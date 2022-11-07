Read full article on original website
Brick & Motor Boutique’s new holiday pop-up
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Lauren Corwin and Haley Walker, owners of Brick and Motor Boutique, enthusiastically discuss some exciting holiday season plans for their business. There will be a new pop-up boutique space for the months of November and December at 1629 2nd Avenue, Rock Island. This space will feature new fall and holiday arrivals along with collabs with other local businesses.
Christmas Cottage in Davenport opens for the season on Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Christmas Cottage, a unique holiday boutique featuring the beautiful works from over 48 local artisans at a new location--4040 East 53rd Street in Davenport’s Northridge Shopping Center--is set to open for the season on Friday, Nov. 11. The retail space---which will only be open for...
C & S Antique Mall
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -C & S Antique Mall offers two levels and over 55 dealers with a wide range of furniture, collectibles, and unique gifts. Cindy Hancock discusses the business located at 705 West Main Street, Geneseo, IL, and invites viewers to the upcoming Christmas Open House event to be held Nov. 19-20.
Maquoketa’s Ohnward Fine Arts Center to launch ‘Festival of Trees’ on Saturday
Maquoketa, Iowa (KWQC) --Maquoketa has had their own version of “Festival of Trees” for eighteen years. Richard Hall and Jan Mundt, Ohnward Fine Arts Center, highlight the 2022 event that will run Nov. 12-27 at 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa. Admission is free to view the beautiful holiday...
Moline HS Art Club’s work on display for downtown ‘Holiday Hop’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As Downtown Moline is getting ready to host some holiday shoppers, a group of high school art students has been hard at work painting windows. Moline High School art students will have their work front and center at the old JC Penney for the fifth annual “Holiday Hop”
2022 holiday season at Isabel Bloom
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The sculptures of Iowa artist, Isabel Bloom, are easily recognizable and continue to be a part of communicating a feeling, a thought, a sentiment, or even share a memory with a loved one. That is why Isabel Bloom sculptures have become true treasures to give and to...
Davenport to host Veterans Day Parade Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rain or shine, no matter how cold, the public is invited to come to downtown Davenport to honor those who have served in the military during the Veterans Day Parade. The City of Davenport will host a Veterans Day Parade at 10 a.m. Friday. The parade...
Rock Island Public Library celebrates 150th birthday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Quad Cities library celebrated a milestone decades in the making Thursday evening, complete with birthday cake and gifts. The Rock Island Public Library will celebrate its 150th birthday later on Nov. 25. Thursday’s party kicks off the “Year of the Library,” in the city.
Rock Island Public Works Department holds ‘Snow Road-eo’
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Bragging rights were on the line as the Rock Island Public Works Department held its annual Snow Road-eo. “The Snow Road-eo is kind of a warm-up of the upcoming snowing season, and gives drivers an opportunity to kind of start that muscle memory again,” said Luke Vanlandegen, municipal services superintendent. “Get back in the trucks, get the plows on. It’s a part of our training and getting everybody’s morale boosted for the upcoming snow season. We have a serpentine, and that is kind of testing the drivers’ maneuvering through cars. We have some tennis balls that they try to thread that needle so it’s just kind of awareness of the truck. The offset is meant to simulate getting in between parked cars, which is one of the more challenging parts of the course. Then we have some backing up.”
State-of-the-art fitness club at TBK Sports Complex to expand
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -If you are looking to improve overall health and wellness, a new full-service, high-end fitness center at the TBK Sports Complex will not disappoint. Linda Wood, Level II Fitness Club Manager and Marc Haynes Operations Director, discuss the equipment, amenities, trainers, and certified staff available to support and encourage anyone on a fitness journey at Level II Fitness Club located at 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf.
11th annual Quad Cities Caregiver Conference to be held Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -November is National Family Caregivers Month. There are more than 11 million family caregivers in the U.S., and nearly half of these caregivers provide help to someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. In Iowa and Illinois, there are nearly 500,000 caregivers who provided over 500 million...
Olathea Creek Vineyard & Winery
LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Olathea Creek Vineyard & Winery is a small, family-owned business dedicated to making delicious wine. Bryce Flaherty and Jason Huffman discuss the business located at 23456 Great River Road, Le Claire, IA. For more information, visit https://www.olatheacreekwinery.com/ or call 563-726-1892.
Quad City Arts announces exhibit opportunities for artists
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Quad City Arts announces exhibition opportunities for visual artists. Dawn Wolford-Metallo invites artists within a 250-mile radius of Rock Island to submit submit a proposal for a gallery exhibition during 2023-24. Selected artists will be paired with one or two additional artists for a 2-month long...
Sprinkle & Spoon for allergy-friendly treats
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) -Janina Glass, co-owners of Sprinkle & Spoon, 108 South Seminary Street, Galesburg, visits PSL to talk about the business and its products. For more information, visit the website at https://sprinkle-spoon.square.site/ or call 309-351-7355.
High Strung by 3M
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mindy Matthews, High Strung by 3M, shows off her artwork and kits--both perfect for gift giving for all ages. Matthews originally started doing this art form as a therapy after cancer surgery. Now her creations are available at three stores in the Quad Cities. Follow High Strung...
The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
Impact Nutrition
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Impact Nutrition served the Quad Cities as a premiere nutritionist in Davenport since 2018. Michelle Strause and Emily discuss the business which offers nutrition consultations along with delicious fruit or other flavored smoothies, protein shakes, iced coffees, meal replacement shakes, slushies and energy drinks. Everything is made fresh and with love, served within a warm and welcoming environment, and are available in sizes appropriate for any family member.
Robert Young Center Enrichment Center closed after water main break
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Robert Young Center Enrichment Center closed Thursday after flood damage from a water main break, according to a media release. The Robert Young Center Enrichment Center, 4622 Progress Drive, Davenport, closed its in-person care, services will continue and moved to virtual or over the phone. Support groups will continue to meet as scheduled virtually.
Start your day strong
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nina Struss, RD, Hy-Vee, shares ideas surrounding the importance of a nourishing breakfast. She also covers how to pick the perfect nutrition bar. See more in the digital version of the November 2022 Seasons magazine: https://seasons.hy-vee.com/quick-clean-breakfast.
WWII Veteran turning 100 in February
BETTENDORF, Ia. (KWQC) - A local World War two veteran is three months away from turning 100. He was a Bombardier on the B17 aircraft during his time in the air corps. “The major put his arm around me and said you’re in the air corps,” said Max Wilson, “and from that day on, until I was 23 years old, I was 18 then, I was in training or flying.”
