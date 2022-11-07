Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veterans Day Events 2022The Maine WriterMaine State
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Related
wabi.tv
Down East YMCA in Bucksport hosts Toy Drive
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - An idea that was slowed down by COVID is finally happening in Bucksport this holiday season. The Bucksport branch of the Down East Family YMCA is hosting a Christmas toy drive. They’re also collecting items for their local food pantry and Next Step Domestic Violence Project....
wabi.tv
Purple Iris Foundation spreads awareness for Pancreatic Cancer month
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. A local group is working to shine a light on the seriousness of the disease. That light happens to be purple, the color that signifies pancreatic cancer. Christina Parrish, founder of the Purple Iris Foundation, is a 14-year survivor. The...
wabi.tv
New candle business donates to mental health awareness
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Your Day Just Started is a new candle business that launched during the pandemic. They are trying to create quality good that create positive environments. You can visit their website here.
wabi.tv
Old jail in Ellsworth gets new sign
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There’s something new at the old jail in Ellsworth. There is a new sign on the building because it’s now part of the National Park Service’s Historic Revitalization Program. The building used to be the jail and home of the sheriff and their...
wabi.tv
Upcoming events at the Collins Center for the Arts
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The schedule is getting busy at the Collins Center for the Arts. Danny Williams, the executive director, tell us about some upcoming events. For more information, visit their website.
wabi.tv
Maine Visitor Centers collect food for state-wide drive
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Maine is a welcoming state to those who live here, and to those who are here for a visit. Whether you’re a Mainer taking a day trip on I-95 or you’re coming from out of state, Visitor Centers around the state are there for you.
wabi.tv
Heathy Living with Northern Light Health: seasonal affective disorder
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The days are getting shorter and that can affect people. Dr. Prescott, a phycologist at Northern Light Acadia Hospital, talks about seasonal affective disorder and what people can do to treat it. For more information, click here.
wabi.tv
Bangor High School Veterans Wall of Fame inducts inaugural class
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Just in time for Veterans Day, Bangor High School now has a Distinguished Veterans Honor Roll. Bangor High’s JROTC inducted its inaugural class during an assembly Thursday afternoon. These five men make up the Bangor High School Distinguished Veterans Honor Roll inaugural Class of 2022:
wabi.tv
Groundbreaking for the new $20.5 million Augusta Police Station
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A groundbreaking ceremony Thursday here in Augusta for what would be the new Augusta police station. The new two-story building will replace this old Hannaford supermarket that has been vacant for 13 years. “It is a fitting spot to be centralized in the city where folk...
wabi.tv
Husson University honors veterans for their service and sacrifice with presentation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Members of the Husson University community came together Thursday to honor our nations heroes. A presentation was held on campus to recognize the service and sacrifice made by each member of the armed forces and their families. The event included a number of speakers including Ievgen...
wabi.tv
Bangor Mall has final Craft Fair of the year this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for another way to shop local this holiday season, here’s an idea. The Bangor Mall is having its last Craft Fair of the year this weekend. It will include new artists, large Transformers characters, and even a visit from Santa. Admission...
wabi.tv
Towns of Clinton, Benton and Fairfield are honoring their hometown heroes in a special way
CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - When driving in the towns of Clinton, Benton, and Fairfield, you may notice the special ways these towns honor their hometown heroes. “We could honor the veterans that have served in this generation and previous generations, so we felt as though hometown banners are the best way to do that,” Randall Liberty, Maine department of corrections commissioner said.
wabi.tv
Bangor Mall gets a new food spot
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve been in the Bangor Mall recently, you may have noticed something different. Candor Cafe recently opened and gives a fresh option for food. It’s located in the kiosk toward the mall center which has been empty for three years. And in just...
wabi.tv
Deer Isle’s Alex Larrabee achieves hunting grand slam
DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Deer Isle 10-year-old Alex Larrabee has had a fast start to his hunting career. He started when he was four and his list includes eight deer, three black bears, a dozen turkey, and a moose to complete his grand slam about three weeks ago. Larrabee...
WGME
30 years ago, he was shot while deer hunting in Maine. It changed his life forever.
(BDN) -- The small car bounced wildly along the rutted gravel road. Chad Thompson of Milford lay in the back seat, bleeding profusely, as his two friends raced to get him help. The Old Town High School students were deer hunting on the last day of firearms season on Nov....
Great News! Major Upgrade Coming To Central Maine Mill
Some people have felt that the September 2022 announcement that the Jay paper mill, which was damaged by a 2020 explosion, was to close for good would be the final nail in the coffin for the paper industry in Maine. Now, it appears this may not be the case. According...
wabi.tv
Ellsworth High School band heads to DC
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth High School band will embark on trip to Washington D.C. on Thursday to play for the entire nation. The band was chosen in May to represent the Maine at the Centennial Anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial and has spent the summer raising nearly $50,000 to make the trip possible.
wabi.tv
Granger reportedly defeats Foster in DA race
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A Maine attorney has reportedly defeated the incumbent prosecutor in the race for Hancock and Washington County District Attorney. The Ellsworth American reports Bob Granger has unseated Matt Foster. They reported 15,932 votes in Hancock County for Granger to Foster’s 12,613. Some of Washington County’s...
wabi.tv
Major investment coming to Maine paper mill
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WMTW) - Sappi announced record annual earnings Thursday. As part of that announcement, it said it will invest about $418 million to convert the No. 2 paper machine at its Somerset Mill in Skowhegan to manufacture packaging and specialty papers. That means the machine will go from making...
wabi.tv
Recount does not change Ellsworth City Council results
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A recount in the Ellsworth City Council race changed three total votes - but not the result. City officials recounted the ballots by hand for nearly eight hours Thursday. The recount was for candidates John Linnehan and Jon Stein. One additional vote was found for Stein,...
Comments / 0