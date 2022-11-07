MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The season finale saw the cross-country team from Our Lady of Sorrows compete at the varsity (sixth, seventh and eighth grades) and junior varsity (third, fourth and fifth grades) divisions at the fifth annual St. John the Apostle Championships. Each division required five members to score; because of this, OLS was out of the team competition, but OLS still had a few strong performances.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO