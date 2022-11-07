Read full article on original website
Craighead County races headed to runoffs
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Craighead County voters will need to return to the polls to decide three races. Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack said Wednesday that the following contests would be decided in the upcoming runoff elections:. Jonesboro Alderman Ward 1 Position 1. Guy Pardew, Jr. Janice Porter.
Multiple races decided in Fulton, Izard Counties.
Fulton and Izard Counties had a number of races determined on Election Day. Republican Kenneth Crow has been elected as Fulton County judge, defeating Todd Doty by 48%. Crow received 2,909 votes while Doty received 1,043. The Fulton County Sheriff for 2023 will be Republican Jacob “Jake” Smith who defeated...
How election results will affect library, taxpayers
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Following election results in Craighead County, the library’s funding will be cut in half, and many are wondering where those dollars might be going and the effects of that change. With the mileage decrease, Senator Dan Sullivan says there will be more money in the...
Fonticiella wins prosecuting attorney race
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sonia Fonticiella has been elected prosecuting attorney. She defeated Martin E. Lilly. She will serve the 2nd Judicial District, which includes Craighead, Poinsett, Clay, Greene, Mississippi, and Crittenden Counties. You can track all Election Day results by clicking here. You can also find more information by...
Superintendent explains school millages
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools across the state put a millage on the ballot, and while the vote does affect some schools, many times a school remains unaffected by the vote. Arkansas law requires each school district to submit a proposal each year regarding the school mill tax and it can lead to confusion sometimes.
Trumann mayoral race heads to a runoff
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen was not reelected during Tuesday night’s general election. Unofficial voting results show that Trumann’s mayoral race now heads to a runoff between Jay Paul Woods and Shane Blagg. Woods got 32% of the vote, Blagg got 27%, Walters got 25%...
Library to lay off employees following funding cut approval
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Northeast Arkansas library will now see some major changes following the approval of a funding cut petition. According to Vanessa Adams, Director of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, she said they will be laying employees off at the end of the year. The...
Proposal to cut funding to Jonesboro library approved
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County library system will see its funding cut in half. Citizens voted ‘yes’ for a petition to cut the mills for the county’s property tax from 2 mills to 1 mill on real and personal property supporting the operation of the Craighead County Public Library.
Book Published on History of Pocahontas and Randolph County
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. – Dr. Rodney Harris, Chair and Assistant Professor of History at Williams Baptist University and Director of the Randolph County Heritage Museum, has released a pictorial history of Pocahontas and Randolph County. Arcadia Publishing publishes the Images of America Series. Harris, a native of Pocahontas, holds...
DOJ monitoring Arkansas election, safety concerns
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With polls opening for the final time on Tuesday, some are worried for their safety as voters and poll workers. The Department of Justice announced that it would be monitoring 64 sites in 24 states ahead of Tuesday’s election to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the voting process.
Store destroyed by tornado to reopen
LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Dollar General destroyed by the Dec.10 tornado will soon reopen. Dollar General Assistant Manager June Pennington died when the storm tore apart the store. The Leachville mayor told Region 8 News that the Dollar General north of town is set to open by the end...
Crash under investigation in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A single-vehicle crash in Jonesboro is under investigation. The crash happened just north of South Caraway Road and East Matthews Avenue near the JETS building across the railroad track. JPD Public Information Specialist Sally Smith explained a woman ran a red light and failed to...
Judge sentences Thayer, Mo., man to prison for methamphetamine trafficking, illegal firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced a Thayer, Mo., man for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing firearms. Jamie K. Hutcherson, 50, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. Hutcherson was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.
Low water allowing work to begin on White River Lock and Dam 1
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Drought has plagued many throughout the last few months, but a Northeast Arkansas county is taking advantage of low river levels. US Army Corps of Engineer crews have been hard at work on White River Lock and Dam 1 in Batesville. The dam provides water and...
Person hit by vehicle, police investigating
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police were at the scene of an incident where a person was hit by a vehicle. Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the incident occurred at 3:22 p.m. near the Dollar General on North Church Street. The person was taken to the hospital for...
Statewide tax collector and assessor systems impacted by ‘compromise’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Several county collectors and assessors’ offices across the state of Arkansas are dealing with the compromise of a third-party IT source. According to Craighead County Tax Collector Wes Eddington, his office was notified its server was “compromised.” Eddington could not provide specifics about which systems were impacted or if personal information of taxpayers was exposed.
Crews at scene of house fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are currently at the scene of a working house fire in Craighead County. The fire is at a house located on County Road 463 south of Jonesboro. The Southridge Fire Chief said it was a fire that destroyed the kitchen, and there was smoke damage throughout the home.
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Bankroll Freddie and his father, Freddie Gladney Junior, were arrested by U.S....
Deputies involved in two pursuits Monday night
Independence County authorities were involved in two separate pursuits Monday night. The first involved a Dodge Journey that failed to pull over after it was observed crossing the centerline on McHue Road. Sheriff’s deputies eventually pursued the vehicle south on Batesville Boulevard and into White County. The report said...
Convicted rapist applies for clemency from 174-year sentence
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) – A man convicted on 61 counts of rape, incest, and violation of a minor has applied for clemency from his 174-year sentence. According to the Arkansas Parole Board, 72-year-old Ralph D. Douthitt is scheduled for a clemency hearing on Jan. 12, 2023. Court documents...
