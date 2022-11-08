ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Dog’s Review: ‘Best in Show’ is a Must-Watch for Dog Lovers

By Darby McNally
DogTime
 2 days ago
(Image Credit: IMDB)
(Image Credit: IMDB)

“Oh, God. She’s not even responding to the toy.”

Written by Eugene Levy and Christopher Guest, “Best in Show” (2000) is a critically-acclaimed mockumentary that all dog lovers should see.

With whip-smart Guest also in the director’s chair, the film follows several breeders and their dogs as they compete in the fictional Mayflower Kennel Club Dog Show.

Breeders include: eccentric Florida couple Gerry and Cookie Fleck (Levy and O’Hara), suburban yuppies Hamilton and Meg Swan (Michael Hitchcock and Parker Posey), salt-of-the-earth fisherman Harlan Pepper (Guest), defending champion Christy Cummings and her “friend” Sherri Ann Cabot (Jane Lynch and the incomparable Jennifer Coolidge), and melodramatic gay couple Scott and Stefan (John Michael Higgins and Michael McKean).

The entirety of “Best of Show” feels like a long bit that could carry on for hours without exhausting the viewer. And it really is a long bit — a majority of the dialogue was improvised by the actors. Although the film doesn’t necessarily shed light on dog-related issues, it takes up a space in the world of canine cinema that can’t be contested.

Highlighting the Absurdity of Dog Pageantry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFoTn_0j2CHinY00
(Image Credit: IMDB)

Put simply, “Best in Show” pokes fun at dog shows. It exaggerates the juxtaposition between the eccentricity of handlers and the calm, collected demeanor of show dogs.

The Swans are the best example of this dynamic, with the couple actually going to therapy with their dog, Beatrice. By the end of the film, they decide that their Weimaraner was the toxic one in the relationship. Lynch’s character, handler of Standard Poodle “Rhapsody in White,” also displays a hilarious amount of pride in her dog handling abilities. She takes herself very seriously and could easily be considered a “pageant mom” of sorts. These characters are perfect examples of how not to bond with a dog.

Aside from the Swans and Lynch’s character, the rest of the handlers display a great love for their pets. They want the world to see how special their dog is, which is something every dog parent can relate to.

Dogs Are Props, But So Are the People

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zn1Qo_0j2CHinY00
(Image Credit: IMDB)

The dogs in “Best in Show” are very obvious plot devices. The film isn’t really a dog movie. Sure, there are plenty of dogs. But none are really fleshed-out characters like you would see in more serious films with canine roles.

To be fair, none of the humans are particularly fleshed-out characters but rather caricatures of people with dog obsessions. The film works best this way — there’s not a way to make a profound or serious version of “Best of Show” that wouldn’t detract from what makes it so endearing in the first place.

With that said, the main dogs in “Best in Show” are actually quite impressive actors. Standout Beatrice the Weimaraner deserves a best supporting actress nomination for her ability to deliver deadpan looks directly at the camera while her handlers freak out about a missing bumblebee toy, and Winky the Norwich Terrier is an adorable scene-stealer who plays off Levy and O’Hara’s quick improvisation.

Real Doggy Talent on Display

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQRU0_0j2CHinY00
(Image Credit: IMDB)

One incredibly cool aspect of “Best in Show” is that the dogs’ acting abilities aren’t a result of much behind-the-scenes effort; each of the canines cast in the film are esteemed purebred show dogs.

Each dog has qualified for a championship at a real-life dog show, denoted by a “Ch.” title in their credit names. The pups are doing what the know best, and they do it well.

Does ‘Best in Show’ Focus on Dog-Centric Issues?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DprV_0j2CHinY00
(Image Credit: IMDB)

“Best in Show” doesn’t advocate for any dog-centric issues like the importance of rescue. However, that’s not what Levy and Guest set out to do. When you take the film at face value, it’s a goofy story about dogs and their people. Like Levy said of the film, “People just love dogs.”

No Show Dogs Were Harmed

“Best in Show” complied with the American Humane Association’s “No Animals Were Harmed” initiative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPcn7_0j2CHinY00

How to Watch ‘Best in Show’

“Best in Show” is available on Amazon Prime with a Showtime subscription.

