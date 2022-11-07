ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Popular dry shampoos contain elevated levels of a chemical linked to cancer, report says

By Allana Akhtar
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FCSkL_0j2CHhup00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3lsr_0j2CHhup00

Getty Images

  • An independent lab found elevated levels of benzene in dry shampoos sold by Sun Bum and Batiste.
  • Benzene is a chemical that has been linked to cancer.
  • Little research exists on the risk benzene in cosmetics pose to human health.

An independent lab found elevated levels of benzene, a chemical linked to cancer, in popular dry shampoos just weeks after a major cosmetic brand recalled more than a dozen dry shampoos for benzene contamination .

The lab, Valisure, tested 148 products from 34 hair brands, including those owned by L'Oreal and Johnson & Johnson.

The Food and Drug Administration discourages manufacturers from selling products containing more than two parts per million (ppm) of benzene . Valisure's analysis found 11 brands , including Sun Bum and Batiste, sold dry shampoos containing more than 2 ppm of benzene. One brand, Not Your Mother's, sold dry shampoos containing over 10 times the recommended amount of benzene.

Benzene is a widely used industrial chemical found naturally in crude oil, gasoline, and cigarette smoke. Manufacturers frequently use it to make plastic, synthetic fibers, rubbers, detergents, and dyes, according to the CDC .

People who work around benzene are at a higher risk for some cancers, according to the World Health Organization . One study from 2012 identified higher rates of leukemia , or blood cancer, among workers at oil refineries, chemical producers, and shoe-makers who were exposed to large amounts of benzene.

Valisure submitted a citizen petition demanding the FDA recall the products contaminated with benzene, update regulations that limit the amount of benzene cosmetic products can contain, and work with the Environmental Protection Agency to limit environmental exposure to benzene.

"The detection of high levels of benzene in dry shampoos should be cause for significant concern since these products are likely used indoors, where benzene may linger and be inhaled for prolonged periods of time," David Light, the CEO of Valisure, said in a press release .

"The FDA is reviewing the petition and will respond directly to the petitioner," an agency spokesperson told Insider.

The brands Valisure identified as selling dry shampoos with more than 2 ppm of benzene were not immediately available for comment.

Valisure's report comes after Unilever, the parent company for Bed Head, TIGI, Dove, and Tresemmé, voluntarily recalled 19 dry-shampoo products last month due to benzene contamination. Unilever said the amount of benzene would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences and issued the recall "out of an abundance of caution."

Researchers are still studying benzene risk from cosmetic exposure

Though numerous studies have established a link between high levels of benzene exposure and cancer, Valisure could not provide Insider with research that tied benzene exposure from cosmetics to cancer. But the lab said evidence suggests long-term exposure to low levels could cause"detrimental" health effects.

For example, a 2003 study of Australian petroleum-industry workers, cited by Valisure, found the risk for leukemia increased at exposures of 2 ppm per year and kept increasing at higher rates of exposure. But the researchers said they did not find evidence that short-term exposure to high amounts of benzene posed the same health risks as high exposure over a long period of time.

A 2012 paper on benzene, funded by the EPA, acknowledged the "need for further assessment" on health risks from low-level environmental exposure.

But the agency said the limited data on low-dose exposure to benzene means that the "true cancer risk from exposure to benzene" in small amounts "cannot be ascertained."

Joe Schwarcz, a chemist and science communicator at McGill University, said in a blog post that alarm over benzene in personal-care products might be overblown, given the lack of evidence that low-level exposure causes cancer. But he said that it's still a good idea to avoid carcinogens.

"While the risk may be small, when it comes to carcinogens, we should look to reduce any unnecessary exposure," Schwarcz said.

Read the original article on
Insider

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected

Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
msn.com

Blood pressure medicine recall: Some pills pose potential cancer risk, FDA announces

A pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication due to a potential cancer risk, the FDA announced this week. Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets due to levels of nitrosamine. The tablets are commonly prescribed for the treatment of hypertension to lower blood pressure.
Thrillist

The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
MAINE STATE
shefinds

Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
shefinds

The Scary Reason Why 25 Cheese Brands Are Being Pulled From Shelves Across The U.S.

For anyone who has bought brie or camembert cheese at their local grocery store as of late, it might be a good time to double check the packaging. On September 30th, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Old Europe Cheese— a manufacturer based in Michigan— issued a voluntary recall of these two types of cheeses after they were linked to a listeria outbreak. These items were sold at several major grocery store retailers nationwide and in Mexico, including Albertsons, Giant Foods, Lidl, Stop & Shop, Whole Foods, Meijer, Safeway, and “many more,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes.
GEORGIA STATE
EverydayHealth.com

Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
Popculture

Boxes of Cookies Recalled

A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Two Lots of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled: Is Yours Affected?

Two types of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods -- including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels -- but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time. This is according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Popculture

Ground Beef Health Alert Issued for Meat You May Have Already Bought

Health officials are once again urging consumers to check their freezers for certain ground beef products. Following a string of similar recalls in recent months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Oct. 13 issued a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.
HUDSON, WY
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall

Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
Healthline

How to Stop a Stroke in Progress

If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
Popculture

Raisin Recall Announced

ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. is issuing a recall on raisins sold all over the U.S. because undeclared sulfites were discovered. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them, since the sulfites were not on the listed ingredients. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
Popculture

Lettuce Recalled Amid Salmonella Scare

Amid a growing number of recalls affecting common food items, yet another recall is joining the list. According to a notice posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s website, Kalera Public Limited Company voluntarily recalled several lettuce varieties due to possible salmonella contamination. The recall was issued out of Orlando, Florida on Nov. 3.
ORLANDO, FL
Insider

Insider

659K+
Followers
36K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy