred pooches. The animal welfare organization, based in Port Washington, New York, and National Mill Dog Rescue worked together to save dozens of dogs and puppies from a Missouri puppy mill. On Nov. 11, 57 canines...
hobokengirl.com
These 2 Dogs Are Looking For Forever Homes in North Jersey or NYC
Meet Jujyfruit and Solana — two dogs that are looking to be adopted out of Waldo’s Rescue Pen and into North Jersey or New York City homes. Jujyfruit is an energetic and social Pitbull mix, while Solana is an Austrian Black/Brown Hound + Beagle mix who loves to cuddle and take naps. Both pups are very social, love being around other dogs, and would do best in a home that already has one (or more). Read on to learn more about these pups and how to adopt them from Waldo’s Rescue Pen.
TV Report About Danbury Circus Hilariously Over-Analyzed
Marcy Jones of WFSB caught up with a Circus Ring Leader named Steve. She was doing a live report from Danbury, CT about the circus being in town. Marcy could not hold back her adoration for Steve’s eyebrows. Jones said: “You have better eyebrows than me, I’m so jealous.” Steve responded by saying: “Well, they make them of the show.”
westportlocal.com
And Also At Compo Beach
Not to be outdone by Sherwood Island visitors, Westporters flocked to Compo Beach also seeking some fun in the sun before the temperatures are expected return to somewhat normal for November, mid 50's, at least for Tuesday and Wednesday although they may be in the high 60's later in the week.
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In Connecticut
Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.
27east.com
Body Found on Shelter Island Beach
The Shelter Island Town Police Department said that the body of a man, who had apparently drowned, had been found on the beach on the south side of the Mashomack... more. The family of Dario Cholula Rojas, the 31-year-old Queens man who disappeared on the night ... 28 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
westchesterfamily.com
Holiday Train Shows in Westchester
The magic of the holidays is right around the corner. One of our favorite ways to kick-off the season is by enjoying one of the many holiday train shows in Westchester. Tickets are on sale now for these experiences, which includes a chance to see the magic of these illuminated trains, along with dazzling lights and music.
Outbreak of Virus Lethal to Humans Detected in Hudson Valley
The department of health is warning residents that an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Influenza has been discovered in the Hudson Valley. Over 100 birds in the Hudson Valley have been infected with the H5N1 influenza strain and officials are concerned that the virus could make its way to local residents. The infection has forced health workers to kill the remaining birds in a flock that includes chickens, ducks, geese and guinea fowl. Officials believe the animals came in contact with wild waterfowl that wound up infecting the birds with the virus, more commonly known as the avian flu.
westchesterfamily.com
Shop Local: Westchester Holiday Markets and Craft Fairs
We love this time! In between the fun holiday activities and events, you’re probably looking for gifts for the special people in your life. In Westchester, there are many holiday markets and craft fairs where you can find local and handmade items. From vintage finds to handmade crafts to artisanal food to items from Africa, this list has you covered where to shop locally this holiday season.
Tropical Storm Nicole impacts flights in and out of Connecticut
Avelo Airlines and Bradley International Airport are canceling certain flights ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit the coast of Florida as a hurricane on Thursday morning.
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
First-Ever ‘Light the Lights Winter Festival’ Coming to Danbury Green
City Center Danbury has joined forces with the City of Danbury to create the first-ever "Light the Lights Winter Festival" on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The entire event takes place on the Danbury green which will be the home of a 40-foot holiday tree. "Light the Lights" is a free...
stamfordhealth.org
RSV on the rise in Stamford, CT: A pediatrician's tips to stay safe
If you have young children, then you're no stranger to the viral bugs, mostly cold, flu, and, now COVID, that can ground them for a couple of weeks every winter. But do you know about RSV? Here's everything you need to know. What is RSV?. RSV stands for the respiratory...
Suspect Throws Objects, Breaks Windows Of Businesses In Port Chester: Police
Police are investigating after a suspect threw objects and broke the windows of numerous businesses in the downtown business area of a Westchester County village. During the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 6, the suspect damaged multiple stores in Port Chester and may have entered them before they were apprehended by police, according to a release from the Port Chester Police Department from around 8:40 a.m. on the same day.
Teacher, Coach, Principal From Somers 'Known For His Unconditional Kindness' Dies
A beloved educator and coach from Northern Westchester known for making a lasting impression on his students has died. Joseph Troy of Somers died on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the age of 83, according to his obituary. Born in 1939 in New York City, Troy graduated from St. Joseph’s Preparatory...
