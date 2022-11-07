Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Utah lawmakers select design for new state flag
The flag features a beehive in a gold hexagon on horizontal bands of blue, white and red. If approved by the Utah Legislature early next year, it will become Utah’s new flag. Gov. Spencer Cox, who heads the task force, said the current Utah state flag will not be...
Multi-state baby formula theft ring busted in Utah
RIVERDALE, Utah — Surveillance video is showing an alleged multi-state baby formula theft ring that came to an end in Utah. According to police, the scheme involved a group of women wiping store shelves clean during a time when it’s already hard to find formula. For Utah parents,...
3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say
RIVERDALE, Utah — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
Help available for Utah families as heating costs rise
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not technically winter yet, but Utahns are already heating their homes to stay warm as temperature drop to below-average levels this week. This year, heating costs are skyrocketing, but there is some relief. We’re breaking down some of the ways you can “Save...
Utah veteran injured in Afghanistan hopes his story will inspire others to keep going
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Every veteran has a story, and in Spanish Fork, U.S. Navy Officer Jordan Stevenson is hoping his story inspires those feeling hopeless or defeated to keep going. “I think everything I’ve been through speaks to a broader group of people who have been through hard...
Get Gephardt: Utah landscaper loses license for taking money then ‘abandoning’ jobs
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Last August, Brandee Lim hired Transform Landscaping and Concrete to do a bunch of work in the backyard of her West Jordan home. She paid $13,800 for trees, sprinklers, pavers, some fake grass and a fence. According to the contract, the work would be completed in four and a half weeks.
Utah marching band heads to Grand Nationals in Indianapolis
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Bands across the country have been competing for months in competitions leading to state championships and Bands Of America regional competitions. American Fork High School once again reigned first place Saturday at Bands of America St. George Regional, one of 27 regional competitions in the States. The regional included 31 bands from Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, and California.
At least two reported dead as Nicole weakens
(CNN) — At least two people have died during the damage wrought by Nicole’s overnight landfall Thursday along Florida’s eastern shore, which knocked out power to thousands, pushed buildings near collapse and flooded the coast as the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years.
Utah National Guard hosting annual Veterans Day concert Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah National Guard is hosting the 67th annual Veterans Day Concert on Friday, Nov. 11, in Salt Lake City. The event — which is free and open to the public — will be held at the Tabernacle on Temple Square beginning at 7 p.m.
Cox, Henderson visit vote processing centers with polls open until 8
PROVO, Utah — With voting underway, Utah’s Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and Gov. Spencer Cox made stops at vote processing centers on Tuesday morning. Henderson oversees Utah elections which meant Tuesday is one of, if not her busiest day of the year. She said once the polls close,...
Utah awarded grant to study critical mineral deposit, only found in West Desert
JUAB COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Geological Survey has been awarded a federal grant to study Utah’s West Desert and its valuable mineral deposit. One of those minerals contains indium, which is used to create touchscreens for smartphones and display panels, along with other industrial uses, like windshields and solar panels.
Unaffordable Utah: Keep the holiday magic alive without breaking the bank
RIVERTON, Utah — From the Thanksgiving turkey to the presents under the tree, the holidays are expected to be more expensive this year. The 2022 holiday season approaches just as families are struggling with persistently high inflation and starting to run out of extra cash accumulated during the pandemic.
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from...
More than 1 in 10 youth report current tobacco use, CDC announced
SALT LAKE CITY — The CDC and FDA released a study that found 3.08 million, or 11.3% of middle and high school students reported using a tobacco product in the past 30 days. The 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey revealed that 2.51 million, or 16.4% of all high school students reported use, as well as 530,000, or 4.5% of middle school students.
Snow squall warning issued for Tooele County; northern Utah warning canceled
SALT LAKE CITY — Parts of Interstate 80 are under snow squall warnings Wednesday morning as winter weather continues to hit Utah. The National Weather Service issued the warnings for I-80 between the Grantsville area and Magna and state Route 36 through Tooele. “Intense bursts of heavy snow and...
How to vote and when to expect results: What you should know about Election Day
SALT LAKE CITY — The deadline for mailing in ballots has passed, but it’s still not too late to vote in this year’s midterm elections in Utah. Mail-in ballots can still be turned in at county ballot drop boxes across the state and in-person voting locations are open until 8 p.m., although anyone in line at that time will still be permitted to vote. Potential voters can still register to vote at polling locations Tuesday, but will need to present two forms of valid ID in order to do so.
