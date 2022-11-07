Arizona's unique history of governors includes record number of women

Since Arizona became a state in 1912, there have been 23 governors. The history of the state's highest office is certainly unique, with the governor leaving office early six times in Arizona's history.

"We are an example of switching around our governors," said former Arizona Governor Jan Brewer.

Brewer knows first hand about just how often our state has changed governors midterm. She is one of six people, in Arizona's 110 years as a state, to be elevated to governor after the departure of an incumbent.

"That puts some importance on the secretary of state's role because Arizona," said former Arizona Governor Janet Napolitano, "unlike almost every other state, does not have a lieutenant governor."

Arizona is one of three states without a lieutenant governor.

Five of the six times an Arizona governor has been replaced have happened in just the last 45 years.

It began with Raúl Castro's resignation in 1977, to become the U.S. Ambassador to Argentina.

The most recent example came when Janet Napolitano left office in January of 2009 to become the Secretary of Homeland Security.

"I asked my team to coordinate with Brewer's team and to try to make the transition as smooth as possible," recalled Napolitano. "The actual move, the actual switch over was very sudden."

"She wasn't going to resign until she got sworn in as secretary," remembered Brewer. "So, I was up on the ninth floor waiting and watching the TV so that I could become governor. One of her staff came in and brought the papers after she was put into office."

Brewer says she was thrilled and proud to be governor when she was sworn in by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

She became governor in the midst of the great recession, which meant dealing with budget deficit.

"My mother always told me doing the right thing almost always means doing the hard thing," Brewer said. "Well, she was right."

Brewer became the fourth female governor in Arizona's history, the most by any state.

A fifth female governor will be elected this November, adding to Arizona's legacy according to Napolitano.

"A tribute to Arizona voters, that they don't get so tied up in issues of gender and the like, and really vote for the person," said Napolitano.

In January, Arizona will be swearing in the fifth female governor in the state's history. No other state has had more than three, while 19 states have never had a female governor.

There is a proposition on the ballot dealing with the office of Lieutenant Governor. If Prop 131 were to pass, it would create a Lieutenant Governor in Arizona beginning with the 2026 election.

