fox5dc.com
Police investigate shooting at Fairfax County home
OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a shooting at a home in the Oakton area on Wednesday. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers found a...
WHSV
2 arrested in Waynesboro narcotics investigation
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) arrested Alysha Harlow, 25 years old of Waynesboro, and Damien Terry, 19 years old of Waynesboro, stemming from a narcotics investigation according to a press release. According to the WPD, on Nov. 4, 2022, Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant...
Police: Can you identify these two Fredericksburg Kohl’s shoplifters?
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole goods from a department store in Fredericksburg.
Man shot to death near Richmond’s Hillside Court identified
Police said 37-year-old Sean Oliver was shot to death in a Richmond neighborhood on Tuesday night.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Police arrest Orange man in Oct. 18 hit-and-run
A male suspect has been charged and arrested in connection to a hit-and-run case involving a bicyclist in Charlottesville. John Dean Sherwin, 31, of Orange, faces a felony hit-and-run charge in the Oct. 18 incident on East High Street. A witness had called in a report of a cyclist who...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg man who blundered his way into being caught sentenced in bank robbery
A Harrisonburg man who used a BB gun to rob First Citizen Bank in Harrisonburg was sentenced Tuesday to 105 months in federal prison. One of the keys to his apprehension in the aftermath of the Jan. 4 robbery: a gray glove. Charles Joseph Hood, 63, pleaded guilty in August...
Fox 19
Fairfax police investigate reported abduction of Walmart employee
FAIRFAX, Ohio (WXIX) - Fairfax police confirmed early Wednesday they are investigating a reported abduction at gunpoint at the Walmart store off Red Bank Road and it involves two employees. A third Walmart employee who was on break claimed to see it and called the Fairfax Police Department directly to...
Richmond Police identify man killed walking in the Fan
Richmond Police have identified a pedestrian who was killed after they were hit by a car in Richmond's Fan District.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County man pleads guilty in October armed robbery, faces 20 years in prison
An Albemarle County man pleaded guilty on Monday to breaking into a private home while armed in October. Traevon Gray, 20, faces up to 20 years in prison. According to court documents, on the morning of Oct. 27, 2021, Gray and co-defendant Damon Williams broke into the victim’s Albemarle County home through a backdoor. While both Gray and Williams were armed with firearms, they forced the victim from his upstairs bedroom into the kitchen, where they ordered him to lie face down on the floor.
Man accused of firing gun at school runs from officers, gets hit by car in Fairfax County
Police said a man who fired a gun on school grounds had critical injuries after he ran from officers and was hit by a car Sunday.
Detectives investigate deadly crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Springfield, Virginia on Monday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road and Huntsman Boulevard for a crash involving two cars. The West Springfield Police District said the driver of...
WRIC TV
Police investigating after homes shot at in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.
NBC 29 News
CPD addresses city council about crime in the city
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette spoke to Charlottesville City Council on Monday, November 7 about crime statistics in the city. This comes amid growing concern, after one person died and two others were injured in a shooting on the Downtown Mall on October 23. According to...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police investigate message threatening violence at middle school
Waynesboro Police have determined that a message threatening violence at Kate Collins Middle School is not a real threat, and Waynesboro Public Schools is saying the middle school will open on schedule on Wednesday. According to a post on the WPS Facebook page Tuesday night, a message threatening violence on...
Man running from police hit by vehicle on Dulles Toll Road
When the officers got there, they saw a group of men behind the school, one of whom took off running when he saw them approaching. The man ran through a wooded area and onto the Dulles Toll Road (VA-267), which is just a few hundred meters away from the school.
Shell gas station robbed at knifepoint in Woodbridge, Prince William police investigating
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a suspect who reportedly attempted to rob a Shell gas station in Woodbridge with a knife.
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected
There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
proclaimerscv.com
Murder-Suicide: Man Kills His Ex-Girlfriend, Including Relatives in Charles County, Maryland
A man killed his ex-girlfriend and four members of her family inside the house and killed himself after committing the heinous crime, a murder-suicide. Police authorities responded after they received an emergency call. Five people were found dead after the 28-year-old suspect Andre Sales fatally killed his ex-girlfriend and her relatives inside her house on Friday afternoon, November 4.
Be prepared for new traffic lights on Route 17 in Stafford
New lights are part of the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing Project, which includes rebuilding the Route 17 overpass over I-95 and building a second I-95 North bridge over the Rappahannock River.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg man sentenced to 13 years in fentanyl death of 16-year-old
Abdallah Amer Ali, 21, of Harrisonburg, was sentenced today to 13 years in federal prison after selling a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 16-year-old. Ali pleaded guilty in June to one count of distributing a measurable quantity of fentanyl. According to court documents, in 2019, using the messaging app...
