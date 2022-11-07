ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha Police tracking excessive speeding across the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Excessive speeding is not a new problem in the metro, but Omaha Police are doing what they can to try to combat the issue. Sunday night, the OPD traffic unit was monitoring speeders on West Dodge Road — specifically between Interstate 680 and 156th Street.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Bellevue's postponed Veterans Day parade canceled

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Ellsworth Crossing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Ellsworth Crossing about their farm to fork market! Ellsworth Crossing has hundreds of products and over 50 Nebraska farmers under one roof. Find out more in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha restaurant works toward sustainabily by building greenhouse

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular downtown restaurant is trying to become more sustainable by growing its own produce. “You plant a tree for future generations, not for yourself. And that’s kind of what we’re doing here,” said Jess Urban, co-owner of Block 16. The downtown restaurant...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha veteran gets free car in ‘Keys to Progress’ giveaway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Words aren’t enough to describe how Peter Tiedemann felt. “It’s been heart pounding, I’m super excited,” Tiedemann said. Progressive Insurance gave him what could be a life-changing gift, the keys to a free car. Tiedemann served in the Air Force for three years and received an Achievement Medal for his service in the base honor guard.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two teens shot in downtown Omaha parking garage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police gave updates on the investigation of two shooting victims in or near a downtown parking garage Wednesday morning. A 15-year-old and a 14-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to the release. Officers found the teens with gunshot wounds when arriving at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Demolition continues on Omaha Downtown Library

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Demolition work on Omaha’s downtown library continues. Work crews have been busy clearing the way for the Mutual of Omaha Tower that will take the place of the W. Dale Clark Library. Most of the old library has been knocked down and it is creating...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha officers responding to crash report find 2 shooting victims

OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Ho-Chunk Nation Secures Gaming Operator License For Omaha, Lincoln Casinos

(Omaha, NE) -- Ho-Chunk Nation now has its gaming operator license for the planned Warhorse Casino in Omaha. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved the license Wednesday. Ho-Chunk says the license will allow it to secure $700-million in financing to help build a casino at Horseman's Park in Omaha and a casino in Lincoln. Construction on the Omaha casino began back in July and should be done in early 2024.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: ShelfGenie

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to ShelfGenie about improving the accessibility and usability of your kitchen cabinets. Find out more in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Air Force veteran calls car win life-changing

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Vacant house fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to figure out the cause of a house fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews went to a home near 30th & Pinkney Street and reported seeing smoke when arriving and declared a working fire. The release states the home was empty at...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate found unresponsive in his cell, authorities declared him dead

OMAHA, Neb. -- Officials with the Douglas County Department of Corrections said that at 3:30 a.m., they found a 59-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell. Life-saving care was initiated by Corrections personnel, but Mark Jontz was pronounced dead by the Omaha Fire Department at 3:47 a.m. Officials said Jontz was...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two victims in plane crash near North Platte were Lincoln residents

Maxwell, Neb. (KNOP) - The two people killed in a plane crash just East of North Platte were preliminarily identified as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen, both from Lincoln. The Nebraska State Patrol said their next of kin had been notified, and their families confirmed the two were traveling together. Helmerichs was the pilot.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
iheart.com

Bellevue woman with dementia reported missing in Omaha

(Bellevue, NE) -- A Bellevue woman with dementia is reported missing in Omaha. Bellevue Police say the afternoon of Thursday, November 3rd, 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service. Police say her family has been unable to locate her since then. BPD says Lucille’s family reports that she has been diagnosed with dementia and requires a walker to move from one location to another. Investigators say the walker was in her possession when she was dropped off.
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Quest Forward Academy Omaha

