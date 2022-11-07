Read full article on original website
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas governor presents budget with record increase for education
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday presented his final biennial balanced budget to the Arkansas General Assembly. The governor’s recommendation, which outlines state government spending for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2023 and July 1, 2024, is required by law and provides a starting point for legislative overview and final approval.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas governor-elect Sanders announces transition team
Attorney Kevin Crass will lead the transition team for Governor-elect Sarah Sanders, she announced in a statement on Thursday. Crass is a senior partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock. He will serve as executive director of the transition, which includes nine other staff members.
UAMS studies: One-third of vaccinated in Arkansas received COVID-19 shots despite doubts
New data shows Arkansas residents are getting their COVID-19 shots despite doubts.
KYTV
Arkansas governor announces rural health coverage with Medicaid program
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state’s request to expand and adjust the Medicaid Program in the state was approved last Tuesday. Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me (ARHOME), replaced Arkansas Works, the prior version of the Medicaid expansion health coverage program in Arkansas, earlier this year.
KATV
Arkansas DHS announces mini grant program ahead of possible end of Public Health Emergency
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Humans Services has announced a mini-grant program that will assist with important outreach and engagement efforts ahead of the eventual unwinding and end of the outgoing Public Health Emergency. A news release said that when PHE ends, Arkansas Medicaid will redetermine...
After Issue 4’s failure, what’s next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?
*This story was updated on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 12 p.m. with additional comments from the chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas. Arkansans on Tuesday soundly rejected a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana, but advocates promise an improved proposal in 2024. The state was one of five in the U.S. voting on cannabis legalization, but […] The post After Issue 4’s failure, what’s next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders names transition team members
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during an October debate. The Republican governor-elect named her transition team on Thursday. (John Sykes/Arkansas Advocate) The post Sarah Huckabee Sanders names transition team members appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana, more liberal proposal could emerge in 2024
Voters in Arkansas have rejected a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana, also known as Issue 4. Unofficial results showed that 56% of voters were against the amendment in Tuesday’s general election. It was one of two states, including North Dakota, where marijuana’s recreational use failed. A similar measure in...
Kait 8
Superintendent explains school millages
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools across the state put a millage on the ballot, and while the vote does affect some schools, many times a school remains unaffected by the vote. Arkansas law requires each school district to submit a proposal each year regarding the school mill tax and it can lead to confusion sometimes.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 2,104 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,104 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down slightly from the 1,855 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 301 new cases per day in the...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas has "very high" rate of flu
Arkansas had a “very high” rate of flu for the 44th week of the year, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The department produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenzalike-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas firefighters heading to Kentucky blazes
South Arkansas wildland firefighters are part of an eight-man group that the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is dispatching to wildfires in Kentucky. The group left Forrest City on Thursday. Many areas in Kentucky have been experiencing elevated wildfire danger with 34 fires reported in a single day earlier this week.
menastar.com
How the Arkansas Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
Runoff elections in Arkansas – How they work
The general election in Arkansas concludes on November 8, but information about potential runoff elections following that is not always clear.
talkbusiness.net
Issue 4 supporters, opponents make last push for arguments
Opponents of Issue 4, which would legalize adult use cannabis for those over 21, made a final plea to Arkansas voters Monday (Nov. 7) at a state capitol press conference that featured legislators, business and religious leaders, and the state’s Surgeon General, Dr. Greg Bledsoe. The coalition featured speakers...
State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
KYTV
Marijuana is legal in Missouri but a long way from becoming readily available
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Missouri have decided to legalize recreational marijuana. But there are a number of steps that need to be taken before sales begin. “It’s a topic that’s heated with people,” said John Lopez, owner of Old Route 66 Dispensary in Springfield. He...
A detailed look at all four Arkansas ballot initiatives
There are four individual initiatives on the Arkansas statewide ballot next week, and the Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas has released a 2022 Voter Guide that outlines each measure in detail, but also presents them clearly enough to be easily understood. Here is a look at each of them:
5newsonline.com
Election results: Arkansas jail expansions
ROGERS, Ark. — Washington, Benton, and Madison Counties all had jail expansion measures on the ballot during the 2022 General Election. In Benton and Madison Counties, the issue is split into two parts. Ballots in both counties had two propositions that have to do with increasing sales tax for...
Arkansas Senate and House of Representatives election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans took to the polls to elect numerous positions in the Arkansas State Senate and House of Representatives. You can view all those results below.
