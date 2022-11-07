ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Driver fatally shot, crashes into garage on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting Thursday that left a man dead on the city's west side. Officers were called to the 20100 block of Ardmore around 1:20 p.m., said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department. They found a man in a car that had crashed...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot by his girlfriend in Detroit, police investigating

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:30 pm in the block of Hazelwood near Lodge and Clairmount. Police say a man was shot by his girlfriend during an argument. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted for double shooting inside Sweet Soul Bistro in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking information in an early morning double shooting at a restaurant on the city's northwest side Sunday. At about 2:50 a.m., the suspect fired shots inside the Sweet Soul Bistro, 13700 block of W. McNichols, striking two male victims and then fled.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips on suspect who shot, wounded 2

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who shot and wounded two people inside a restaurant on the city's west side Sunday. Officers were called at about 2:50 a.m. to the Sweet Soul Bistro in the 13700 block of West McNichols Road near Schaefer Highway for a report of a shooting.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Multiple people hospitalized after apartment explosion in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – Multiple people are recovering after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Pontiac. The fire occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Arborview Village Apartments on Leonard Lane near M-59 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The fact that everyone survived the massive damage is a huge...
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Police seek 2 suspects after armed carjacking in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips from the community as they search for two suspects involved in a carjacking in Detroit.The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at about 8 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old female was sitting in her car when she was approached by an armed suspect, who ordered her to get out of her vehicle, a blue 2020 Ford Fusion. Then, that suspect and another suspect got into her vehicle and fled the scene.No one was injured. The vehicle was later recovered. Police say the first suspect was described as a male with dreadlocks and wearing a black jacket that had red and white on it. The second suspect was an unarmed female.If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Driver OK after crashing into abandoned Royal Oak Township building, police say

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver crashed their vehicle into an abandoned building in Royal Oak Township early Thursday morning, police report. At about 4 a.m. on Nov. 10, a vehicle crashed into a vacant building on Wyoming Avenue near Northend Avenue, which is between 8 Mile and 9 Mile roads. Michigan State Police say troopers found the car up against the building while on patrol.
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man calls for help after massive tree falls in his backyard

DETROIT – A Detroit man calls on the community for help after a big tree crashes into his backyard. Due to strong winds, the tree fell into Tyrone Tyner’s backyard Saturday (Nov. 5). “It just dropped, like I thought it was a little plane,” said Tyner. “It shook...
DETROIT, MI

