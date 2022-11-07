Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Driver fatally shot, crashes into garage on Detroit's west side
Detroit police are investigating a shooting Thursday that left a man dead on the city's west side. Officers were called to the 20100 block of Ardmore around 1:20 p.m., said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department. They found a man in a car that had crashed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police find man dead inside vehicle that crashed into garage on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Police responding to a report of shots fired found a man dead inside a car that had crashed into a garage on Detroit’s west side. Previous: Detroit police find man dead inside car that crashed into garage after being targeted by gunfire. Police said officers were...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police find man dead inside car that crashed into garage after being targeted by gunfire
DETROIT – Detroit police said they found a man dead inside a car that had crashed into a garage after being targeted by gunfire. The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 10) in the 20100 block of Ardmore Street on the city’s west side. Officials said they...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police shoot, kill woman suffering mental health crisis on city’s west side
DETROIT – A Detroit police officer shot and killed a woman who was suffering a mental health crisis on the city’s west side. The incident occurred on Meyers Road and Pilgrim Street in Detroit. Officials say Detroit police were called to the neighborhood of a woman with a...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot by his girlfriend in Detroit, police investigating
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 3:30 pm in the block of Hazelwood near Lodge and Clairmount. Police say a man was shot by his girlfriend during an argument. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for double shooting inside Sweet Soul Bistro in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking information in an early morning double shooting at a restaurant on the city's northwest side Sunday. At about 2:50 a.m., the suspect fired shots inside the Sweet Soul Bistro, 13700 block of W. McNichols, striking two male victims and then fled.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on suspect who shot, wounded 2
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who shot and wounded two people inside a restaurant on the city's west side Sunday. Officers were called at about 2:50 a.m. to the Sweet Soul Bistro in the 13700 block of West McNichols Road near Schaefer Highway for a report of a shooting.
Detroit police shoot, kill woman experiencing apparent mental health crisis
A woman who was apparently suffering a mental health crisis has been shot and killed by Detroit police Thursday evening on the city’s west side.
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run driver that killed 5-year-old in Warren sentenced to 20-40 years
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old guilty in the hit and run that killed a 5-year-old boy in Warren, has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison in Macomb County Circuit Court. Maurice Sumler was found guilty in the September, 2022 incident that killed 5-year-old Preston...
fox2detroit.com
Victim in critical condition after reckless driver slams into stopped traffic on I-94 near I-275
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck driver slammed into a car while traffic was stopped on westbound I-94 near the I-275 interchange Thursday morning. Police said the car was waiting to get onto the interchange in the right lane around 6:50 a.m. when they were hit from behind. Michigan State Police troopers found the car in the ditch.
Detroit firefighters rescue 2 dogs trapped inside burning home after owner escapes flames on the city's east side [VIDEO]
A Detroit man was reunited with his two dogs Thursday morning after a devastating fire ripped through their home for the second time in two weeks.
Man, woman carjack young Detroit woman sitting in her car at apartment complex, DPD asking for tips
The search is on for a man and woman who carjacked a Detroit woman while she was sitting in her car last week at an apartment complex on Outer Drive on the city’s west side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
30-year-old Sterling Heights man struck, killed while crossing Mound Road
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 30-year-old Sterling Heights man was struck by an SUV and killed while attempting to cross Mound Road. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 8) on Mound Road between 18 Mile and 18 1/2 Mile roads. Police said the man was trying...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple people hospitalized after apartment explosion in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – Multiple people are recovering after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Pontiac. The fire occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Arborview Village Apartments on Leonard Lane near M-59 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The fact that everyone survived the massive damage is a huge...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit cleans up illegal dumping site that contained abandoned vehicles, houses
DETROIT – A lot on Detroit’s west side is getting cleaned up after a video shows the illegal dumping issues going on in that neighborhood. The lot is off Grandview Street south of 8 Mile Road and on Tuesday the city responded to the mess that was left in front of an abandoned home.
Police seek 2 suspects after armed carjacking in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips from the community as they search for two suspects involved in a carjacking in Detroit.The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at about 8 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old female was sitting in her car when she was approached by an armed suspect, who ordered her to get out of her vehicle, a blue 2020 Ford Fusion. Then, that suspect and another suspect got into her vehicle and fled the scene.No one was injured. The vehicle was later recovered. Police say the first suspect was described as a male with dreadlocks and wearing a black jacket that had red and white on it. The second suspect was an unarmed female.If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
2 face charges after raids in Roseville, Detroit for dealing drugs to surrounding communities: cops
Two alleged drug dealers are facing charges after a pair of narcotics task force raids in Roseville in Detroit. Police seized various drugs along with guns at two homes.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver OK after crashing into abandoned Royal Oak Township building, police say
ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver crashed their vehicle into an abandoned building in Royal Oak Township early Thursday morning, police report. At about 4 a.m. on Nov. 10, a vehicle crashed into a vacant building on Wyoming Avenue near Northend Avenue, which is between 8 Mile and 9 Mile roads. Michigan State Police say troopers found the car up against the building while on patrol.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man calls for help after massive tree falls in his backyard
DETROIT – A Detroit man calls on the community for help after a big tree crashes into his backyard. Due to strong winds, the tree fell into Tyrone Tyner’s backyard Saturday (Nov. 5). “It just dropped, like I thought it was a little plane,” said Tyner. “It shook...
40-year-old man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting resident after slashing tires near downtown Farmington
A 40-year-old Farmington Hills man has been charged for the attempted murder of another man after police say he fired multiple shots outside a home in Farmington.
