WMUR.com
Defense attorney for New Hampshire mother accused of killing son asks judge to sanction prosecution
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The defense attorney for a New Hampshire woman accused of causing the death of her 5-year-old son asked a judge for sanctions against the prosecution regarding jailhouse interviews connected to a separate case. Danielle Dauphinais, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Elijah...
Victor Figueroa-Flores sentenced to life in prison for triple shooting
A Lynn man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in connection to a triple shooting in 2018 that left one man dead and two others injured, officials said. After an eight-day trial in Lawrence Superior Court, Victor Figueroa-Flores, 23, was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Oct. 28, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.
thepulseofnh.com
Man Who Brutally Murdered Two Men Sentenced To Life In Prison
The man who pleaded guilty to brutally murdering two men is going to be spending the rest of his life in prison. Yesterday, a judge sentenced Theodore Luckey for his role in the deaths of 28-year-old Nathan Cashman and 60-year-old David Hanford. Prosecutors say that Luckey strangled Hanford and killed Cashman with a machete at a hotel in Bedford in August 2021. In court yesterday, Luckey said he takes full accountability for his actions.
liveboston617.org
Hyde Park Triple Shooting Victim to Face Charges After Search Warrant Turns Up Multiple High Capacity Firearms
At about 9:46 PM on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District E-18 responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 1 Rosa Street in Hyde Park. On arrival, one adult male victim was located suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported to a local area hospital for treatment. A short time later, two additional gunshot victims presented themselves at a nearby emergency room.
WMUR.com
Newport police seek 2 after drugs allegedly found in home
NEWPORT, N.H. — Police in Newport are searching for two people after they said suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were found in their Newport home. Newport police said they're looking for Aaron Butler, 32, and Kearsten Simpson, 29. They said they and the Division of Children Youth and Families began investigating the two in October.
Salisbury man arrested in assault, carjacking at Burlington’s Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
Joshua Horvitz, 33, was arrested Tuesday in Hudson, New Hampshire. A 33-year-old Salisbury man will face multiple charges in connection with a Tuesday afternoon assault and carjacking at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington. Burlington police said Joshua Horvitz was arrested in Hudson, New Hampshire, and the department plans...
WCAX
NH authorities search for armed fugitives
NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are searching for two fugitives they say could be armed and dangerous. Newport Police say Aaron Butler, 32, and Kearsten Simpson, 29, both of Newport, are wanted for suspected drug trafficking. They say officers conducted a search of a Newport home late last month following concerns for the welfare of five children. Inside the home, they found fentanyl, meth, and cocaine, along with several firearms.
manchesterinklink.com
Man who killed 2 at Bedford motel gets life in prison without chance of parole
MANCHESTER, NH – Emotions ran high Monday in a courtroom packed with relatives of a city man hacked to death with a machete wielded by a spurned lover in the summer of 2021 at a Bedford motel. Theodore L. Luckey, 42, formerly of Asbury, N.J., pleaded guilty in Hillsborough...
manchesterinklink.com
Man charged in connection with Nov. 1 alleged assault on Elm Street
MANCHESTER, NH – On November 9, 2022, Manchester Police arrested a city man in connection with an assault that took place earlier this month. Derek King, 25, of Manchester, who was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, and 1 count of attempted first-degree assault. On November 1, 2022,...
Deadly crash suspect, girlfriend now facing drug charges
The man believed to have caused a deadly crash in Taunton earlier this week is now facing a slew of drug charges.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of murdering his wife and children denied parole
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously denied parole to a Massachusetts man serving life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and children. According to the Board, on February 4, 1993, after a jury trial in Middlesex Superior Court, Kenneth Seguin was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Mary Ann (known as Polly), and their two children, Danny (age 7), and Amy (age 5). He was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, followed by two concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murder of his children.
thepulseofnh.com
Hampton Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges
A 37-year-old Hampton man has pleaded guilty to federal charges including wire fraud, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. The U.S. Attorneys office says late last year Anthony Silva used stolen personal information to obtain over a dozen credit cards for personal use. Prosecutors also say in 2020 and 2021, he received unemployment benefits from Massachusetts and Vermont using false identities. He awaits sentencing in February.
americanmilitarynews.com
Man shot to death in broad daylight in Boston, marking 30th fatal shooting this year
A man was gunned down in the middle of the day in Mattapan in the 30th fatal shooting in the city this year. Boston Police responded to the area of Paxton and Harvard streets in Mattapan at 1:13 p.m. Wednesday and found a man in his mid-30s shot and killed.
whdh.com
Lynn man sentenced after stealing iPads, cash from mail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man from Lynn was sentenced Wednesday for stealing money from the mail, the Department of Justice said. The announcement said while serving as a City Carrier for the U.S Postal Service, Juan Murillo stole iPads delivered to dorms at Harvard University while on his delivery route June 22 and 30, 2021. Murillo also stole from the mail Sept. 23, taking cash he was supposed to deliver.
People being robbed at gunpoint fought back when gun went off, police said
Boston police officers assigned in West Roxbury arrested Sylvester Coburn for an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday. Officers responded at around 10:05 a.m. to a call for shots fired in the area of 4374 Washington St. in Roslindale. The suspect allegedly followed two victims into a building and demanded their money and jewelry at gunpoint, according to a Boston police statement. A struggle ensued and shots were fired, but no one was injured. The suspect then fled to a vehicle and drove off.
Suffolk County assistant DA placed on leave after wrongfully convicted man submits complaint over withheld evidence
“You hurt me Mr. Lee, and I pray you’re not in a position to ever hurt anyone else.”. A wrongfully convicted man who spent nearly 30 years in prison has filed a complaint to the Board of Bar Overseers against Assistant District Attorney Mark Lee, triggering his being placed on leave from the office.
Boston police officer Christopher Long accused of driving on drugs
Boston police officer Christopher Long was arrested on Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. The Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit arrested Long, according to a Boston police statement. He is currently considered injured on duty and was assigned to Medically Incapacitated Unit. “These allegations, if...
Suspect in drug investigation accused of killing another driver while fleeing police in Taunton
TAUNTON – A suspect in a drug investigation fled police and slammed into another vehicle, killing the driver Monday afternoon. Members of the Massachusetts State Police narcotics task force tried to stop Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford, shortly after 2 p.m. in Middleborough. Bannister-Sanchez refused to stop and sped away driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander, police said.
Suspect shot flares into dock, stabbed Boston officer with syringe, police say
Police say the suspect allegedly threw several objects at them, including uncapped syringes, one of which hit and stabbed an officer. Boston police arrested a South Boston man Saturday night after a bizarre incident during which he reportedly threw syringes at officers and set off flares on a dock. Boston...
WMUR.com
Family remembers man killed in Seabrook motorcycle crash
ATKINSON, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is recovering in the hospital after a deadly motorcycle crash took her husband's life. The crash happened in Seabrook on Saturday night on a stretch of Route 107, just outside the Brook casino. Jessie Edom and Jeff Zajac had secretly eloped in August...
