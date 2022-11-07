Read full article on original website
Pembroke Flag Committee cancels Veterans Day commemoration
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The expected impacts from subtropical storm Nicole are already affecting Veterans Day plans in our area. Monday the Pembroke Flag Committee says their Veterans Day commemoration is cancelled. Back in September, the Pembroke Flag Committee made efforts to find new sponsors to keep the display going.
LIST: Schools cancelling, changing plans ahead of Nicole
GEORGIA & SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A few school districts in the WTOC viewing area have made schedule changes ahead of any impacts from Nicole. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 with after school and extracurricular programs canceled on Thursday as well. Schools will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday; however, Glynn County School System employees scheduled to work on Friday should report to work on Friday.
City of Hinesville prepares for Veterans Day Parade
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The nation is preparing to recognize those who have served our country this Friday. The Hinesville Veterans Day Parade is set to kick off at the Bradwell Institute and head down General Screven Way. Organizers say they’re looking forward to remembering and honoring those who have served.
LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
Brooklet Elementary is a Title I Distinguished School for 2021-2022
The Georgia Department of Education has released its 2021-2022 list of Title I Distinguished Schools – a designation that recognizes the highest-performing Title I schools in Georgia. Brooklet Elementary School is one of seventy-one schools across the state that earned the recognition this year. The designation is based on...
Help Provide Free Books to Children Each Month Through Ferst Readers of Bulloch County
Would you like to help provide free books to children each month? You can through Ferst Readers of Bulloch County. It’s a great way to give this holiday season. Complete this online form and make a donation, or scan the code on the attached flyer. A donation of just $36 will provide a child in Bulloch County, up to age five, with free books of their own to keep.
Nicole School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: 5:30 p.m. weather update. Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to...
Feed the Boro’s Next Food Drop November 19 at Kiwanis Fairgrounds
Feed the Boro’s next Food Drop event will be held Saturday, November 19 at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds. Food distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m. or when all food has been distributed. This event is in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and presented by...
Chatham Co. Board of Elections releases updated polling locations for Dec. 6 runoff
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Board of Elections announced the updated polling locations for the Dec. 6 runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock. Voters will see some of the changes for the Nov. 8 election still in place for the runoff, as well as a couple of changes specifically for the runoff election.
Needful Lodge, Jenkins County
This historic lodge is among the most significant African-American resources in Jenkins County, and though it is endangered, is not too far gone for restoration. It likely served as a school, lodge, and community center for the adjacent church, which I was unable to photograph.
Red Cross Blood Drive at East Georgia Regional Medical Center November 9
East Georgia Regional Medical Center and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, November 9, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. The drive will be at EGRMC in Education Rooms A and B. See available times and make an appointment HERE.
Georgia Southern University showing support for military
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia Southern University is showing its support for the military. Monday morning, members of the Georgia Southern Armstrong ROTC tied yellow ribbons around the trees on campus. The ribbons will also be on display at the Statesboro and Hinesville campuses. It's all a way of showing...
Folks in Soperton prep for Nicole's impact
SOPERTON, Ga. — As we're continuing to track Nicole, power outages have already hit some some counties like Treutlen County. They are among several schools to cancel their after-school programs ahead of the storm. In Soperton, folks say they are looking forward to rain from Nicole. "We can use...
PHOTOS: Nicole’s impact across the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 is On Your Side tracking the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Do you have some pictures of the storm you’d like to share? Send them to pics@wsav.com!
City of Savannah adjusts sanitation services ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
SAVANNAH (Nov. 9) – The City of Savannah is making some adjustments to services due to the Veterans Day holiday and possible inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. Officials say that as long as weather permits, services will be completed as normal during daytime hours on Thursday, but nighttime street cleaning that typically occurs on […]
Voters say yes to alcohol package sales in Bulloch County
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Alcohol will now be able to be sold by the bottle in Bulloch County after voters said yes on Election Day. This comes just after the city of Statesboro decided it wanted to allow package sales. The referendum passed with 74.3% of the vote. This will expand alcohol package sales […]
End Zone: High school football playoffs begin
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for playoff games across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Jones County at Ware County (Sat. 11/12; 5:30 p.m.) Ola at Coffee (Sat. 11/12; 7:30 p.m.) Jenkins at Warner Robins (Sat. 11/12; 7:00 p.m.) Statesboro at Dutchtown (Sat. 11/12; 6:00 p.m.) GHSA 4A.
Savannah Police searching for missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 9. According to police, Renia Taylor, 16, was last seen around 7:00 p.m. yesterday in the 600 block of W. 36th Street. She is described as being 5’4″ and weighs about […]
Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures
Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information. City of Brunswick offices will remain open Thursday. City offices in Brunswick will remain open for business as usual on Thursday, with the...
Ammo manufacturer heading to Bryan County creating 600 jobs and now hiring
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, Governor Kemp announced that Beretta Holding S.A., through its subsidiary Norma Precision Inc., will build a new manufacturing, assembly, and distribution facility in Bryan County. The $60 million project will create 600 new jobs, for which the company is currently hiring. “It is a testament to Georgia’s strong workforce […]
