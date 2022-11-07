ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Man arrested for setting mattress on fire at Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a fire call at a motel early Thursday morning and discovered a man running around and smoke coming from one of the rooms. According to personnel at the scene, the man was running around and pulling on door handles at the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Convicted felon caught while driving stolen car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have arrested and charged a man after spotting him driving a stolen Lexus SUV on Tuesday. According to Metro Nashville Police Department, 31-year-old Javanta Terrell had taken the car at gunpoint from someone last week near the Bridge Building downtown. With the help of a...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

TITANS detectives recover over two pounds of marijuana and $20,733 during drug bust

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wednesday TITANS detectives were surveilling a home in Antioch. A stolen Jeep Cherokee Track Hawk was parked on the street in front of the home. Detectives believed that Marcus Watson was in possession of the stolen Jeep due to surveillance conducted over the course of a few weeks by detectives. While conducting surveillance on the residence and the stolen Jeep detectives say that they saw Watson arrive driving his Dodge Charger. Watson entered the home for a short time before getting back into the drivers seat of the Dodge Charger carrying two large vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana. TITANS detectives attempted mobile surveillance on Watson and his car but the vehicle passed through multiple red lights and passed multiple vehicles in oncoming traffic lanes. A short time later TITANS detectives once again spotted the vehicle and were able to established surveillance with the help of law enforcement aviation. Watson was positively identified as the driver of the vehicle after surveillance was reestablished.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teacher’s assistant found with marijuana in his lunchbox

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teacher’s assistant has been charged with marijuana possession after police discovered 45 grams of it in his lunchbox. According to Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to Murrell School on 322 Cleveland Street for a disorderly student call. Police said the student had been...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police arrest woman who attacked and forced husband out of car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested on Monday after officers observed someone falling out of her illegally parked vehicle. According to an affidavit, 45-year-old Misty Fain was illegally stopped at the intersection of Korean Veterans Boulevard and Hermitage Avenue on Oct.16. Officers said they watched a man fall out of the passenger seat and into the busy intersection before Fain sped off.
NASHVILLE, TN
RadarOnline

Wealthy Porsche Owner Escapes Jail Time For Shooting Homeless Man Who Asked Her To Move Her SUV

A woman shot at a homeless man who had asked her to move her Porsche. Now, she escaped the charges with a slap on the wrist, Radar has learned.Katie Quackenbush was arrested in 2018 in connection to the case. Recently, a judge in Tennessee sentenced the 32-year-old to 11 months and 29 days of unsupervised probation. She was not sentenced to jail, according to WKRN.The incident happened in the Nashville area on Music Row, but Quackenbush will complete her sentence in Texas, where she now lives, the report noted. She faces up to a year in prison after being found...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two pedestrians injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are looking for the driver who struck two pedestrians and then sped off on Tuesday afternoon. According to CPD, someone driving a white Chrysler 300 hit two pedestrians on Lafayette Road, between Orleans Drive and Darlene Drive, around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, then drove away.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

