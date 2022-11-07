Read full article on original website
Jimmie Allen Cancels CMAs Appearance For Understandable Reason
Jimmie Allen dropped out of the 2022 Country Music Association Awards just moments before the ceremony was set to start on Wednesday. The "Best Shot" singer was scheduled to perform "Out in the Middle" with Zac Brown Band and Marcus King during the ceremony at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Allen, 37, said he was feeling too ill to take the stage.
Brantley Gilbert, Blake Shelton and Vince Gill Sing ‘Heaven by Then,’ a Collaboration No One Saw Coming [Listen]
Brantley Gilbert may be one of country music's most progressive hitmakers of the last 10 years, but with "Heaven by Then," he's making it clear that there are certain lines he will not cross. The new single — a collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill — makes a pledge...
Brantley Gilbert Announces New Album, ‘So Help Me God,’ With Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean Collabs
Brantley Gilbert teased good things to come when he announced his upcoming collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill called "Heaven by Then," and now he's revealing even more exciting news. Gilbert's sixth studio album, So Help me God, will be released digitally on Nov. 10. The project marks his...
George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT
CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now
There are few stars who have had the overwhelming impact on popular country music as a whole as Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged onto the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after chart-topping hit.
See Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin “Actin’ Up” at BMI Country Awards
Watch: Miranda Lambert Teases "a Lot of Pyro" at Vegas Residency. Miranda Lambert's date night with Brendan McLoughlin has us seeing green. The country star and her husband—who tied the knot in 2019—were amongst the many stars who dressed to impress at the 67th Annual BMI Country Awards at the BMI Building in Nashville on Nov. 8.
Jo Dee Messina Joins Cole Swindell for ‘Heads Carolina’ Mashup at 2022 CMA Awards
Cole Swindell transported the 2022 CMA Awards back to the '90s with an energetic performance of his nostalgic track "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," which included a very special guest appearance. Dressed in a suede fringe jacket and his signature Georgia Southern University hat, the Georgia native rolled through...
Carrie Underwood Tributes Toby Keith with ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’ Cover at BMI Awards
It was quite a festive night as Carrie Underwood sang Should’ve Been a Cowboy, a classic song by Toby Keith, at the BMI Awards. Underwood was paying tribute to Keith, who is the 2022 BMI Icon Award winner. He picked up his honor at the 2022 BMI Country Awards on Tuesday night. That song was the first hit to top the charts for Keith. The ceremony and celebration took place at Broadcast Music Inc, located on Music Row in Nashville.
Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Hush the CMAs with Epic ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’
Entertainer of the Year nominee Chris Stapleton brought out five-time CMA winner Patty Loveless for a haunting collaboration on “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” at the 2022 CMA Awards. The performance aimed to lift up the state of Kentucky, where both singers were raised, and highlight its historic struggles with flooding earlier this year. The performance began quietly, with only hushed instrumentation before Loveless’ powerful voice took hold. As the song swelled volume, so did the urgency in her voice, giving the narrative about the economic struggles and human costs of coal mining communities a heavy, mournful feeling. Stapleton howled...
Country Music’s Biggest Stars Are Stepping Out for the 2022 CMAs! See Their Red Carpet Looks
Country music’s biggest superstars are always stepping up their game on the red carpet! At the 2022 CMAs hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the nominees, presenters and performers are ready to dazzle with their incredible fashion choices. Lainey Wilson leads the list of nominees with six nods...
Carrie Underwood Sparks Major Crowd Reaction With Epic Heartbreak Single
Carrie Underwood sparked a huge reaction from the audience when she took the stage at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 9). The award-winning powerhouse performed her latest single, “Hate My Heart,” at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee, capping the song with an epic ending and sparks flying behind her.
'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Obvious Blunder During '90s Night
Dancing With the Stars had not one, but two significant blunders during the course of its '90s-themed episode. Fans took note of the fact that co-host Tyra Banks had an awkward moment when she walked in front of the judges' panel while they were handing out scores. Aside from that moment, the broadcast itself had a bit of a blunder when it randomly switched to a shot of a camera rig the middle of Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy's routine.
‘American Idol’ Star Lauren Alaina is Ready to Marry Her Secret Beau
American Idol season 10 runner up Lauren Alaina says she is ready to get married to her secret partner. Her wish of becoming a soon-to-be bride showed after eagerly grabbing the bride’s tossed bouquet at the recent wedding. Lauren Alaina Plans to Be a Bride Soon. After attending the...
Blake Shelton Pays Tribute to Alabama Co-Founder Jeff Cook Following His Death
Jeff Cook, co-founder of Alabama passed away after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s disease on Monday. Yesterday, the band shared the tragic news with the world. The loss of a pillar of one of the most influential bands in country music sent shockwaves through the genre. Fans flocked to social media to pay tribute to Cook. Additionally, a laundry list of country stars including Blake Shelton shared their thoughts on the passing of the legendary multi-instrumentalist.
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert Perform in Honor of Joe Galante at Country Music Hall of Fame Induction
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert were a part of the star-studded induction ceremony to the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. The duo were there to honor music executive Joe Galante upon his induction. Galante worked for several of Nashville’s top labels and he signed Kenny Chesney. He also...
Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert + Reba McEntire Open CMA Awards With Loretta Lynn Tribute
The first CMA Awards broadcast since the Oct. 4 death of country music icon Loretta Lynn began with a tribute by three artists who've followed the path Lynn blazed: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire. Underwood opened the rapid-fire medley with a portion of "You Ain't Woman Enough (To...
Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Luke Combs was crowned entertainer of the year at Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards, the second year in a row that he's taken home the night's top honor. “I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true,” Combs said, dedicating...
CMA Awards Performers to Include Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and a Loretta Lynn Tribute
The initial rollout of performers for the 2022 CMA Awards includes Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson, the Country Music Association announced Tuesday, just a little more than two weeks in advance of the Nov. 9 telecast. The show will open with an all-star tribute...
Toby Keith Honored With Icon Award at 2022 BMI Awards
Toby Keith released his self-titled debut record in 1993. Since then, he has written and recorded some of the most enduring songs in modern country music. Songs like “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “Who’s That Man,” “Me Too,” and several others made him a mainstay on country radio in the nineties. To date, Keith had notched more than thirty chart-toppers, most of which he wrote or co-wrote. Additionally, the Oklahoma native has a stack of Gold and Platinum records as well as several industry awards. Last night, he received an accolade he’s been working toward his entire career.
Hardy and Lainey Wilson Sing Harrowing ‘Wait in the Truck’ at 2022 CMAs
Hardy and Lainey Wilson brought a harrowing tale of domestic violence and vigilante justice to the CMA Awards stage with their rendition of “Wait in the Truck,” currently just outside the Top 25 on country radio. Wilson, the top nominee at the 2022 CMA Awards, plays the woman in distress to Hardy’s avenging hero in the song, which will appear on Hardy’s upcoming album The Mockingbird & the Crow (out Jan. 20). After running into a woman who has been beaten bloody, Hardy’s character enacts revenge outside the law. Wilson sings it from a place of conflicted relief: “I don’t know...
