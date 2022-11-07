Grace is a contributing writer at Food Network. Winter squash comes in all sorts of shapes and sizes, from oblong spaghetti squash to squat, pocket-sized honeynuts. But perhaps the most ubiquitous is the acorn squash, with its dark green skin and signature scalloped shell. It makes the simplest meal feel festive, adapts to whatever flavor it's paired with and best of all, it's easy to prepare. Here’s everything you need to know.

1 DAY AGO