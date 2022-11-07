Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha Police tracking excessive speeding across the metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Excessive speeding is not a new problem in the metro, but Omaha Police are doing what they can to try to combat the issue. Sunday night, the OPD traffic unit was monitoring speeders on West Dodge Road — specifically between Interstate 680 and 156th Street.
WOWT
Bellevue's postponed Veterans Day parade canceled
Omaha traffic update: Water main repairs start on Leavenworth. Crews will be working on repairs along Leavenworth Street with lane closures near 31st Street.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Ellsworth Crossing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Ellsworth Crossing about their farm to fork market! Ellsworth Crossing has hundreds of products and over 50 Nebraska farmers under one roof. Find out more in today’s interview!
WOWT
Omaha restaurant works toward sustainabily by building greenhouse
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular downtown restaurant is trying to become more sustainable by growing its own produce. “You plant a tree for future generations, not for yourself. And that’s kind of what we’re doing here,” said Jess Urban, co-owner of Block 16. The downtown restaurant...
WOWT
Omaha veteran gets free car in ‘Keys to Progress’ giveaway
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Words aren’t enough to describe how Peter Tiedemann felt. “It’s been heart pounding, I’m super excited,” Tiedemann said. Progressive Insurance gave him what could be a life-changing gift, the keys to a free car. Tiedemann served in the Air Force for three years and received an Achievement Medal for his service in the base honor guard.
WOWT
Two teens shot in downtown Omaha parking garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police gave updates on the investigation of two shooting victims in or near a downtown parking garage Wednesday morning. A 15-year-old and a 14-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to the release. Officers found the teens with gunshot wounds when arriving at the scene.
WOWT
Demolition continues on Omaha Downtown Library
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Demolition work on Omaha’s downtown library continues. Work crews have been busy clearing the way for the Mutual of Omaha Tower that will take the place of the W. Dale Clark Library. Most of the old library has been knocked down and it is creating...
WOWT
Omaha officers responding to crash report find 2 shooting victims
The Veterans Day parade that was put on hold last weekend has now been canceled — but the expo will still take place on Saturday.
iheart.com
Ho-Chunk Nation Secures Gaming Operator License For Omaha, Lincoln Casinos
(Omaha, NE) -- Ho-Chunk Nation now has its gaming operator license for the planned Warhorse Casino in Omaha. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved the license Wednesday. Ho-Chunk says the license will allow it to secure $700-million in financing to help build a casino at Horseman's Park in Omaha and a casino in Lincoln. Construction on the Omaha casino began back in July and should be done in early 2024.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: ShelfGenie
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to ShelfGenie about improving the accessibility and usability of your kitchen cabinets. Find out more in today’s interview!
WOWT
Omaha Air Force veteran calls car win life-changing
The Veterans Day parade that was put on hold last weekend has now been canceled — but the expo will still take place on Saturday. Omaha traffic update: Water main repairs start on Leavenworth. Crews will be working on repairs along Leavenworth Street with lane closures near 31st Street.
KETV.com
Need for snowplow drivers at Nebraska Department of Transportation, rural counties, Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. — If frost or precipitation accumulates across any stretch of 10,000 miles covered by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, it's as prepared as it can be. But NDOT continues to recruit. A spokesperson says it needs anywhere from 200 to 250 drivers with commercial driver's licenses. She...
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said.
WOWT
Vacant house fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to figure out the cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews went to a home near 30th & Pinkney Street and reported seeing smoke when arriving and declared a working fire. The release states the home was empty at...
Veterans and families can get into Omaha Zoo for free on Friday
This is the 13th year the zoo has offered free admission to veterans and their families on veterans day.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate found unresponsive in his cell, authorities declared him dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officials with the Douglas County Department of Corrections said that at 3:30 a.m., they found a 59-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell. Life-saving care was initiated by Corrections personnel, but Mark Jontz was pronounced dead by the Omaha Fire Department at 3:47 a.m. Officials said Jontz was...
WOWT
Two victims in plane crash near North Platte were Lincoln residents
Maxwell, Neb. (KNOP) - The two people killed in a plane crash just East of North Platte were preliminarily identified as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen, both from Lincoln. The Nebraska State Patrol said their next of kin had been notified, and their families confirmed the two were traveling together. Helmerichs was the pilot.
iheart.com
Bellevue woman with dementia reported missing in Omaha
(Bellevue, NE) -- A Bellevue woman with dementia is reported missing in Omaha. Bellevue Police say the afternoon of Thursday, November 3rd, 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service. Police say her family has been unable to locate her since then. BPD says Lucille’s family reports that she has been diagnosed with dementia and requires a walker to move from one location to another. Investigators say the walker was in her possession when she was dropped off.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Quest Forward Academy Omaha
Recent Nebraska elections have been among the nation's most secure, and today's election shows no evidence of impacting that trend. At the top of the ticket in Nebraska is the race for governor. For the first time in years, there is no incumbent running. Demolition continues at downtown Omaha library.
