Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Aggies Begin Taylor Era With a 69-45 Victory over Islanders
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team commenced the Joni Taylor era with a 69-45 win over the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders in Thursday’s season opener inside Reed Arena. The Aggies never trailed in the final 36:05 of the contest as they improved to...
KBTX.com
Aggies host ACU Wildcats at Reed Arena
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hosts the Abilene Christian Wildcats for a 7 p.m. matchup at Reed Arena on Friday. Fourth-year Aggie head coach Buzz Williams has recorded a 25-2 record against non-conference opponents at Reed Arena with only losses at the hands of No. 8 Gonzaga and Oklahoma State in 2019-20. The Aggies have won 19 straight non-conference games at Reed Arena.
KBTX.com
Aggies tennis add three in 2023 signing class
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team and head coach Steve Denton announced the addition of Brayden Michna, Ritesh Patil and Lathan Skrobarcek, who make up the 2023 signing class. The highly-touted trio will add great experience and depth for the Aggies next fall. “We are...
KBTX.com
Elite trio of golf standouts sign with Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s golf team received certification of National Letters of Intent and appropriate paperwork for three of the most coveted high school players in the nation, head coach Brian Kortan announced Thursday. The elite trio of Jake Maggert, Aaron Pounds and Jack...
KBTX.com
Povzner named SEC Diver of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner was named SEC Male Diver of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. Povzner received his first weekly honor of the season after impressive performances in a pair of dual meet victories for the Aggies last week.Povzner’s top performances of the week came against TCU, where he swept the springboards to help the Aggies knock off the No. 22 Horned Frogs.
KBTX.com
The Joni Taylor era set to begin Thursday at Reed Arena
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to tip off the Joni Taylor era against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. inside Reed Arena. Taylor starts her first season with the Aggies as the eighth women’s basketball...
KBTX.com
Achane closing in on 1,000 rushing for 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will head to Auburn on Saturday to take on the Tigers. Aggie running back Devon Achane rushed for 122 yards last week and for the second straight season is closing in on a thousand yards. In 2021 he finished with...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M set to host NCAA South Central Regional
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete at the NCAA South Central Regional Friday morning at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. “It’s exciting to be in a position to contend at the regional meet,” distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “The...
KBTX.com
Aggies Ink Four in 2023 Signing Class
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team signed four swimmers to National Letters of Intent, including Roberto Bonilla, Logan Brown, Ben Scholl and Brendan Studdert, head coach Jay Holmes announced. “Naturally, coaches get excited with every class that is coming onto a team,” Holmes...
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated to host Seguin in playoff opener Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers earned a first round home playoff game after last week’s 19-17 win over Leander Glenn. As many teams across the state are hustling to find stadiums to play in the Tigers will get one more game at home this week against Seguin.
KBTX.com
A&M inks three early enrollees in November signing period
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball announced the signing of Brynn Covell, Bianna Muoneke and Alayna Pearson to National Letters of Intent. The 2023 signing class is a versatile group that adds depth in three different position groups. “These three players address every aspect of the court,” said Texas...
KBTX.com
Lions roll to the area round, defeating Hallettsville 33-7
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - High School Football playoffs kicking off tonight. Franklin’s ‘defend the 164′ starting off in Waller against Hallettsville. After a scoreless first quarter the Lions pick up the second with a 21 yard touchdown from Bryson Washington. Franklin misses the extra point and takes a 6-0 lead.
KBTX.com
Bryan Vikings hit the road for #3 Duncanville for first round of playoffs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings made the playoffs in Head Coach Ricky Tullos first season. They finished the regular season 6-4 and Friday will travel to Duncanville for their bi-district playoff game. The Vikings made it a goal at the start of the season to make the playoffs,...
KBTX.com
Boone Patterson resigns after two seasons in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - In a short email to coaches at Caldwell High School Thursday morning, athletic director and head football coach Boone Patterson announced his resignation after two years at the school. Patterson came to Caldwell after having some success in Snook. He won his first two games with...
KBTX.com
Aggies ink seven standouts for 2023 campaign
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team received certification of National Letters of Intent and appropriate paperwork for seven of the most coveted high school players in the nation, head coach G Guerrieri announced Wednesday. ”I’m excited to welcome this talented group of student-soccer players into the...
KBTX.com
College Station to host San Antonio Wagner in Bi-District round
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station will host a first round playoff game on Friday night. Stoney Pryor and the Cougars not only had to win their last two games over A&M Consolidated and Pflugerville Hendrickson to host a first round game, but as it turns out their their second half rally in a loss to Georgetown proved to be beneficial and has this team playing with confidence as the post season begins.
KBTX.com
Bremond’s season comes to an end with 40-36 loss to Falls City
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bremond’s fight comes up short with a 40-36 loss to Fall City in a 2A Division II first round showdown. Tiger’s quarterback Braylen Wortham ran for a couple touchdowns and had a pick-6 in the first half of the game. The Tigers finish the season with a 8-4 record.
KBTX.com
Madisonville is Area Round bound after 41-21 win over La Grange
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs (7-4) claimed a Class 4A Division II Region III Bi-District Championship following a 41-21 win over La Grange (5-6) Thursday night at Cougar Field. The Mustangs fell behind 7-0, but scored 21 unanswered points to lead it at the half 21-7. Tristan...
KBTX.com
Women’s golf signs two elite prospects in 2023 class
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s golf and head coach Gerrod Chadwell signed two prospects during the early signing period, including the 25th-ranked amateur golfer in the world. Chadwell’s second recruiting class features two of the best recruits in the 2023 class, including an elite international talent in...
KBTX.com
Iola tops Normangee in four sets to advance to regional semifinals
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - No. 3 Iola volleyball beat No. 11 Normangee 21-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-15 in the regional quarterfinal round of the UIL 2A Playoffs Tuesday night in Franklin. The Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady Panthers in four sets all three times they played this season. Iola was the...
Comments / 0