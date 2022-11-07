ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Advocate

After Issue 4’s failure, what’s next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?

*This story was updated on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 12 p.m. with additional comments from the chairman of Responsible Growth Arkansas. Arkansans on Tuesday soundly rejected a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana, but advocates promise an improved proposal in 2024. The state was one of five in the U.S. voting on cannabis legalization, but […] The post After Issue 4’s failure, what’s next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
5newsonline.com

When will the first snowflake fall in Arkansas this season?

ARKANSAS, USA — The first snowflakes to fall in Arkansas may be coming soon as a powerful cold front pushes south and hits most of the U.S. This upcoming chance will probably not accumulate, but do not be surprised if a couple snowflakes get spit out of some low clouds. There may be more chances for snow in the near future.
THV11

This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
CONWAY, AR
KYTV

Arkansas governor announces rural health coverage with Medicaid program

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state’s request to expand and adjust the Medicaid Program in the state was approved last Tuesday. Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me (ARHOME), replaced Arkansas Works, the prior version of the Medicaid expansion health coverage program in Arkansas, earlier this year.
5NEWS

State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
FORT SMITH, AR

