Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
Woman Posing As Nashville Rideshare Driver, Drugging Passengers: Report
Anyone with information about the woman is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers.
Teacher’s Assistant Charged After 45.3 Grams of Marijuana Discovered in Lunch Bag in Nashville
November 9, 2022 – A teacher’s assistant is charged with marijuana possession after officers responded to Murrell School (K-7th grade), 322 Cleveland Street, on a student who was being disorderly. The student had been placed in a teacher’s lounge to calm down. He began throwing faculty members’ belongings...
Three men taken into custody by Nashville detectives following armed carjacking
Three young men were arrested Wednesday night after they reportedly bailed from a car that had been stolen from a Millwood Drive apartment complex during an armed carjacking on Friday.
Metro school TA arrested after jar of cannabis found in teacher's lounge
A Metro Nashville teacher's assistant has been charged with marijuana possession Wednesday after a student upended the teacher's lounge, exposing a jar containing the cannabis.
WSMV
Man arrested for setting mattress on fire at Nashville motel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a fire call at a motel early Thursday morning and discovered a man running around and smoke coming from one of the rooms. According to personnel at the scene, the man was running around and pulling on door handles at the...
1 in custody after armed robbery in Antioch
Several victims called police and claimed they were robbed at gunpoint by three men dressed in all black on Blue Hole Road.
Man charged with selling narcotics at Brookmeade Park
A 40-year-old man has been charged with selling narcotics at a park in West Nashville.
Woman charged with stabbing another woman in West Nashville
Metro police made an arrest in a West Nashville after a woman grabbed a large kitchen knife and began stabbing the victim.
Clarksville police charge man with 2020 Chinese restaurant murder
A 29-year-old man extradited from Illinois is now booked into the Montgomery County Jail, charged in a 2020 murder.
Police identify driver of car involved in suspected hit-and-run crash
The Clarksville Police Department has identified the driver of a white Chrysler 300 that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday that injured two pedestrians.
WSMV
Convicted felon caught while driving stolen car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have arrested and charged a man after spotting him driving a stolen Lexus SUV on Tuesday. According to Metro Nashville Police Department, 31-year-old Javanta Terrell had taken the car at gunpoint from someone last week near the Bridge Building downtown. With the help of a...
fox17.com
TITANS detectives recover over two pounds of marijuana and $20,733 during drug bust
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wednesday TITANS detectives were surveilling a home in Antioch. A stolen Jeep Cherokee Track Hawk was parked on the street in front of the home. Detectives believed that Marcus Watson was in possession of the stolen Jeep due to surveillance conducted over the course of a few weeks by detectives. While conducting surveillance on the residence and the stolen Jeep detectives say that they saw Watson arrive driving his Dodge Charger. Watson entered the home for a short time before getting back into the drivers seat of the Dodge Charger carrying two large vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana. TITANS detectives attempted mobile surveillance on Watson and his car but the vehicle passed through multiple red lights and passed multiple vehicles in oncoming traffic lanes. A short time later TITANS detectives once again spotted the vehicle and were able to established surveillance with the help of law enforcement aviation. Watson was positively identified as the driver of the vehicle after surveillance was reestablished.
WSMV
Teacher’s assistant found with marijuana in his lunchbox
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teacher’s assistant has been charged with marijuana possession after police discovered 45 grams of it in his lunchbox. According to Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to Murrell School on 322 Cleveland Street for a disorderly student call. Police said the student had been...
Bounty hunters go to wrong house for man already in custody
A Goodlettsville family was frightened to death after men in tactical gear with flashlights and radios climbed over their back yard fence and banged on the couple's door.
WSMV
Police arrest woman who attacked and forced husband out of car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested on Monday after officers observed someone falling out of her illegally parked vehicle. According to an affidavit, 45-year-old Misty Fain was illegally stopped at the intersection of Korean Veterans Boulevard and Hermitage Avenue on Oct.16. Officers said they watched a man fall out of the passenger seat and into the busy intersection before Fain sped off.
What to Know About the Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office recently had one report of what appeared to be a kidnapping ransom scam and wanted to give you information on how this works. This scam has been around for years, but we haven’t taken many complaints regarding this particular one that can be frightening for parents who receive this type of phone call.
Grandmother speaks after losing 18-year-old grandson to violence in North Nashville
Last Friday, Daryl Shannon, also known as DJ, was found inside a Dodge van with a gunshot wound.
Wealthy Porsche Owner Escapes Jail Time For Shooting Homeless Man Who Asked Her To Move Her SUV
A woman shot at a homeless man who had asked her to move her Porsche. Now, she escaped the charges with a slap on the wrist, Radar has learned.Katie Quackenbush was arrested in 2018 in connection to the case. Recently, a judge in Tennessee sentenced the 32-year-old to 11 months and 29 days of unsupervised probation. She was not sentenced to jail, according to WKRN.The incident happened in the Nashville area on Music Row, but Quackenbush will complete her sentence in Texas, where she now lives, the report noted. She faces up to a year in prison after being found...
Nashville Man Charged with Attempted Murder of his Girlfriend
November 8, 2022 – Domestic Violence detectives have charged Kerry Baker, 44, with attempted murder for this morning’s critical shooting of his 38-year-old girlfriend inside the apartment they shared in the 2000 block of Ed Temple Boulevard. The investigation, led by Detective Teresah Pinho, shows that Baker and...
WSMV
Two pedestrians injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are looking for the driver who struck two pedestrians and then sped off on Tuesday afternoon. According to CPD, someone driving a white Chrysler 300 hit two pedestrians on Lafayette Road, between Orleans Drive and Darlene Drive, around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, then drove away.
Comments / 0