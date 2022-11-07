ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, NH

MassLive.com

Victor Figueroa-Flores sentenced to life in prison for triple shooting

A Lynn man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in connection to a triple shooting in 2018 that left one man dead and two others injured, officials said. After an eight-day trial in Lawrence Superior Court, Victor Figueroa-Flores, 23, was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Oct. 28, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.
LYNN, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Man Who Brutally Murdered Two Men Sentenced To Life In Prison

The man who pleaded guilty to brutally murdering two men is going to be spending the rest of his life in prison. Yesterday, a judge sentenced Theodore Luckey for his role in the deaths of 28-year-old Nathan Cashman and 60-year-old David Hanford. Prosecutors say that Luckey strangled Hanford and killed Cashman with a machete at a hotel in Bedford in August 2021. In court yesterday, Luckey said he takes full accountability for his actions.
BEDFORD, NH
liveboston617.org

Hyde Park Triple Shooting Victim to Face Charges After Search Warrant Turns Up Multiple High Capacity Firearms

At about 9:46 PM on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District E-18 responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 1 Rosa Street in Hyde Park. On arrival, one adult male victim was located suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported to a local area hospital for treatment. A short time later, two additional gunshot victims presented themselves at a nearby emergency room.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Newport police seek 2 after drugs allegedly found in home

NEWPORT, N.H. — Police in Newport are searching for two people after they said suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were found in their Newport home. Newport police said they're looking for Aaron Butler, 32, and Kearsten Simpson, 29. They said they and the Division of Children Youth and Families began investigating the two in October.
NEWPORT, NH
WCAX

NH authorities search for armed fugitives

NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are searching for two fugitives they say could be armed and dangerous. Newport Police say Aaron Butler, 32, and Kearsten Simpson, 29, both of Newport, are wanted for suspected drug trafficking. They say officers conducted a search of a Newport home late last month following concerns for the welfare of five children. Inside the home, they found fentanyl, meth, and cocaine, along with several firearms.
NEWPORT, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Man charged in connection with Nov. 1 alleged assault on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, NH – On November 9, 2022, Manchester Police arrested a city man in connection with an assault that took place earlier this month. Derek King, 25, of Manchester, who was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, and 1 count of attempted first-degree assault. On November 1, 2022,...
MANCHESTER, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man convicted of murdering his wife and children denied parole

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously denied parole to a Massachusetts man serving life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and children. According to the Board, on February 4, 1993, after a jury trial in Middlesex Superior Court, Kenneth Seguin was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Mary Ann (known as Polly), and their two children, Danny (age 7), and Amy (age 5). He was sentenced to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife, followed by two concurrent life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murder of his children.
HOLLISTON, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Hampton Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges

A 37-year-old Hampton man has pleaded guilty to federal charges including wire fraud, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. The U.S. Attorneys office says late last year Anthony Silva used stolen personal information to obtain over a dozen credit cards for personal use. Prosecutors also say in 2020 and 2021, he received unemployment benefits from Massachusetts and Vermont using false identities. He awaits sentencing in February.
HAMPTON, NH
whdh.com

Lynn man sentenced after stealing iPads, cash from mail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man from Lynn was sentenced Wednesday for stealing money from the mail, the Department of Justice said. The announcement said while serving as a City Carrier for the U.S Postal Service, Juan Murillo stole iPads delivered to dorms at Harvard University while on his delivery route June 22 and 30, 2021. Murillo also stole from the mail Sept. 23, taking cash he was supposed to deliver.
LYNN, MA
MassLive.com

People being robbed at gunpoint fought back when gun went off, police said

Boston police officers assigned in West Roxbury arrested Sylvester Coburn for an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday. Officers responded at around 10:05 a.m. to a call for shots fired in the area of 4374 Washington St. in Roslindale. The suspect allegedly followed two victims into a building and demanded their money and jewelry at gunpoint, according to a Boston police statement. A struggle ensued and shots were fired, but no one was injured. The suspect then fled to a vehicle and drove off.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police officer Christopher Long accused of driving on drugs

Boston police officer Christopher Long was arrested on Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. The Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit arrested Long, according to a Boston police statement. He is currently considered injured on duty and was assigned to Medically Incapacitated Unit. “These allegations, if...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Suspect in drug investigation accused of killing another driver while fleeing police in Taunton

TAUNTON – A suspect in a drug investigation fled police and slammed into another vehicle, killing the driver Monday afternoon. Members of the Massachusetts State Police narcotics task force tried to stop Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford, shortly after 2 p.m. in Middleborough. Bannister-Sanchez refused to stop and sped away driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander, police said.
TAUNTON, MA
WMUR.com

Family remembers man killed in Seabrook motorcycle crash

ATKINSON, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is recovering in the hospital after a deadly motorcycle crash took her husband's life. The crash happened in Seabrook on Saturday night on a stretch of Route 107, just outside the Brook casino. Jessie Edom and Jeff Zajac had secretly eloped in August...
SEABROOK, NH

