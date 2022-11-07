(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips from the community as they search for two suspects involved in a carjacking in Detroit.The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at about 8 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old female was sitting in her car when she was approached by an armed suspect, who ordered her to get out of her vehicle, a blue 2020 Ford Fusion. Then, that suspect and another suspect got into her vehicle and fled the scene.No one was injured. The vehicle was later recovered. Police say the first suspect was described as a male with dreadlocks and wearing a black jacket that had red and white on it. The second suspect was an unarmed female.If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO