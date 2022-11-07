Read full article on original website
Jeremy Dawson
3d ago
to get the destroyer in chief out of the white house. only Republicans will save us
Reply(3)
6
Tennessee remains deep red after the election, but here are the blue spots
The result from Election Night are in and Republicans ruled the night in Tennessee, but a look at some areas shows that not all areas turned red.
Tennessee Election Results: Key races to watch | November 8, 2022
Track election results in some of the key races for Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Tennessee Election Results: Amendments | November 8, 2022
Track election results for the four amendments on the ballot in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
actionnews5.com
Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation filed by a state senator regarding the LGBTQ+ community is looking to criminalize drag performances in public settings. The bill groups drag performers with other adult cabaret performers, such as exotic dancers, topless dancers, or strippers and would make it a misdemeanor for first offense and felony on the second offense for participating in such behavior.
What's next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Arkansas Wednesday, marked a mix of soul searching and celebration after Natural State voters soundly rejected the legalization of recreational marijuana. After the measure's 12-point defeat, the discussion now moves to when or the the measure will appear again on an Arkansas ballot, and if...
WTVCFOX
2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
How Tennessee Disenfranchised 21% of Its Black Citizens
While many states have made it easier for people convicted of felonies to vote, Tennessee has gone in the other direction.
LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results
Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
WSMV
Flu activity in Tennessee among highest in nation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is among two other states in the country and Washington, DC, with the highest amount of flu activity, according to the CDC. “We are kind of the first wave of this before the rest of the country,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Todd Rice said.
Rep. John Rose will lead new Tennessee District 6
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now holding a piece of Nashville, Rep. John Rose will hold his seat in Congress, according to early voting totals. Vote totals show a 60% lead from Rose. He faces Democrat Randal Cooper. "My family and I are thankful for the support our community has...
actionnews5.com
Tenn. Right-to-Work Amendment causing controversy with some labor unions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee voters have passed an amendment making the Volunteer State a right-to-work state. Nearly 70% of Tennessee voters on Tuesday voted “yes” on Amendment 1 to enshrine the 75-year-old “Right to Work” law in the state’s constitution. “Now that this is...
Tennessee Election Results: Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection | November 8, 2022
The Associated Press has declared that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has been reelected.
Elaine Davis to succeed Eddie Mannis for Tennessee state house seat
Republican Elaine Davis will succeed outgoing State Representative Eddie Mannis.
fox17.com
Tennessee voters pass amendment barring mandatory union fees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters have approved a change to the state Constitution that reinforces the state’s existing law freeing workers from being required to pay union dues. Tennessee has had a law prohibiting the requirement on the books since 1947, and the outcome of Tuesday’s referendum...
Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision
Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. The election comes amid a first term that has seen a global pandemic, inflation, uprisings over racial injustice across the country, mass shootings nationwide and the Supreme Court’s end to the constitutional right to abortion. Lee, a businessman and farmer, sealed the win over Martin without agreeing to any debates. Capitalizing on a huge campaign cash advantage in a Republican state, Lee released TV ads before the election in which he praised the work of his administration and traveled across the state with fellow Republican leaders touting his accomplishments while in office. “In a Republic, the people decide what happens by choosing leaders whose ideas they like the best. And tonight, evidently all across the country, the people have spoken clearly,” Lee said. “Our ideas have resonated with people from one end of the state to the other.”
Your guide to voting on Election Day in Tennessee
Voters across Tennessee will have the chance to vote on the governor, their Congressperson and four Constitutional amendments on the ballot.
WBBJ
Chris Todd secures seat in state House of Representatives
JACKSON, Tenn. — The race for the Tennessee House of Representatives District 73 has ended. Republican nominee Chris Todd has secured the seat of District 73. Todd has served two previous terms for a total of four years. Todd says he’s excited for the next year and hopes to continue leading the people of Madison County in the right direction.
WATN Local Memphis
