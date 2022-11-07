ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

wtoc.com

Pembroke Flag Committee cancels Veterans Day commemoration

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The expected impacts from subtropical storm Nicole are already affecting Veterans Day plans in our area. Monday the Pembroke Flag Committee says their Veterans Day commemoration is cancelled. Back in September, the Pembroke Flag Committee made efforts to find new sponsors to keep the display going.
PEMBROKE, GA
wtoc.com

LIST: Schools cancelling, changing plans ahead of Nicole

GEORGIA & SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A few school districts in the WTOC viewing area have made schedule changes ahead of any impacts from Nicole. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 with after school and extracurricular programs canceled on Thursday as well. Schools will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday; however, Glynn County School System employees scheduled to work on Friday should report to work on Friday.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

City of Hinesville prepares for Veterans Day Parade

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The nation is preparing to recognize those who have served our country this Friday. The Hinesville Veterans Day Parade is set to kick off at the Bradwell Institute and head down General Screven Way. Organizers say they’re looking forward to remembering and honoring those who have served.
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Brooklet Elementary is a Title I Distinguished School for 2021-2022

The Georgia Department of Education has released its 2021-2022 list of Title I Distinguished Schools – a designation that recognizes the highest-performing Title I schools in Georgia. Brooklet Elementary School is one of seventy-one schools across the state that earned the recognition this year. The designation is based on...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Help Provide Free Books to Children Each Month Through Ferst Readers of Bulloch County

Would you like to help provide free books to children each month? You can through Ferst Readers of Bulloch County. It’s a great way to give this holiday season. Complete this online form and make a donation, or scan the code on the attached flyer. A donation of just $36 will provide a child in Bulloch County, up to age five, with free books of their own to keep.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Feed the Boro’s Next Food Drop November 19 at Kiwanis Fairgrounds

Feed the Boro’s next Food Drop event will be held Saturday, November 19 at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds. Food distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m. or when all food has been distributed. This event is in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and presented by...
STATESBORO, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Needful Lodge, Jenkins County

This historic lodge is among the most significant African-American resources in Jenkins County, and though it is endangered, is not too far gone for restoration. It likely served as a school, lodge, and community center for the adjacent church, which I was unable to photograph.
JENKINS COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Georgia Southern University showing support for military

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia Southern University is showing its support for the military. Monday morning, members of the Georgia Southern Armstrong ROTC tied yellow ribbons around the trees on campus. The ribbons will also be on display at the Statesboro and Hinesville campuses. It's all a way of showing...
STATESBORO, GA
13WMAZ

Folks in Soperton prep for Nicole's impact

SOPERTON, Ga. — As we're continuing to track Nicole, power outages have already hit some some counties like Treutlen County. They are among several schools to cancel their after-school programs ahead of the storm. In Soperton, folks say they are looking forward to rain from Nicole. "We can use...
SOPERTON, GA
wtoc.com

End Zone: High school football playoffs begin

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for playoff games across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Jones County at Ware County (Sat. 11/12; 5:30 p.m.) Ola at Coffee (Sat. 11/12; 7:30 p.m.) Jenkins at Warner Robins (Sat. 11/12; 7:00 p.m.) Statesboro at Dutchtown (Sat. 11/12; 6:00 p.m.) GHSA 4A.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police searching for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 9. According to police, Renia Taylor, 16, was last seen around 7:00 p.m. yesterday in the 600 block of W. 36th Street. She is described as being 5’4″ and weighs about […]
SAVANNAH, GA
The Georgia Sun

Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures

Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information. City of Brunswick offices will remain open Thursday. City offices in Brunswick will remain open for business as usual on Thursday, with the...
BRUNSWICK, GA

