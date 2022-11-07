Would you like to help provide free books to children each month? You can through Ferst Readers of Bulloch County. It’s a great way to give this holiday season. Complete this online form and make a donation, or scan the code on the attached flyer. A donation of just $36 will provide a child in Bulloch County, up to age five, with free books of their own to keep.

