ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
essexnewsdaily.com

South Orange Elks to hold free throw contest on Sunday, Nov. 13

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Elks Lodge No. 1154 will be holding an Elks Hoop Shoot free-throw competition on Sunday, Nov. 13, at noon in the gym at St. Joseph School, 240 Franklin St. in Maplewood. Registration is from 11:30 a.m to noon. The contest begins at...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Our Lady of Sorrows cross-country impresses in final race of season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The season finale saw the cross-country team from Our Lady of Sorrows compete at the varsity (sixth, seventh and eighth grades) and junior varsity (third, fourth and fifth grades) divisions at the fifth annual St. John the Apostle Championships. Each division required five members to score; because of this, OLS was out of the team competition, but OLS still had a few strong performances.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy