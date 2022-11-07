ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KSLTV

Utah lawmakers select design for new state flag

The flag features a beehive in a gold hexagon on horizontal bands of blue, white and red. If approved by the Utah Legislature early next year, it will become Utah’s new flag. Gov. Spencer Cox, who heads the task force, said the current Utah state flag will not be...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Multi-state baby formula theft ring busted in Utah

RIVERDALE, Utah — Surveillance video is showing an alleged multi-state baby formula theft ring that came to an end in Utah. According to police, the scheme involved a group of women wiping store shelves clean during a time when it’s already hard to find formula. For Utah parents,...
RIVERDALE, UT
KSLTV

3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say

RIVERDALE, Utah — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
RIVERDALE, UT
KSLTV

Help available for Utah families as heating costs rise

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not technically winter yet, but Utahns are already heating their homes to stay warm as temperature drop to below-average levels this week. This year, heating costs are skyrocketing, but there is some relief. We’re breaking down some of the ways you can “Save...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah marching band heads to Grand Nationals in Indianapolis

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Bands across the country have been competing for months in competitions leading to state championships and Bands Of America regional competitions. American Fork High School once again reigned first place Saturday at Bands of America St. George Regional, one of 27 regional competitions in the States. The regional included 31 bands from Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, and California.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
KSLTV

At least two reported dead as Nicole weakens

(CNN) — At least two people have died during the damage wrought by Nicole’s overnight landfall Thursday along Florida’s eastern shore, which knocked out power to thousands, pushed buildings near collapse and flooded the coast as the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years.
FLORIDA STATE
KSLTV

Cox, Henderson visit vote processing centers with polls open until 8

PROVO, Utah — With voting underway, Utah’s Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson and Gov. Spencer Cox made stops at vote processing centers on Tuesday morning. Henderson oversees Utah elections which meant Tuesday is one of, if not her busiest day of the year. She said once the polls close,...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah awarded grant to study critical mineral deposit, only found in West Desert

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Geological Survey has been awarded a federal grant to study Utah’s West Desert and its valuable mineral deposit. One of those minerals contains indium, which is used to create touchscreens for smartphones and display panels, along with other industrial uses, like windshields and solar panels.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Unaffordable Utah: Keep the holiday magic alive without breaking the bank

RIVERTON, Utah — From the Thanksgiving turkey to the presents under the tree, the holidays are expected to be more expensive this year. The 2022 holiday season approaches just as families are struggling with persistently high inflation and starting to run out of extra cash accumulated during the pandemic.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from...
FLORIDA STATE
KSLTV

More than 1 in 10 youth report current tobacco use, CDC announced

SALT LAKE CITY — The CDC and FDA released a study that found 3.08 million, or 11.3% of middle and high school students reported using a tobacco product in the past 30 days. The 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey revealed that 2.51 million, or 16.4% of all high school students reported use, as well as 530,000, or 4.5% of middle school students.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSLTV

How to vote and when to expect results: What you should know about Election Day

SALT LAKE CITY — The deadline for mailing in ballots has passed, but it’s still not too late to vote in this year’s midterm elections in Utah. Mail-in ballots can still be turned in at county ballot drop boxes across the state and in-person voting locations are open until 8 p.m., although anyone in line at that time will still be permitted to vote. Potential voters can still register to vote at polling locations Tuesday, but will need to present two forms of valid ID in order to do so.
UTAH STATE

