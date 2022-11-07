ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

fox5dc.com

Police investigate shooting at Fairfax County home

OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a shooting at a home in the Oakton area on Wednesday. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers found a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WHSV

2 arrested in Waynesboro narcotics investigation

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) arrested Alysha Harlow, 25 years old of Waynesboro, and Damien Terry, 19 years old of Waynesboro, stemming from a narcotics investigation according to a press release. According to the WPD, on Nov. 4, 2022, Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Police arrest Orange man in Oct. 18 hit-and-run

A male suspect has been charged and arrested in connection to a hit-and-run case involving a bicyclist in Charlottesville. John Dean Sherwin, 31, of Orange, faces a felony hit-and-run charge in the Oct. 18 incident on East High Street. A witness had called in a report of a cyclist who...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Fox 19

Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee

FAIRFAX, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at gunpoint at the Walmart store off Red Bank Road and it involves two employees. A third Walmart employee who was on break claimed to see it and called the Fairfax Police Department directly to...
FAIRFAX, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County man pleads guilty in October armed robbery, faces 20 years in prison

An Albemarle County man pleaded guilty on Monday to breaking into a private home while armed in October. Traevon Gray, 20, faces up to 20 years in prison. According to court documents, on the morning of Oct. 27, 2021, Gray and co-defendant Damon Williams broke into the victim’s Albemarle County home through a backdoor. While both Gray and Williams were armed with firearms, they forced the victim from his upstairs bedroom into the kitchen, where they ordered him to lie face down on the floor.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Detectives investigate deadly crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Springfield, Virginia on Monday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road and Huntsman Boulevard for a crash involving two cars. The West Springfield Police District said the driver of...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
WRIC TV

Police investigating after homes shot at in Prince William

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD addresses city council about crime in the city

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette spoke to Charlottesville City Council on Monday, November 7 about crime statistics in the city. This comes amid growing concern, after one person died and two others were injured in a shooting on the Downtown Mall on October 23. According to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected

There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
proclaimerscv.com

Murder-Suicide: Man Kills His Ex-Girlfriend, Including Relatives in Charles County, Maryland

A man killed his ex-girlfriend and four members of her family inside the house and killed himself after committing the heinous crime, a murder-suicide. Police authorities responded after they received an emergency call. Five people were found dead after the 28-year-old suspect Andre Sales fatally killed his ex-girlfriend and her relatives inside her house on Friday afternoon, November 4.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

