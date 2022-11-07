COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station will host a first round playoff game on Friday night. Stoney Pryor and the Cougars not only had to win their last two games over A&M Consolidated and Pflugerville Hendrickson to host a first round game, but as it turns out their their second half rally in a loss to Georgetown proved to be beneficial and has this team playing with confidence as the post season begins.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO