The City of Placentia is pleased to announce the 28th annual Tamale Festival to be held in Oldtown Placentia on the 100 and 200 blocks of Santa Fe Ave and the 200 block of Bradford Ave on Thursday, December 8th from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The event will feature, live entertainment, food and tamale vendors, non-profit booths, business booths, a beer garden, pictures with Santa Claus, a Holiday Tree Lighting, and a kid's games area. If you are interested in being a vendor or for more information about the event, please visit www.placentia.org/tamalefestival or contact the Community Services Department at (714) 993-8232. To view the event flyer, please click here.

PLACENTIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO