ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Bride defends husband smashing wedding cake into her face after people call it 'major red flag'

A TikToker has spoken out after people laid into her husband for smashing cake into her face at their wedding. Now. There are many traditions when it comes to wedding the love of your life, from wearing white, to getting something old, new, borrowed and blue. There's also the classic throwing of a chaotic stag and hen party before you commit to a life of staying in on a Saturday, ordering a takeaway becoming your 'wild night' and watching Countryfile every Sunday afternoon - I'm not judging, I do this anyway despite being 22 years old and very much single.
rsvplive.ie

I'm A Celebrity MP Matt Hancock's surprising past as a jockey who won thousands

I'm A Celebrity, Get me Out of Here has had some rather unlikely participants in the past, but viewers were surprised when English MP Matt Hancock was announced to take part in the current edition of the series. The MP served as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care...
rsvplive.ie

Shane Filan and wife Gillian enjoy fabulous Portugal getaway with pals

Shane Filan has made the most of his time off during his hectic touring schedule by soaking up the sun with wife Gillian in Portugal. The Westlife star has been travelling all over Europe and Asia the past few months with bandmates Mark Feehily, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne as part of their Wild Dreams tour.
rsvplive.ie

I'm A Celeb's Matt Hancock opens up on affair: 'I fell in love'

Matt Hancock has opened up about his now infamous affair. The I'm A Celebrity contestant was caught on camera kissing his colleague Gina Coladangelo in 2021 and was forced to resign from his position as health secretary. The shock footage ended his 15 year marriage to Martha Hancock although he...
rsvplive.ie

Three major Royal Family controversies set to be covered in The Crown season five

The Crown season five has garnered some major attention as its set to premiere this week. The fifth instalment of the series, which has covered Queen Elizabeth and her family's life through the years, will be released on Netflix on Wednesday. The new season is expected to cover the family...
Hypebae

Hold Up Koko: Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reveals Expensive Brunette Hair Update

We’ve always known Khloé Kardashian to be a consistent blonde, so we were all pleasantly shocked when she revealed her new expensive brunette hair color. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Khloé took to the white carpet to show off her new hair color while giving a chic sneak peek vibes in an under-boob, cut-out Laquan Smith dress. The statement dress paired very well with the subtle yet bold deep brunette hair of the star that was pulled back into a slick ballet bun. For the record, her brunette may be more of a lighter shade, as it looks as if she’s pulling off a high-shine “wet” look, so the tresses tend to appear darker because of the effect. It would also make sense for her to lift lower than her regular blonde to keep the integrity and health of her hair if she’s planning to be a dark Koko for the cooler seasonal months.
rsvplive.ie

Fair City's Orla Kirwan's affair with Lenny exposed after she is caught cheating

Fair City's Mairead Casey finds out about Orla Kirwan's affair as her cheating is exposed. Viewers have seen Orla grow closer to Lenny in recent episodes, and this week they slept together after escaping to a hotel. Of course this is not ideal as Orla is currently in a relationship...
rsvplive.ie

Anna Daly lands exciting new live show as host of RTE's Future Island

Anna Daly has landed an exciting new show on RTE as part of the broadcaster’s celebration of Science Week 2022. Anna will host the live broadcast of Future Island over three flights from 15-17 of November. The live show returns to screens to explore the worlds of science and technology.
rsvplive.ie

Late Late Show lineup for Friday November 11 to include Mary Black and Rory O'Connor

The Late Late Show lineup for this Friday is here - and it's looking good. Legendary folk singer Mary Black will join Ryan Tubridy in the studio ahead of her Lifetime Achievement Award at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards later this month, to chat about her life and career in music as well as performing a few of her favourite songs.
Tyla

James Arthur to confront his parents after being put in foster care aged 14

James Arthur will have a heartbreaking conversation with his parents about being placed into foster care as a teen in the upcoming documentary, James Arthur: Out of Our Minds. The singer, 34, was placed into care when he was 14 and he is set to open up about the decades of ‘trauma’ he’s experienced since in the upcoming BBC Three documentary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy