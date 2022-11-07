ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsantaana.com

Your pet can take a picture with Santa at the MainPlace Mall on Dec. 5 and 12

MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, invites pet owners to bring their furry four-legged friends to a special pet photo session with Santa Claus from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on two evenings in December: December 5th and December 12th. During these times, well-mannered, leashed...
SANTA ANA, CA
daytrippen.com

Goat Hill Junction Free Miniature Train Rides Costa Mesa

Orange County Model Engineers operate Goat Hill Junction in Fairview Park. The engineers offer free train rides every third weekend of the month. The layout has grown from one tiny loop to over five miles of track. Trains take riders on a 15-minute journey around Fairview Park. Guests are welcome...
COSTA MESA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Santa Ana: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Santa Ana, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Santa Ana California. Located in the downtown area, Santa Ana California is a city that’s filled with interesting museums and attractions. You’ll find quaint historic buildings and aesthetically pleasing Art Deco architecture in the downtown area. The Old Orange County Courthouse and...
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC San Diego

Baby Sea Lion Spotted on Video Crossing PCH in Huntington Beach

Why did the sea lion cross the road? It’s not necessarily a common question but new video has residents in Orange County wondering why such an animal boldly did so. Video taken by John Dunay shows a juvenile sea lion crossing a major street in Huntington Beach. It wasn’t just any normal road, but arguably one of the most popular seaside roads in California – the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RealtorJenniferN

Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC

Two Adjacent Vacant Lots in a Line-Up of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Despite scarcity, Developers and Private Parties are now finding unique opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list

The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
placentia.org

Placentia Tamale Festival

The City of Placentia is pleased to announce the 28th annual Tamale Festival to be held in Oldtown Placentia on the 100 and 200 blocks of Santa Fe Ave and the 200 block of Bradford Ave on Thursday, December 8th from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The event will feature, live entertainment, food and tamale vendors, non-profit booths, business booths, a beer garden, pictures with Santa Claus, a Holiday Tree Lighting, and a kid's games area. If you are interested in being a vendor or for more information about the event, please visit www.placentia.org/tamalefestival or contact the Community Services Department at (714) 993-8232. To view the event flyer, please click here.
PLACENTIA, CA
macaronikid.com

Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show coming to Los Angeles

Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With millions of lights perfectly synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, larger-than-life Christmas trees, candy canes and animated snowmen who will serenade you with songs, Christmas in Color is an immersive experience for all ages and abilities!
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana Code Enforcement Workshop set for Nov. 10

The City of Santa Ana’s Code Enforcement Division will be holding part two of their Code Enforcement Workshop Series this Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Santa Ana College’s Johnson Center Conference Room. Attendees will have an opportunity to discuss tools to address homeless-related concerns, illegal cannabis and gaming...
KTLA

New airline coming to Orange County airport

A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WDBO

Woman gives birth on California freeway

ANAHEIM, Calif. — An Orange County couple thought they gave themselves plenty of time to make it to the hospital to welcome their bundle of joy, but their baby girl moved up the deadline. The mother gave birth on the side of California’s 5 Freeway in Anaheim, sidestepping their...
ANAHEIM, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Affordable housing development breaks ground on Metro land in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. — A blighted strip of land next to the Metro Gold Line in Boyle Heights will soon be transformed into affordable housing. A joint development of Metro and the nonprofit developer A Community of Friends, Lorena Plaza will provide 32 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness and another 16 units of affordable housing when construction is completed in early 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy