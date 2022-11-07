ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

Jimmie Allen Cancels CMAs Appearance For Understandable Reason

Jimmie Allen dropped out of the 2022 Country Music Association Awards just moments before the ceremony was set to start on Wednesday. The "Best Shot" singer was scheduled to perform "Out in the Middle" with Zac Brown Band and Marcus King during the ceremony at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Allen, 37, said he was feeling too ill to take the stage.
Outsider.com

George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT

CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Distractify

Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now

There are few stars who have had the overwhelming impact on popular country music as a whole as Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged onto the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after chart-topping hit.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Tributes Toby Keith with ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’ Cover at BMI Awards

It was quite a festive night as Carrie Underwood sang Should’ve Been a Cowboy, a classic song by Toby Keith, at the BMI Awards. Underwood was paying tribute to Keith, who is the 2022 BMI Icon Award winner. He picked up his honor at the 2022 BMI Country Awards on Tuesday night. That song was the first hit to top the charts for Keith. The ceremony and celebration took place at Broadcast Music Inc, located on Music Row in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Hush the CMAs with Epic ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’

Entertainer of the Year nominee Chris Stapleton brought out five-time CMA winner Patty Loveless for a haunting collaboration on “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” at the 2022 CMA Awards. The performance aimed to lift up the state of Kentucky, where both singers were raised, and highlight its historic struggles with flooding earlier this year. The performance began quietly, with only hushed instrumentation before Loveless’ powerful voice took hold. As the song swelled volume, so did the urgency in her voice, giving the narrative about the economic struggles and human costs of coal mining communities a heavy, mournful feeling. Stapleton howled...
KENTUCKY STATE
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Obvious Blunder During '90s Night

Dancing With the Stars had not one, but two significant blunders during the course of its '90s-themed episode. Fans took note of the fact that co-host Tyra Banks had an awkward moment when she walked in front of the judges' panel while they were handing out scores. Aside from that moment, the broadcast itself had a bit of a blunder when it randomly switched to a shot of a camera rig the middle of Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy's routine.
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Pays Tribute to Alabama Co-Founder Jeff Cook Following His Death

Jeff Cook, co-founder of Alabama passed away after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s disease on Monday. Yesterday, the band shared the tragic news with the world. The loss of a pillar of one of the most influential bands in country music sent shockwaves through the genre. Fans flocked to social media to pay tribute to Cook. Additionally, a laundry list of country stars including Blake Shelton shared their thoughts on the passing of the legendary multi-instrumentalist.
ALABAMA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Luke Combs was crowned entertainer of the year at Wednesday's Country Music Association Awards, the second year in a row that he's taken home the night's top honor. “I want to thank country music for making my dreams come true,” Combs said, dedicating...
Outsider.com

Toby Keith Honored With Icon Award at 2022 BMI Awards

Toby Keith released his self-titled debut record in 1993. Since then, he has written and recorded some of the most enduring songs in modern country music. Songs like “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “Who’s That Man,” “Me Too,” and several others made him a mainstay on country radio in the nineties. To date, Keith had notched more than thirty chart-toppers, most of which he wrote or co-wrote. Additionally, the Oklahoma native has a stack of Gold and Platinum records as well as several industry awards. Last night, he received an accolade he’s been working toward his entire career.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Hardy and Lainey Wilson Sing Harrowing ‘Wait in the Truck’ at 2022 CMAs

Hardy and Lainey Wilson brought a harrowing tale of domestic violence and vigilante justice to the CMA Awards stage with their rendition of “Wait in the Truck,” currently just outside the Top 25 on country radio. Wilson, the top nominee at the 2022 CMA Awards, plays the woman in distress to Hardy’s avenging hero in the song, which will appear on Hardy’s upcoming album The Mockingbird & the Crow (out Jan. 20). After running into a woman who has been beaten bloody, Hardy’s character enacts revenge outside the law. Wilson sings it from a place of conflicted relief: “I don’t know...

