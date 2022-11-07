SALT LAKE CITY — The deadline for mailing in ballots has passed, but it’s still not too late to vote in this year’s midterm elections in Utah. Mail-in ballots can still be turned in at county ballot drop boxes across the state and in-person voting locations are open until 8 p.m., although anyone in line at that time will still be permitted to vote. Potential voters can still register to vote at polling locations Tuesday, but will need to present two forms of valid ID in order to do so.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO