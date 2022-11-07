Read full article on original website
Related
KENS 5
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: Ferocity is the best quality of this inconsistent superhero sequel
TEXAS, USA — 2018’s “Black Panther,” the Ryan Coogler-directed epic that elegantly ushered a new civilization into the Marvel Cinematic Universe while establishing a new formula for franchise success, introduced its eponymous hero within 10 minutes, his midnight-black attire practically leaping off the letters of the Marvel Studios logo. Most of what you need to know about “Wakanda Forever” – its intentions, its challenges and its ambitions – are rooted in the fact that this sequel goes nearly its predecessor’s entire running time before we see a new Black Panther suiting up.
Comedian Gallagher dies at 76
Leo Gallagher, the prop comic best known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, died early Friday, according to multiple reports. He was 76. The death of the comedian, known simply by his last name, was first reported by TMZ. His former longtime manager, Craig Marquardo, also confirmed his death to Variety.
Comments / 0